Oak Barrel Public House 1033 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr

View gallery

Order Again

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Nashville hot seasoned whiskey battered shrimp served with dynamite sauce and mango salsa

Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Top secret whiskey battered white cheddar cheese curds, choice of dipping sauce (Ranch or Marinara)

Cheese Fries

$8.95

Fries smothered in our house made cheese sauce topped with shavings of parmesan and chives!

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

(4) whiskey battered chicken tenders, French fries

Grandma's Dip

$10.95

Gma Rita's classic sour cream and cream cheese based onion dip, served with kettle chips

Kentucky FriedBacon

$13.95

Panko crusted bourbon cider thick cut bacon, Nashville hot seasoning, horsey mayo, chives

Nashville Hot Fries

$9.95

Our house beer battered French fries tossed in Nashville hot seasoning and served with ranch

Oak Barrel Signature Wings

$15.95

Brined jumbo wings, dry rubbed or tossed with your choice of sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$11.95

Locally baked Bavarian pretzel sticks, creamy cheese sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Shoes string sweet potato fries, seasoned with Cajun boom spice, side of spicy chipotle mayo

brunch

12 Inch Breakfast Pizza

$12.95

Thick crust pizza, with egg, breakfast sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, thick cut bacon

16 Inch Breakfast Pizza

$17.95

Thick crust pizza, with egg, breakfast sauce, mozzarella cheese, sausage, thick cut bacon

2 Eggs enyway

$10.95

Served with a side of bacon or sausage, fruit, breakfast potatoes

BELT-A

$15.95

Our Breakfast and brunch version of an old classic. We shouldn’t have to spell it out, but just in case, we will! Bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato and avocado, placed on our lightly grilled sour dough, served with our seasoned breakfast potatoes.

Beyond Skillet

$16.95

Scrambled eggs, fresh basil, a dollop of avocado, asiago cheese, with sauteed red onions & tomato. Served over a bed of breakfast potatoes topped with our plant based protein and freshly chopped cilantro!

Biscuits and Gravy Platter

$12.95

Two buttered baked down south biscuits smothered in our scratch country gravy. 2 eggs (any way), and our rosemary salted breakfast potatoes.

Blueberry Mint Waffles

$11.95

Whiskey waffle, blackberries, strawberries, bourbon icing smothered in blueberry mint reduction

Bourbon Bacon Cakes

$14.95

3 oak pancakes with bourbon cider thick cut bacon, butter bourbon icing, powdered sugar, and a side of maple syrup

Bourbon Bacon Waffle

$13.95

Whiskey waffle, bourbon cider thick cut bacon, butter, bourbon icing, powdered sugar, side of maple syrup

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

1/2 lb. smashed burger, cheddar, bourbon cider thick cut bacon, and an over easy egg on a pretzel bun served with choice of fries, kettle chips or breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, tomato, jalapeños, sausage, spicy chipotle mayo. Served with a side of bacon or sausage, and breakfast potatoes

Breakfast gravy

$0.75

Breakfast Platter

$14.95

3 scrambled eggs, pancakes, side of bacon and sausage, breakfast potatoes, fruit cup, side of bourbon maple syrup

Breakfast Sides

Chicken and Waffles

$17.95

Whiskey waffle, whiskey battered chicken tenders, butter, powdered sugar, side of maple syrup served with a side of bacon or sausage

Cinnamon French Toast

$12.95

French toast with a caramelized sugar crunch, side of maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar served with a side of bacon or sausage

Classic Avocado Toast

$12.95

2 Slices of sourdough grilled perfectly, spread widely with avocado, topped with fresh bruschetta, fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Tender country fried steak seasoned, and smothered in our from scratch country style gravy. Served with your choice of eggs, breakfast potatoes, and a biscuit.

Country Skillet

$16.95

2 of our fresh baked southern biscuits, Country Fried Steak, Seasoned potatoes all together smothered in our scratch country Gravy.

Elote Avocado Toast

$13.95

2 Slices of sourdough toast grilled perfectly. Spread widely with avocado, topped with our house made corn(elote) salsa, shaved parmesan, tomato Aioli and fried eggs.

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Syrup

$0.75

Fried Steak Sammie

$15.95

Our well tenderized CFS, deer fried to golden perfection topped with an egg, muenster cheese, and our from scratch country gravy, served on our brioche bun. Served with a side of our seasoned potatoes.

Hangover Burger

$15.95

Pretzel bun, scrambled egg, thick cut bacon, pulled bacon, muenster cheese, creamy cheese sauce served with breakfast potatoes

Nash Chick & Waffle

$15.95

Our Hand breaded and deep fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot seasoning and citrus sweet dressing and delicately placed between two sweet waffles. Topped with pickled onions and pickle chips. Served with our seasoned breakfast potatoes.

