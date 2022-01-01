Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve caprese salad

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
More about The Busy Beestro
Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
SM Cheese$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
SM The Dill$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
SM Pepperoni$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
BUFF CHIX WRAP$15.00
MEAT LOVER skillet$15.00
More about North Avenue Grill

