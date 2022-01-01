Tiramisu in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|SM Cheese
|$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|SM The Dill
|$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
|SM Pepperoni
|$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Supreme Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
|Sicilian Chop Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, and black olives, served with a side of dressing.
|Classic Pizza
|$18.00
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE CARRY OUT
🚘 REQUIRED-Type Color, License Plate, and Cell Number of pick up vehicle in the Special Instructions Box below
|Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings
|$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
BB's on North
7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa
|Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara
|$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
|Chicken Wing 10 Piece
|$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
|Classic Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Beef Pot Roast
|$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
|1/2 Broasted Chicken
|$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
|Baked Cod
|$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Large Salad
|$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.