Oak Barrel Stack

$11.95

3 buttermilk whiskey pancakes, side of maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar served with a side of bacon or sausage

Oak Skillet

$14.95

Scrambled eggs, red onions, roasted red peppers, thick cut bacon, creamy cheese sauce. Served over a bed of breakfast potatoes

Philly skillet

$15.95

Slow roasted Italian beef, red peppers, onions, jalapeños, and seasoned breakfast potatoes, topped with 2 eggs your way, smothered in our house bechamel sauce.

Poutine

$15.95

Side Bacon

$2.95

Side Breakfast Potato

$3.95

Side Sausage

$2.95

Side Toast

$1.50

Summertime Skillet

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, fresh basil, avocado, asiago cheese, with sauteed red onions & tomato. Served over a bed of breakfast potatoes

Triple Berry Pancakes

$12.95

3 buttermilk whiskey pancakes, strawberries, blackberries, smothered in blueberry mint reduction, bourbon icing, powdered sugar served with a side of bacon or sausage

Trop Avo Toast

$13.95

2 Slices of sourdough grilled perfectly. Widely spread with avocado, topped with our house made mango salsa, shaved parmesan and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Wisco Burger Brunch

$16.95

Oak Burger Brunch

$15.95

Deserts

Bourbon Pie

$7.95

Bacon waffle

$7.95

Maple waffle

$7.95

Ice cream

$3.95

entrees

Fish Fry

$15.95

Whiskey battered Atlantic cod, fries, house slaw, tartar sauce lemon wedge

The Horseshoe

$15.95

Burger patty, topped with French fries, pulled bacon smothered with creamy cheese sauce, served open faced on brioche bread

Whiskey Bacon Pasta

$19.95

Cavatappi, pulled bacon, onions, and mushrooms sautéed in our signature whiskey cream sauce. Served with a slice of buttered sourdough.

Mac N Cheese

$12.95

Cavatappi pasta, Oak's Southern Bechamel sauce, tossed with cheddar cheese and topped with shaved parmasen and chives.

Dynamite Mac N Cheese

$17.95

Oak's Southern Bechamel mac n cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders tossed in Nashville seasoning, fresh jalapenos, cilantro and dynamite sauce

Magma Mac N Cheese

$13.95

Oak's Southern Bechamel Mac and cheese with a volcanic twist of spicy angry chef sauce and topped with Shaved Parmesan and chives.

handhelds

4 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Melted cheddar, muenster, swiss, asiago cheese on toasted sourdough

Bacon on Bacon BLT

$15.95

Bourbon cider pulled and thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on sourdough

Beef and Cheese

$14.95

Slow roasted Italian beef, creamy cheese sauce, served on a pretzel bun

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Plant based patty. Lettuce, tomato and onion on a pretzel bun

Black & Blu

$15.95

1/2 LB smashed butter burger, swiss, mushroom in gravy sauce on a brioche bun

Blackened Mango Chicken

$17.95

Marinated chicken breast, mango habanero glaze, lettuce, avocado, red onion, on a brioche bun

Bourbon Pulled Bacon

$14.95

Bourbon cider braised pulled bacon tossed in bourbon glaze, topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix and romaine blend, tomatoes red onions, flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, ranch dressing, and shredded cheese served cold

Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, served cold

Caprese Burger

$14.95

1/2 LB smashed butter burger, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, house brushetta balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

Caprese Wrap

$15.95

Grilled chicken, spring mix and romaine blend, house bruschetta, fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Chiptle Chicken Avocado

$15.95

Our Juicy chicken breast served with chipotle mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and muenster cheese all served on Wisconsin's own pretzel bun

Classic Burger

$13.95

1/2 LB fresh hand pressed smashed butter burger served on a brioche bun, and lettuce tomato, onion,and pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

House marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun

Oak Burger

$15.95

1/2 LB smashed butter burger, cheddar, breaded deep fried thick cut bacon, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Pulled Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Bourbon cider pulled bacon, muenster, cheddar, caramelized onions, bourbon glaze on toasted sourdough

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Marinated chicken breast, cheddar, mushroom medley, roasted red peppers BBQ sauce, thick cut bacon on sourdough

Southwest Veg Wrap

$10.95

Spring mix and romaine blend, tomatoes, red onions, buffalo sauce, flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, ranch

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Whiskey battered, deep fried chicken breast, generously dusted in Nashville ho seasoning, pickles, chipolte Mayo on a brioche bun

Wisco Burger

$16.95

1/2 LB smashed butter burger, bourbon cider thick cut and pulled bacon, cheddar muenster, creamy cheese sauce on a pretzel bun

Kids Menu

Buttery Noodle

$6.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in buttery garlic sauce.

