Transfer Pizzeria Café
715 Reviews
$$
101 W Mitchell St
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Popular Items
Pizzas
SM Cheese
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
SM Italian Sausage
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, oregano
SM Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
SM S.M.O
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, onions
SM Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
SM Deluxe
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms
SM Billy Bob
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
SM Prosciutto Fungi
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, topped with prosciutto
SM Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, pineapple
SM Carne Amore
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami
SM Tutti Vegetariani
Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, cheese, choice of 4 veggies (Scroll down to select your choice of 4 vegetables)
SM Diavola
Tomato sauce, salami, red pepper, onion, jalapeno and cheese
SM Hot Rod
Marinara, parmesan, spicy sausage, fresh mozzarella, bacon, basil
SM Melanzana
Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, eggplant, shredded mozzarella
SM Paisano
Tomato and pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy sausage and topped with fresh tomatoes and shaved asiago
SM Da Vinci Pizza
Red and pesto sauces mixed together, feta and mozzarella cheese. Topped with Asiago and tomatoes out of the oven
SM Garlic Pizza
Garlic sauce and mozzarella
SM Garlic Special
Garlic sauce, sausage, mushroom, shredded mozzarella
SM Garlic Lovers
Garlic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella
SM La Bella
Garlic sauce, artichoke, onion, shredded mozzarella
SM Katalina
Garlic sauce, artichoke, salami, shredded mozzarella
SM Roasted Potato Chicken
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, potatoes
SM Bobs Special
Garlic sauce, mushroom, spinach, onion, baked avocado - NO cheese
SM The Dill
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
SM Thai Chicken
Peanut sauce, shredded mozzarella, onion, chicken, cilantro
SM Stacys Special
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion
LG Cheese
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
LG Italian Sausage
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, oregano
LG Pepperoni
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
LG S.M.O
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, onions
LG Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
LG Deluxe
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms
LG Billy Bob
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
LG Prosciutto Fungi
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, topped with prosciutto
LG Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, pineapple
LG Carne Amore
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami
LG Tutti Vegetariani
Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, cheese, choice of 4 veggies
LG Hot Rod
Marinara sauce, parmesan, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella, basil
LG Diavola
Tomato sauce, salami, red pepper, onion, jalapeno and cheese
LG Melanzana
Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, eggplant, shredded mozzarella
LG Paisano
Tomato and pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy sausage and topped with fresh tomatoes and shaved asiago
LG Da Vinci Pizza
Tomato and pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, feta and fresh tomatoes and shaved asiago
LG Garlic Pizza
Garlic sauce, shredded mozzarella
LG Garlic Special Pizza
Garlic sauce, sausage, mushroom, shredded mozzarella
LG Garlic Lovers Pizza
Garlic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella
LG La Bella Pizza
Garlic sauce, artichoke, onion, shredded mozzarella
LG Katalina Pizza
Garlic sauce, artichoke, salami, shredded mozzarella
LG Roasted Potato Chicken Pizza
Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, potatoes
LG Bobs Special
Garlic sauce, mushroom, spinach, onion, baked avocado - NO cheese
LG The Dill
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh dill
LG Thai Chicken
Peanut sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, onion, cilantro
LG Stacys Special
BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion
Antipasti
Garlic Bread
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
Garlic Bread w/CHEESE
Warm Italian bread with garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with sliced mozzarella, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts blended in a thick Alfredo sauce with parmesan and topped with shaved asiago. Served with toasted Italian bread ** Available Gluten Free
Bruschetta
Fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt and pepper. Served with toasted Italian bread brushed with olive oil and rubbed with garlic** Available Gluten Free
Bruschetta Salami
Toasted Italian bread with a thin layer of garlic sauce, topped with salami, tomato slices, basil and shaved asiago ** Available Gluten Free
Bruschetta Salmon
Toasted Italian bread, a thin layer of garlic sauce topped with smoked salmon fillets and sprinkled with cilantro and capers and served with a wedge of lemon ** Available Gluten Free
Salads
Sm House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Choice of dressing
Lg House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Choice of dressing
Sm Caesar Salad
House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
Lg Caesar Salad
House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes topped with slices of fresh mozzarella and basil and served with a side of balsamic vinegar - NO greens
Salmon Avocado
Mixed greens, baked salmon served cold, avocado, cucumber served with balsamic vinaigrette
Bazilio
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, chicken and shredded mozzarella. Serve with a garlic curry dressing
Extras/Sides
1000 island Dressing SIDE
Balsamic Vinegar SIDE
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing SIDE
Blue Cheese Dressing SIDE
Caesar Dressing SIDE
French Dressing SIDE
Ranch Dressing SIDE
Bazilio Dressing SIDE
BBQ Sauce SIDE
Marinara SIDE
Garlic Sauce SIDE
Pesto SIDE
Red Sauce SIDE
Side Toasted Bread - 3 Pieces
Dessert
Tiramisu
Our much celebrated version of the famous Italian desert consisting of coffee dipped lady fingers smothered in a rich layer of mascarpone mousse and dusted with a fine layer of mocha. Pairs wonderfully with an cup of Valentine coffee.
Sinful 7 Chocolate Cake
A stratified slice of choco-centric decadence. Chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, chocolate shavings... you get the picture. 7 forms of sin in one slice. Very shareable. Pair with an Americano.
Limoncello Cake
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with layers of mascarpone cream filling topped with a sprinkling of white chocolate curls. Pair with a Valentine coffee.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
For the gluten freedom fighters as well as the chocolate purists, this choice is no-frills, no-fluff, no-holds-barred and definitely shareable. Pairs wonderfully with a latte.
Sodas / Juices / Waters
CAN Coke
CAN DIET
CAN Sprite
2L Coke
2L Diet Coke
2L Sprite
Sprecher Rootbeer
Sprecher Lo Cal Rootbeer
Sprecher Orange
Sprecher Cream Soda
Sprecher Grape
750mL San Pellegrino Mineral Water
Blood Orange Pellegrino
Lemon Pellegrino
Orange Juice
Pineapple Orange Guava Juice
Apple Juice
Pomegranate Cherry Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Warm and cozy independent pizzeria with full-service bar and café, open for inside dining and also offering curbside, take out & delivery, as well as private events. Live on Thursdays. See transfermke.com for more info.
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204