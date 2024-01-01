Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak burritos

Los Mariachi's - Greenfield

4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with steak or pastor and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren

1682 N Van Buren, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito$14.06
Marinated beef, Spanish rice, Caribbean beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and avocado cream.
More about Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren
SportClub - 750 North Jefferson

750 North Jefferson, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Burrito$15.00
Sliced steak*, bacon*, mozzarella cheese, tomato, avocado, caramelized onion, jalapeño, cilantro, rice, sour cream, rachero sauce in a flour tortilla. Served with Arbol salsa.
More about SportClub - 750 North Jefferson

