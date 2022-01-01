Chicken wraps in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

JB's on 41

4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.00
choice of fried or grilled chicken, chopped bacon, fresh romaine, diced onions, and ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about JB's on 41
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
fried chicke strips, buffalo sauce, tomato, buttermilk ranch, leaf lettuce, cheddar, tomato, basil tortilla
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Wrap$12.00
Your Choice Of Grilled Or Fried Chicken Wrapped In One Of Three Options. Choice Of Side.*
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill image

 

J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill

5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Lobsters

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Cobb Salad

Muffins

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston