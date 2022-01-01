Veggie salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve veggie salad
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad
|$0.00
Mixed greens with roasted sweet potatoes, beets, red onions, chick peas, quinoa, feta cheese and sun flower seeds. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|7 Vegetable Salmon Salad
|$15.00
field greens, peppers, tomatoes, capers, onions, olives, cucumbers, dijon vinaigrete
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Vegetable Salad
|$10.00
Zucchini, broccoli, button mushrooms, red pepper, and onion - all grilled, with mixed greens and our Herbal Vinaigrette.