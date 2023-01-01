Oak Barrel Public House 1033 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr
1033 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
Nashville hot seasoned whiskey battered shrimp served with dynamite sauce and mango salsa
Brussel Sprouts
Cheese Curds
Top secret whiskey battered white cheddar cheese curds, choice of dipping sauce (Ranch or Marinara)
Cheese Fries
Fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with shavings of parmesan and chives!
Chicken Tenders
(4) whiskey battered chicken tenders, French fries
Grandma's Dip
Gma Rita's classic sour cream and cream cheese based onion dip, served with kettle chips
Kentucky FriedBacon
Panko crusted bourbon cider thick cut bacon, Nashville hot seasoning, horsey mayo, chives
Nashville Hot Fries
Our house beer battered French fries tossed in Nashville hot seasoning and served with ranch
Oak Barrel Signature Wings
Brined jumbo wings, dry rubbed or tossed with your choice of sauce
Pretzel Sticks
Locally baked Bavarian pretzel sticks, creamy cheese sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Shoes string sweet potato fries, seasoned with Cajun boom spice, side of spicy chipotle mayo
brunch
12 Inch Breakfast Pizza
Thick crust pizza, with egg, breakfast sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, thick cut bacon
16 Inch Breakfast Pizza
Thick crust pizza, with egg, breakfast sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, thick cut bacon
2 Eggs enyway
Served with a side of bacon or sausage, fruit, breakfast potatoes
BELT-A
Our Breakfast and brunch version of an old classic. We shouldn’t have to spell it out, but just in case, we will! Bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato and avocado, placed on our lightly grilled sour dough, served with our seasoned breakfast potatoes.
Beyond Skillet
Scrambled eggs, fresh basil, a dollop of avocado, asiago cheese, with sauteed red onions & tomato. Served over a bed of breakfast potatoes topped with our plant based protein and freshly chopped cilantro!
Biscuits and Gravy Platter
Two buttered baked down south biscuits smothered in our scratch country gravy. 2 eggs (any way), and our rosemary salted breakfast potatoes.
Blueberry Mint Waffles
Whiskey waffle, blackberries, strawberries, bourbon icing smothered in blueberry mint reduction
Bourbon Bacon Cakes
3 oak pancakes with bourbon cider thick cut bacon, butter bourbon icing, powdered sugar, and a side of maple syrup
Bourbon Bacon Waffle
Whiskey waffle, bourbon cider thick cut bacon, butter, bourbon icing, powdered sugar, side of maple syrup
Breakfast Burger
1/2 lb. smashed burger, cheddar, bourbon cider thick cut bacon, and an over easy egg on a pretzel bun served with choice of fries, kettle chips or breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, sausage, spicy chipotle mayo. Served with a side of bacon or sausage, and breakfast potatoes
Breakfast gravy
Breakfast Platter
3 scrambled eggs, pancakes, side of bacon and sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit cup, side of bourbon maple syrup
Breakfast Sides
Chicken and Waffles
Whiskey waffle, whiskey battered chicken tenders, butter, powdered sugar, side of maple syrup served with a side of bacon or sausage
Cinnamon French Toast
French toast with a caramelized sugar crunch, side of maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar served with a side of bacon or sausage
Classic Avocado Toast
2 Slices of sourdough grilled perfectly, spread widely with avocado, topped with fresh bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Country Fried Steak
Tender country fried steak seasoned, and smothered in our from scratch country style gravy. Served with your choice of eggs, breakfast potatoes, and a biscuit.
Country Skillet
2 of our fresh baked southern biscuits, Country Fried Steak, Seasoned potatoes all together smothered in our scratch country Gravy.
Elote Avocado Toast
2 Slices of sourdough toast grilled perfectly. Spread widely with avocado, topped with our house made corn(elote) salsa, shaved parmesan, tomato Aioli and fried eggs.
