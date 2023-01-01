Tuna sandwiches in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Our tuna salad has capers, dill and red onion. Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
With lettuce and tomatoes
Urban Beets - Brown Deer - 5091 W. Brown Deer Rd.
5091 W. Brown Deer Rd., Brown Deer
|Chicksea "Tuna" Sandwich
|$12.00
Chickpea Salad made with Mayo, Dill, Celery, Red Onion, Pickle Relish, Lemon, Nori & Seasoning on Wheatberry with Microgreens and Tomato Slice