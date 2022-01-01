Key lime pies in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve key lime pies
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$15.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|Perch Basket
|$17.00
4 pcs. of Perch w/ Fries
|Schnitzel
|$20.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings
|$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
AJ Bombers
1247 N Water St, Milwaukee
|Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
|$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
|Frickles
|$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.