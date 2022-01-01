Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve crab cakes

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.00
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$14.00
Jumbo & Lump Crab Meat | Rasam Sauce
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Crab Cakes$15.00
Two Maryland lump crab cakes, pan-seared and served with a sweet Asian slaw and a homemade remoulade sauce
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

