Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve veggie salad

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad$0.00
Mixed greens with roasted sweet potatoes, beets, red onions, chick peas, quinoa, feta cheese and sun flower seeds. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The Busy Beestro
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
7 Vegetable Salmon Salad$15.00
field greens, peppers, tomatoes, capers, onions, olives, cucumbers, dijon vinaigrete
More about Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Salad$10.00
Zucchini, broccoli, button mushrooms, red pepper, and onion - all grilled, with mixed greens and our Herbal Vinaigrette.
More about Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
Cafe LuLu image

 

LuLu Café & Bar

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Salad$12.50
Warm, roasted vegetables set on crisp spring greens tossed in our classic red wine vinaigrette and topped with tangy chevre cheese. Served with crisp, toasted crostini.
More about LuLu Café & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Ceviche

Spinach Salad

Fish And Chips

Maki

Quesadillas

Black Bean Burgers

Tuna Salad

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston