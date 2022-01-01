Dumplings in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve dumplings
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Mo's Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Family Recipe! A heavenly combination of slow simmered beef, potatoes, carrots, peas and leeks in a savory gravy. Topped with Mo’s Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$13.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread.
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
Kegel's Inn
5901 W National Ave, West Allis
|Walleye
|$19.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
|5 Piece Classic Fish Fry
|$16.00
Fish Fry Includes: French fries, coleslaw, rye bread, tartar, & lemon.
|Extra Potato Pancakes
|$5.00
2 pancakes per order. Served with applesauce.