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

(2) Two plump and cripsy chicken tenders

Crustless Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Three cheese melted between golden brown sour dough.

Little Oaks Burger

$7.99

House made smash burger with cheddar on toasted brioche.

Wagon Wheel Pizza

$7.99

pizza

12 Inch Cheese Pizza

$14.95

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella

16 Inch Cheese Pizza

$19.95

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella

12 Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$14.95

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni

16 Inch Pepperoni Pizza

$19.95

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni

12 Inch Caprizza

$14.95

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze

16 Inch Caprizza

$19.95

House red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, balsamic glaze

12 Inch Buffalo Pizza

$15.95

House recipe buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, ranch drizzle

16 Inch Buffalo Pizza

$20.95

House recipe buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, ranch drizzle

12 Mac N Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in triple cheddar mac sauce, garlic panko crumbs and cheddar

16 Mac N Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in triple cheddar mac sauce, garlic panko crumbs and cheddar

12 Inch Spicy Italian

$14.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian beef, pickled red onions giardiniera relish

16 Inch Spicy Italian

$19.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian beef, pickled red onions giardiniera relish

12 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Our signature sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, aged white cheddar red onion, grilled chicken, cilantro leaves, raspberry jam

16 Inch BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Our signature sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella, aged white cheddar red onion, grilled chicken, cilantro leaves, raspberry jam

12 Inch Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.95

Slow roasted Italian beef, red peppers, caramelized onions with bier cheese sauce

16 Inch Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.95

Slow roasted Italian beef, red peppers, caramelized onions with bier cheese sauce

12 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni bourbon cider thick cut bacon, fennel

16 Inch Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.95

House red sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni bourbon cider thick cut bacon, fennel

12 Inch BYO Pizza

$11.95

Choose as many toppings as you like.

16 Inch BYO Pizza

$14.95

Choose as many toppings as you like.

Gluten Free BYO Pizza 12 Inch

$12.95

Choose as many toppings as you like.

Popcorn

Bacon Fat Popcorn

$3.95

Maple Sugar Popcorn

$4.95

Smoked Cheddar Popcorn

$4.95

Chipotle BBQ Popcorn

$4.95

salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.95

Spring mix and romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parmesan, croutons, choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

Chicken breast, romaine tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, asiago croutons.

Southwest Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix and romaine, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheddar, flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, side of spicy chipotle mayo

Chicken Caprese Salad

$15.95

Chicken, spring mix and romaine, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic vinaigrette

Summer Berry Salad

$14.95

Romaine and spring mix blend, strawberries, black berries, mandarin oranges, pralines, and shaved parmesan cheese with a citrus lime dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Sides

Side Cajun Dry Rub

$0.75

Side Sweet BBQ

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Whisky Garlic

$0.75

Side Angry Chef

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Italian

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.75

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Bechemel Cheese

$1.00

Side Nashville Seasoning

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Citrus Lime Dressing

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side Raspberry Vin

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Magma Sauce

$1.00

Side Dynamite Sauce

$1.00

Side Brown Mustard

$0.75

Side Avo Poblano

$0.75

Mac Bowl

$6.95

Mac Cup

$3.95

Oak Chips

$2.95Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.95

Side Avocado

$1.95

Side Wild Rice

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Fruit

$2.95

Side Gma Dip

$2.50

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Veggies

$3.95

Side Slaw

$2.95

Side Sweet Fries

$4.95

Side Garlic Aoli

$0.75

Soup

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.95

Cup soup of the day

$3.95

Tacos and Bowls

Beyond Veggie Bowl

$11.95

(2) seasoned beyond meat, lettuce, roasted red pepper, onions topped with dynamite sauce

Beyond Veggie Taco

$11.95

(2) seasoned beyond meat, lettuce, roasted red pepper, onions topped with dynamite sauce

Nashville Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Our homestyle Nashville hot seasoned chicken, served over wild rice, with cilantro crema, house slaw, cilantro leaves

Nashville Chicken Taco

$12.95

(2) homestyle breaded chicken tossed in our Nashville hot seasoning cilantro crema, house slaw, cilantro leaves

Pulled Bacon Bowl

$10.95

Our bourbon cider pulled bacon, Kentucky bourbon sauce, flame roasted jalapeno & corn pico, and pickled red onion. Served over wild rice.

