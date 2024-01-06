Restaurant info

Harbor House is a bright, spacious New England-style seafood restaurant Milwaukee residents and visitors love, set on the shore of Lake Michigan. Our restaurant offers a premier lakefront dining experience and the freshest seafood flown in daily from both coasts. The interior features a three-sided bar, a raw bar, an open kitchen, and a private dining room available for special events and parties. A seasonal outdoor patio features a full bar, Adirondack chairs, and unparalleled views of the lake, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and Milwaukee's skyline.