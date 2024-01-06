Harbor House
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Harbor House is a bright, spacious New England-style seafood restaurant Milwaukee residents and visitors love, set on the shore of Lake Michigan. Our restaurant offers a premier lakefront dining experience and the freshest seafood flown in daily from both coasts. The interior features a three-sided bar, a raw bar, an open kitchen, and a private dining room available for special events and parties. A seasonal outdoor patio features a full bar, Adirondack chairs, and unparalleled views of the lake, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and Milwaukee's skyline.
550 N Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
