Fajitas in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve fajitas

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Grain Bowl$0.00
Kale topped with quinoa, peppers, onions, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, fajita spices and cilantro. Served with a side of creamy cilantro dressing.
More about The Busy Beestro
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$0.00
Sautéed red onion, green and red bell pepper, in a rich fajita marinade. Served with our black bean dip, guacamole, and tortillas.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Corazon Bay View

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
FAJITAS$18.00
Choice of Meat Served over a Mix of Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, and Jalapeno. Served with Rice and Choice of Beans.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS
VEGAN TOFU FAJITAS$18.00
More about Cafe Corazon Bay View
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mikes

1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
11. Chix fajita- flour tortilla, lettuce , jack cheese, pico de gallo, peppers and onions
More about Taco Mikes
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Skillet$10.45
Char grilled chicken breast with onions, peppers, and mushrooms, served on a bed of American fries, topped with a melted cheddar cheese blend, slices of avocado, salsa and sour cream
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Café Corazón - Riverwest

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
COMBO FAJITAS$19.00
Sizzling hot with bell pepper, onion, and a side of rice, choice of bean, and tortilla.
Choose: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Vegan Tofu.
More about Café Corazón - Riverwest

