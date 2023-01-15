Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Transfer Pizzeria Café

715 Reviews

$$

101 W Mitchell St

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Bread w/CHEESE
LG Pepperoni
Bruschetta Salami

Pizzas

All pizzas are available Gluten-Free! Select pizza and choose the Gluten-Free option. SM size only.

SM Cheese

$10.25

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

SM Italian Sausage

$12.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, oregano

SM Pepperoni

$12.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

SM S.M.O

$12.75

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, onions

SM Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

SM Deluxe

$14.75

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms

SM Billy Bob

$13.75

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

SM Prosciutto Fungi

$14.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, topped with prosciutto

SM Hawaiian

$13.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, pineapple

SM Carne Amore

$14.75

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami

SM Tutti Vegetariani

$13.00

Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, cheese, choice of 4 veggies (Scroll down to select your choice of 4 vegetables)

SM Diavola

$13.75

Tomato sauce, salami, red pepper, onion, jalapeno and cheese

SM Hot Rod

$14.75

Marinara, parmesan, spicy sausage, fresh mozzarella, bacon, basil

SM Melanzana

$11.25

Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, eggplant, shredded mozzarella

SM Paisano

$14.75

Tomato and pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy sausage and topped with fresh tomatoes and shaved asiago

SM Da Vinci Pizza

$13.75

Red and pesto sauces mixed together, feta and mozzarella cheese. Topped with Asiago and tomatoes out of the oven

SM Garlic Pizza

$11.25

Garlic sauce and mozzarella

SM Garlic Special

$13.25

Garlic sauce, sausage, mushroom, shredded mozzarella

SM Garlic Lovers

$14.00

Garlic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella

SM La Bella

$13.25

Garlic sauce, artichoke, onion, shredded mozzarella

SM Katalina

$14.00

Garlic sauce, artichoke, salami, shredded mozzarella

SM Roasted Potato Chicken

$13.75

Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, potatoes

SM Bobs Special

$13.25

Garlic sauce, mushroom, spinach, onion, baked avocado - NO cheese

SM The Dill

$14.25

Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill

SM Thai Chicken

$13.75

Peanut sauce, shredded mozzarella, onion, chicken, cilantro

SM Stacys Special

$14.00

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion

LG Cheese

$15.75

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

LG Italian Sausage

$18.25

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, oregano

LG Pepperoni

$18.25

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni

LG S.M.O

$19.50

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, onions

LG Margherita

$21.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

LG Deluxe

$22.50

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms

LG Billy Bob

$21.25

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

LG Prosciutto Fungi

$21.50

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, topped with prosciutto

LG Hawaiian

$20.00

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, ham, pineapple

LG Carne Amore

$22.50

Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami

LG Tutti Vegetariani

$20.00

Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, cheese, choice of 4 veggies

LG Hot Rod

$22.50

Marinara sauce, parmesan, spicy sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella, basil

LG Diavola

$21.25

Tomato sauce, salami, red pepper, onion, jalapeno and cheese

LG Melanzana

$17.50

Tomato sauce, chopped garlic, eggplant, shredded mozzarella

LG Paisano

$22.50

Tomato and pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, spicy sausage and topped with fresh tomatoes and shaved asiago

LG Da Vinci Pizza

$21.25

Tomato and pesto sauce, shredded mozzarella, feta and fresh tomatoes and shaved asiago

LG Garlic Pizza

$17.25

Garlic sauce, shredded mozzarella

LG Garlic Special Pizza

$20.25

Garlic sauce, sausage, mushroom, shredded mozzarella

LG Garlic Lovers Pizza

$21.50

Garlic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, shredded mozzarella

LG La Bella Pizza

$20.25

Garlic sauce, artichoke, onion, shredded mozzarella

LG Katalina Pizza

$21.50

Garlic sauce, artichoke, salami, shredded mozzarella

LG Roasted Potato Chicken Pizza

$21.25

Garlic cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, potatoes

LG Bobs Special

$20.25

Garlic sauce, mushroom, spinach, onion, baked avocado - NO cheese

LG The Dill

$21.75

Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan, mozzarella and fresh dill