Extra Egg
Extra Syrup
Fried Steak Sammie
Our well tenderized CFS, deer fried to golden perfection topped with an egg, muenster cheese, and our from scratch country gravy, served on our brioche bun. Served with a side of our seasoned potatoes.
Hangover Burger
Pretzel bun, scrambled egg, thick cut bacon, pulled bacon, muenster cheese, creamy cheese sauce served with breakfast potatoes
Nash Chick & Waffle
Our Hand breaded and deep fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot seasoning and citrus sweet dressing and delicately placed between two sweet waffles. Topped with pickled onions and pickle chips. Served with our seasoned breakfast potatoes.
Oak Barrel Stack
3 buttermilk whiskey pancakes, side of maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar served with a side of bacon or sausage
Oak Skillet
Scrambled eggs, red onions, roasted red peppers, thick cut bacon, creamy cheese sauce. Served over a bed of breakfast potatoes
Philly skillet
Slow roasted Italian beef, red peppers, onions, jalapeños, and seasoned breakfast potatoes, topped with 2 eggs your way, smothered in our house bechamel sauce.
Poutine
Side Bacon
Side Breakfast Potato
Side Sausage
Side Toast
Summertime Skillet
Scrambled eggs, fresh basil, avocado, asiago cheese, with sauteed red onions & tomato. Served over a bed of breakfast potatoes
Triple Berry Pancakes
3 buttermilk whiskey pancakes, strawberries, blackberries, smothered in blueberry mint reduction, bourbon icing, powdered sugar served with a side of bacon or sausage
Trop Avo Toast
2 Slices of sourdough grilled perfectly. Widely spread with avocado, topped with our house made mango salsa, shaved parmesan and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Wisco Burger Brunch
Oak Burger Brunch
entrees
Fish Fry
Whiskey battered Atlantic cod, fries, house slaw, tartar sauce lemon wedge
The Horseshoe
Burger patty, topped with French fries, pulled bacon smothered with creamy cheese sauce, served open faced on brioche bread
Whiskey Bacon Pasta
Cavatappi, pulled bacon, onions, and mushrooms sautéed in our signature whiskey cream sauce. Served with a slice of buttered sourdough.
Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, Oak's Southern Bechamel sauce, tossed with cheddar cheese and topped with shaved parmasen and chives.
Dynamite Mac N Cheese
Oak's Southern Bechamel mac n cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders tossed in Nashville seasoning, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and dynamite sauce
Magma Mac N Cheese
Oak's Southern Bechamel Mac and cheese with a volcanic twist of spicy angry chef sauce and topped with Shaved Parmesan and chives.
handhelds
4 Cheese Grilled Cheese
Melted cheddar, muenster, swiss, asiago cheese on toasted sourdough
Bacon on Bacon BLT
Bourbon cider pulled and thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on sourdough
Beef and Cheese
Slow roasted Italian beef, creamy cheese sauce, served on a pretzel bun
Beyond Burger
Plant based patty. Lettuce, tomato and onion on a pretzel bun
Black & Blu
1/2 LB smashed butter burger, swiss, mushroom in gravy sauce on a brioche bun
Blackened Mango Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, mango habanero glaze, lettuce, avocado, red onion, on a brioche bun
Bourbon Pulled Bacon
Bourbon cider braised pulled bacon tossed in bourbon glaze, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix and romaine blend, tomatoes red onions, flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese served cold
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, served cold
Caprese Burger
1/2 LB smashed butter burger, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house brushetta balsamic glaze on a brioche bun
Caprese Wrap
Grilled chicken, spring mix and romaine blend, house bruschetta, fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Chiptle Chicken Avocado
Our Juicy chicken breast served with chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and muenster cheese all served on Wisconsin's own pretzel bun
Classic Burger
1/2 LB fresh hand pressed smashed butter burger served on a brioche bun, and lettuce tomato, onion,and pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
House marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun
Oak Burger
1/2 LB smashed butter burger, cheddar, breaded deep fried thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Pulled Bacon Grilled Cheese
Bourbon cider pulled bacon, muenster, cheddar, caramelized onions, bourbon glaze on toasted sourdough
Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, cheddar, mushroom medley, roasted red peppers BBQ sauce, thick cut bacon on sourdough
Southwest Veg Wrap
Spring mix and romaine blend, tomatoes, red onions, buffalo sauce, flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, ranch
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Whiskey battered, deep fried chicken breast, generously dusted in Nashville ho seasoning, pickles, chipolte Mayo on a brioche bun
Wisco Burger
1/2 LB smashed butter burger, bourbon cider thick cut and pulled bacon, cheddar muenster, creamy cheese sauce on a pretzel bun
Kids Menu
Buttery Noodle
Cavatappi pasta tossed in buttery garlic sauce.
