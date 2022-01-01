Fajitas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fajitas
More about The Busy Beestro
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Fajita Grain Bowl
|$0.00
Kale topped with quinoa, peppers, onions, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, fajita spices and cilantro. Served with a side of creamy cilantro dressing.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Fajitas
|$0.00
Sautéed red onion, green and red bell pepper, in a rich fajita marinade. Served with our black bean dip, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
Cafe Corazon Bay View
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|FAJITAS
|$18.00
Choice of Meat Served over a Mix of Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, and Jalapeno. Served with Rice and Choice of Beans.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|VEGAN TOFU FAJITAS
|$18.00
More about Taco Mikes
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mikes
1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee
|11. Chix fajita- flour tortilla, lettuce , jack cheese, pico de gallo, peppers and onions
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Fajita Chicken Skillet
|$10.45
Char grilled chicken breast with onions, peppers, and mushrooms, served on a bed of American fries, topped with a melted cheddar cheese blend, slices of avocado, salsa and sour cream