Tiramisu in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve tiramisu

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
SM Cheese$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
SM The Dill$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
SM Pepperoni$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supreme Pizza$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
Sicilian Chop Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, Genoa salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, and black olives, served with a side of dressing.
Classic Pizza$18.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Carson's Ribs image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
CLICK HERE FOR CURBSIDE CARRY OUT
🚘 REQUIRED-Type Color, License Plate, and Cell Number of pick up vehicle in the Special Instructions Box below
Chargrilled Mediterranean Wings$14.00
8 chargrilled wings, virgin olive oil, lemon, garlic, herbs, cracked pepper
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
More about Carson's Ribs
Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
More about Onesto
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Pizza Man
BB's on North image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

BB's on North

7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
Classic Caesar$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
More about BB's on North
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust$18.99
18" Hand Tossed Crust$18.99
12" Milwaukee Crust$12.99
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Roast$12.00
Boneless sliced short rib slow cooked with peas, carrots, onions, and mashed potatoes, topped with a rich homemade gravy
1/2 Broasted Chicken$10.50
The best in town! Tender, juicy and delicious…with coleslaw and choice of potato
Baked Cod$14.50
choice of potato, coleslaw, tartar
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Large Salad$12.95
A blend of iceberg and romaine lettuces, mozzarella cheese cubes, pepperoni, diced tomatoes & pepperoncini. Two orders of garlic bread are served with this salad.
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Midtown Grill