LG Thai Chicken

$21.25

Peanut sauce, shredded mozzarella, chicken, onion, cilantro

LG Stacys Special

$21.50

BBQ sauce, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion

Antipasti

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara

Garlic Bread w/CHEESE

$8.50

Warm Italian bread with garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with sliced mozzarella, parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.25

Spinach and artichoke hearts blended in a thick Alfredo sauce with parmesan and topped with shaved asiago. Served with toasted Italian bread ** Available Gluten Free

Bruschetta

$7.00

Fresh Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, salt and pepper. Served with toasted Italian bread brushed with olive oil and rubbed with garlic** Available Gluten Free

Bruschetta Salami

$10.25

Toasted Italian bread with a thin layer of garlic sauce, topped with salami, tomato slices, basil and shaved asiago ** Available Gluten Free

Bruschetta Salmon

$11.25

Toasted Italian bread, a thin layer of garlic sauce topped with smoked salmon fillets and sprinkled with cilantro and capers and served with a wedge of lemon ** Available Gluten Free

Salads

Sm House Salad

$4.75

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Choice of dressing

Lg House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion. Choice of dressing

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.50

House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.75

House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese

Caprese Salad

$11.25

Sliced tomatoes topped with slices of fresh mozzarella and basil and served with a side of balsamic vinegar - NO greens

Salmon Avocado

$13.25

Mixed greens, baked salmon served cold, avocado, cucumber served with balsamic vinaigrette

Bazilio

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, chicken and shredded mozzarella. Serve with a garlic curry dressing

Extras/Sides

1000 island Dressing SIDE

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegar SIDE

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing SIDE

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing SIDE

$0.75

Caesar Dressing SIDE

$0.75

French Dressing SIDE

$0.75

Ranch Dressing SIDE

$0.75

Bazilio Dressing SIDE

$0.75

BBQ Sauce SIDE

$1.50

Marinara SIDE

$1.75

Garlic Sauce SIDE

$1.75

Pesto SIDE

$2.50

Red Sauce SIDE

$1.50

Side Toasted Bread - 3 Pieces

$2.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.00

Our much celebrated version of the famous Italian desert consisting of coffee dipped lady fingers smothered in a rich layer of mascarpone mousse and dusted with a fine layer of mocha. Pairs wonderfully with an cup of Valentine coffee.

Sinful 7 Chocolate Cake

$6.00

A stratified slice of choco-centric decadence. Chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, chocolate shavings... you get the picture. 7 forms of sin in one slice. Very shareable. Pair with an Americano.

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with layers of mascarpone cream filling topped with a sprinkling of white chocolate curls. Pair with a Valentine coffee.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

For the gluten freedom fighters as well as the chocolate purists, this choice is no-frills, no-fluff, no-holds-barred and definitely shareable. Pairs wonderfully with a latte.

Sodas / Juices / Waters

CAN Coke

$1.50

CAN DIET

$1.00

CAN Sprite

$1.50

2L Coke

$4.50Out of stock

2L Diet Coke

$3.00

2L Sprite

$4.50Out of stock

Sprecher Rootbeer

$3.50

Sprecher Lo Cal Rootbeer

$3.50

Sprecher Orange

$3.50

Sprecher Cream Soda

$3.50

Sprecher Grape

$3.50

750mL San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$6.00

Blood Orange Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Orange Guava Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Cherry Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Warm and cozy independent pizzeria with full-service bar and café, open for inside dining and also offering curbside, take out & delivery, as well as private events. Live on Thursdays. See transfermke.com for more info.

Website

Location

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

Gallery
Transfer Pizzeria Café image
Transfer Pizzeria Café image
Transfer Pizzeria Café image
Transfer Pizzeria Café image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sorella
orange star4.7 • 359
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
National Pizza Pub & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
5501 W National Ave West Milwaukee, WI 53214
View restaurantnext
Nessun Dorma
orange star4.6 • 513
2778 N Weil St Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Pizza Man - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
2597 North Downer Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Ca'Lucchenzo
orange star4.7 • 221
6030 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53213
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston