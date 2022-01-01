Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve key lime pies

Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gulasch Over Spatzle$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Perch Basket$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
Schnitzel$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Carson's Ribs image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE CARRY OUT
🚘 REQUIRED-Type Color, License Plate, and Cell Number of pick up vehicle in the Special Instructions Box below
Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
More about Carson's Ribs
AJ Bombers image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ Bombers

1247 N Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (3881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
Frickles$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.
More about AJ Bombers