Pulled Bacon taco

$10.95

(2) bourbon cider pulled bacon, Kentucky bourbon sauce flame roasted jalapeno corn pico, pickled red onion

Shrimp Taco

$13.95

Shrimp Bowl

$13.95

Vegan menu

Vegan Pretzel Sticks

$11.95

Locally baked Bavarian pretzel sticks, creamy cheese sauce

Vegan House Salad

$11.95

Spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber and your choice of dressing

Vegan Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Shoe string potato fries, season with Cajun boom spic

Vegan Beyond Veggie Tacos

$12.95

(2) Seasoned Beyond Meat tacos with lettuce, roasted red pepper, onions, and topped with dynamite sauce.

Vegan Southwest Buffalo Wrap

$10.95

Spring mix with tomato, red onion, jalapeno corn salsa and buffalo sauce.

Vegan Beyond Burger

$17.95

Plant based patty, with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pretzel bun. Served with kettle chips.

Packages

Oak Barrel Famous Package

$23.95

Wisconsin Package

$25.95

Meat Lovers Package

$28.95

Southern Comfort Package

$26.95

Italian Package

$29.95

Land & Sea Package

$49.95

Vegetarian Package

$34.95

Nacho/Taco Bar

$19.95

Build A Burger Package

$19.95

Build A Brat Package

$18.95

Build A Brat & Burger Package

$19.95

Mini Slider Bar Package

$23.00

Platters

Fruit Tray Small

$65.00

Fruit Tray Large

$89.00

Meat & Cheese Tray Small

$65.00

Meat & Cheese Tray Large

$89.00

Vegetable Tray Small

$75.00

Vegetable Tray Large

$105.00

GMA"S onion Dip Small

$65.00

GMA"S onion Dip Large

$80.00

Pimento Cheese Spread Small

$65.00

Pimento Cheese Spread Large

$80.00

Bruschetta Small

$45.00

Bruschetta Large

$75.00

Pan Appetizers

Mac & Cheese

$75.00

Impossible Meatballs

$142.00

Swedish Meatballs

$142.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$89.00

Cheesy Mashed Potaotes

$86.00

Penne Rosa

$69.00

Beef Stroganoff

$62.00

Mama's Sweet Potatoes

$82.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$79.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$56.00

Rosemary Red Potatoes

$75.00

Whiskey Candied Potatoes

$125.00

Gluten Free Spag Marinara

$89.00

Linguine In Garlic

$89.00

Meatball Marinara

$112.00

Grilled Chicken

$170.00

Chicken Parmesiana

$256.00

Chicken Marsala

$210.00

Roasted Chicken Caprese

$238.00

Al A Cart Appetizers

Kentucky Fried Bacon

$2.50

Bacon Wrapped Water Chesnuts

$1.75

Grilled Cheese Shooters

$2.50

Ham & Cheese Spirals

$1.50

Turkey Pimento Spirals

$1.50

Cucumber Lime Sandwiches

$1.50

Cajun Cucumber Sandwiches

$1.50

Impossible Meatballs

$2.95

Swedish Meatballs

$2.50

Caprese Skewers

$1.95

Cocktail Sausage

$0.95

Chicken Tenders

$2.95

Dry Rub Wings

$4.00

Turkey & Ham Sliders

$3.25

Angus Cheeseburger Sliders

$3.50

BBQ Pork Sliders

$5.75

Pulled Bacon Sliders

$4.25

Nashville Chicken Sliders

$7.50

Pretzel Bites with Cheese

$1.50

Salads

House Salad Small

$70.00

House Salad Large

$120.00

Caesar Salad Small

$65.00

Caesar Salad Large

$100.00

Cranberry Salad Small

$65.00

Cranberry Salad Large

$100.00

Caprese Salad Small

$70.00

Caprese Salad Large

$120.00

Strawberry Salad Small

$70.00

Strawberry Salad Large

$120.00

MKE Pasta Salad Small

$55.00

MKE Pasta Salad Large

$80.00

Southern Chard Corn Salad Small

$65.00

Southern Chard Corn Salad Large

$95.00

Desserts

Ice Cream Bar

$6.95

Cookies

$3.95

Mini Donuts

$3.95

Chocolate Fountain

$6.95

Belgian Sugar Waffle

$60.00

Belgian Bacon Waffle

$80.00

Cupcakes

$3.75

Apparel

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Oak Barrel is an American Public House located in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee on historical Old World Third Street. Just blocks away from the new Bucks arena, Fiserv Forum, convention center and Milwaukee Theater Oak Barrel is walking distance from any event in the downtown area.

Location

1033 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