Kids Chicken Tender Basket
(2) Two plump and cripsy chicken tenders
Crustless Grilled Cheese
Three cheese melted between golden brown sour dough.
Little Oaks Burger
House made smash burger with cheddar on toasted brioche.
Wagon Wheel Pizza
pizza
12 Inch Cheese Pizza
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella
16 Inch Cheese Pizza
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella
12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
12 Inch Caprizza
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze
16 Inch Caprizza
House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze
12 Inch Buffalo Pizza
House recipe buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, ranch drizzle
16 Inch Buffalo Pizza
House recipe buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, ranch drizzle
12 Mac N Cheese Pizza
Cavatappi pasta tossed in triple cheddar mac sauce, garlic panko crumbs and cheddar
16 Mac N Cheese Pizza
Cavatappi pasta tossed in triple cheddar mac sauce, garlic panko crumbs and cheddar
12 Inch Spicy Italian
House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian beef, pickled red onions giardiniera relish
16 Inch Spicy Italian
House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian beef, pickled red onions giardiniera relish
12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our signature sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, aged white cheddar red onion, grilled chicken, cilantro leaves, raspberry jam
16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our signature sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, aged white cheddar red onion, grilled chicken, cilantro leaves, raspberry jam
12 Inch Cheese Steak Pizza
Slow roasted Italian beef, red peppers, caramelized onions with bier cheese sauce
16 Inch Cheesesteak Pizza
Slow roasted Italian beef, red peppers, caramelized onions with bier cheese sauce
12 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza
House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni bourbon cider thick cut bacon, fennel
16 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza
House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni bourbon cider thick cut bacon, fennel
12 Inch BYO Pizza
Choose as many toppings as you like.
16 Inch BYO Pizza
Choose as many toppings as you like.
Gluten Free BYO Pizza 12 Inch
Choose as many toppings as you like.
Popcorn
salads
House Salad
Spring mix and romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parmesan, croutons, choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken breast, romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, asiago croutons.
Southwest Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix and romaine, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar, flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, side of spicy chipotle mayo
Chicken Caprese Salad
Chicken, spring mix and romaine, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic vinaigrette
Summer Berry Salad
Romaine and spring mix blend, strawberries, black berries, mandarin oranges, pralines, and shaved parmesan cheese with a citrus lime dressing.
Wedge Salad
Sides
Side Cajun Dry Rub
Side Sweet BBQ
Side Buffalo
Side Whisky Garlic
Side Angry Chef
Side Ranch
Side Marinara
Side Blue Cheese
Side Italian
Side Balsamic Vin
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Honey Mustard
Side Bechemel Cheese
Side Nashville Seasoning
Side Mayo
Side Citrus Lime Dressing
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Raspberry Vin
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Magma Sauce
Side Dynamite Sauce
Side Brown Mustard
Side Avo Poblano
Mac Bowl
Mac Cup
Oak Chips
Potato Salad
Side Avocado
Side Wild Rice
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Gma Dip
Side House Salad
Side Bacon
Side Toast
Side Pickles
Side Veggies
Side Slaw
Side Sweet Fries
Side Garlic Aoli
Tacos and Bowls
Beyond Veggie Bowl
(2) seasoned beyond meat, lettuce, roasted red pepper, onions topped with dynamite sauce
Beyond Veggie Taco
(2) seasoned beyond meat, lettuce, roasted red pepper, onions topped with dynamite sauce
Nashville Chicken Bowl
Our homestyle Nashville hot seasoned chicken, served over wild rice, with cilantro crema, house slaw, cilantro leaves
Nashville Chicken Taco
(2) homestyle breaded chicken tossed in our Nashville hot seasoning cilantro crema, house slaw, cilantro leaves
Pulled Bacon Bowl
Our bourbon cider pulled bacon, Kentucky bourbon sauce, flame roasted jalapeno & corn pico, and pickled red onion. Served over wild rice.
