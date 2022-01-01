Crab cakes in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs of Milwaukee - Milwaukee
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$24.00
Tender & succulent jumbo lump crab with light breadcrumbs & very little filler. Served over a bed of arugula & a splash of vinaigrette with our mustard sauce & a lemon wedge. The best you'll find west of Maryland! Go Terps!
More about Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
|Crab Cake
|$14.00
Jumbo & Lump Crab Meat | Rasam Sauce
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall
4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield
|Maryland Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Two Maryland lump crab cakes, pan-seared and served with a sweet Asian slaw and a homemade remoulade sauce