Tuna sandwiches in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.95
Our tuna salad has capers, dill and red onion. Served on wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.95
With lettuce and tomatoes
Urban Beets - Brown Deer - 5091 W. Brown Deer Rd.

5091 W. Brown Deer Rd., Brown Deer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicksea "Tuna" Sandwich$12.00
Chickpea Salad made with Mayo, Dill, Celery, Red Onion, Pickle Relish, Lemon, Nori & Seasoning on Wheatberry with Microgreens and Tomato Slice