Pulled Bacon taco
(2) bourbon cider pulled bacon, Kentucky bourbon sauce flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, pickled red onion
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp Bowl
Vegan menu
Vegan Pretzel Sticks
Locally baked Bavarian pretzel sticks, creamy cheese sauce
Vegan House Salad
Spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber and your choice of dressing
Vegan Sweet Potato Fries
Shoe string potato fries, season with Cajun boom spic
Vegan Beyond Veggie Tacos
(2) Seasoned Beyond Meat tacos with lettuce, roasted red pepper, onions, and topped with dynamite sauce.
Vegan Southwest Buffalo Wrap
Spring mix with tomato, red onion, jalapeno corn salsa and buffalo sauce.
Vegan Beyond Burger
Plant based patty, with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pretzel bun. Served with kettle chips.
Packages
Oak Barrel Famous Package
Wisconsin Package
Meat Lovers Package
Southern Comfort Package
Italian Package
Land & Sea Package
Vegetarian Package
Nacho/Taco Bar
Build A Burger Package
Build A Brat Package
Build A Brat & Burger Package
Mini Slider Bar Package
Platters
Fruit Tray Small
Fruit Tray Large
Meat & Cheese Tray Small
Meat & Cheese Tray Large
Vegetable Tray Small
Vegetable Tray Large
GMA"S onion Dip Small
GMA"S onion Dip Large
Pimento Cheese Spread Small
Pimento Cheese Spread Large
Bruschetta Small
Bruschetta Large
Pan Appetizers
Mac & Cheese
Impossible Meatballs
Swedish Meatballs
Truffle Mashed Potatoes
Cheesy Mashed Potaotes
Penne Rosa
Beef Stroganoff
Mama's Sweet Potatoes
Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti Marinara
Rosemary Red Potatoes
Whiskey Candied Potatoes
Gluten Free Spag Marinara
Linguine In Garlic
Meatball Marinara
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Parmesiana
Chicken Marsala
Roasted Chicken Caprese
Al A Cart Appetizers
Kentucky Fried Bacon
Bacon Wrapped Water Chesnuts
Grilled Cheese Shooters
Ham & Cheese Spirals
Turkey Pimento Spirals
Cucumber Lime Sandwiches
Cajun Cucumber Sandwiches
Impossible Meatballs
Swedish Meatballs
Caprese Skewers
Cocktail Sausage
Chicken Tenders
Dry Rub Wings
Turkey & Ham Sliders
Angus Cheeseburger Sliders
BBQ Pork Sliders
Pulled Bacon Sliders
Nashville Chicken Sliders
Pretzel Bites with Cheese
Salads
House Salad Small
House Salad Large
Caesar Salad Small
Caesar Salad Large
Cranberry Salad Small
Cranberry Salad Large
Caprese Salad Small
Caprese Salad Large
Strawberry Salad Small
Strawberry Salad Large
MKE Pasta Salad Small
MKE Pasta Salad Large
Southern Chard Corn Salad Small
Southern Chard Corn Salad Large
Desserts
Oak Barrel is an American Public House located in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee on historical Old World Third Street. Just blocks away from the new Bucks arena, Fiserv Forum, convention center and Milwaukee Theater Oak Barrel is walking distance from any event in the downtown area.
