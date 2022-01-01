Caprese salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about The Busy Beestro
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole
Creamy chicken, asparagus, mushroom, and wild rice in a delightful casserole.
|Persilade Crusted Cod
Persilade Crusted Cod served with a side of asparagus and dill quinoa pilaf.
persilade = herbed bread crumb crust (gluten free)
|Everything Bagel Chicken
Everything bagel seasoned roasted chicken thighs served with a side of parmesan herb roasted potatoes.
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|SM Cheese
|$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|SM The Dill
|$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
|SM Pepperoni
|$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni