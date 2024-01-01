Steak burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield
|Steak Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with steak or pastor and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mangos Cafe East - 1682 N Van Buren
1682 N Van Buren, Milwaukee
|Steak Burrito
|$14.06
Marinated beef, Spanish rice, Caribbean beans, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and avocado cream.