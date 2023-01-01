Restaurant header imageView gallery

Who's On Third

1007 N Dr. MLK Jr. Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$12.95

A Wisconsin tradition, battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Chicken Tenders

$14.95

(4) Hand cut tenders battered in Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Grilled Wings

$16.95

Wingfest Judge's Choice 1st Place. Flavors listed hottest to mildest: Scorpion Whiskey, Sweet Habanero, Classic Hot, Sriracha Ginger, Honey Bacon Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Bourbon, BBQ (GF), Storm'n Gorman Sauce (GF)

Boneless Wings

$15.95

Naked or Tossed in your choice of sauce. Flavors listed hottest to mildest: Scorpion Whiskey, Sweet Habanero, Classic Hot, Sriracha Ginger, Honey Bacon Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, Bourbon, BBQ (GF), Storm'n Gorman Sauce (GF)

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Tortilla chips, spicy cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Pretzel Basket

$12.95

Two 5oz locally made Bavarian style soft pretzels. Served with brown mustard and homemade cheese.

Skinny Fries

$7.95

Basket of fries.

Swt Pot Fries

$8.95

Basket of sweet potato fries, served with marshmallow dipping sauce.

Kettle Chips

$6.95

Basket of homemade kettle chips.

Grandma's Dip

$11.95

G'ma Rita's classic sour cream and onion dip. Served with kettle chips, celery, and carrots.

Hummus

$11.95

Served with assorted veggies, hummus and pita bread

Loaded Totchos

$13.95

Crispy tater tots with spicy cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Cinnamon Pretzel

$10.95

Buff Dip

$12.95

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Extra Sauces and Dressings

Tater Tots

$6.95

Personal Nacho

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Entrees

Mac 'N Cheese

$12.95

Homemade with a SPICY kick. Baked with parmesan garlic crumbles.

Cod Fish Fry

$16.95Out of stock

Riverwest Stein battered cod, fries, coleslaw, lemon wedge and tarter sauce.

Soups and Salad

House Salad

$10.95

Romaine, tomato, red onion, Italian cheese blend, crutons.

BBQ Chicken Chop

$15.95

Chopped romaine, italian dressing, red peppers, red onions, tomato, Italian cheese blend and chicken tossed in BBQ sauce.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.95

Romaine, Italian cheese blend, marinated grilled chicken and crutons.

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Onion, tomato, bacon, ham, egg, avocado and blue cheese dressing.

Fiesta Salad

$13.95

Avocado, black beans, red onion, red pepper, tomato, tortilla strips and chipotle ranch dressing.

Buff Chicken Salad

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, with romanine, tomato, red onion, carrot, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing.

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.95

Small house salad with a bowl of the soup of the moment.

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Bowl of the Soup of the Moment

Bowl of Gumbo

$7.95

House-made chicken and sausage gumbo.

Bowl of Shrimp Gumbo

$9.95

House-made chicken and sausage gumbo, with shrimp

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grill Chick Sand

$15.95

Marinated chicken breast. Ask for free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion

Blk Chick Sand

$17.95

Cajun chicken, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, chipotle jack, sriracha mayo, brioche bun

Mile High club

$15.95

A monster sandwich with lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, ham and mayo on grilled sourdough

Cubano Sand

$15.95

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, brown mustard, sourdough

Pulled Pork Sand

$13.95

Pulled pork, topped with onion straws on a brioche bun

Who's Sand

$14.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, tomato, coleslaw, loaded with fries & Who's secret sauce on grilled sourdough

B.L.T.A.

$12.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo on grilled sourdough

Club Wrap

$13.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, chipotle jack

Blk Chick Wrap

$16.95

Spicy and delicious (a who's favorite) Cajun chicken, sriracha mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle jack

Chick Caesar Wr

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, Italian cheese blend, grilled chicken, Caesar dressing

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$15.95

Hand cut tenders battered in lakefront riverwest stein, bacon, romaine, tomato, mixed cheese, ranch dressing

Burgers

Angus Burger

$14.95

Fresh Angus beef, grilled to order. Free add-ons: lettuce, tomato, onion

Works Burger

$15.95

Caramelized onions, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, who's sauce

Frisco Melt

$14.95

American, swiss, 1000 island, sourdough bread

Cowboy Burger

$15.95

Bacon, onion straws, chipotle jack, BBQ sauce make it a cowgirl!

Kick Burger

$15.95

Bacon, cheddar and chipotle jack, smothered in our kick sauce

Bacon Bleu

$15.95

Bacon, onion straws, chipotle jack, bleu cheese crumbles, mayo

Texas Mayhem

$16.95

Burger topped with cattlemen's BBQ pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, onion rings served on Texas toast

Veggie Burger

$14.95

House made black bean burger patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and kick sauce

Brats

Milwaukee Brat

$10.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat with onions and sauerkraut

Loaded Brat

$11.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat with onions and sauerkraut

What's First Brat

$10.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with bacon, tomato, coleslaw and Who's Secret Sauce.

Oink Oink

$12.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with pulled pork, jalapeno and crispy onion strings.

Mac N Cheese Brat

$11.95

Lakefront Riverwest Stein marinated grilled brat, topped with our homemade mac n' cheese and bacon.

Plain Brat

$7.95

Dessert

Brownie

$7.95

House-made chocolate brownie, served with vanilla ice cream.

Chef Specials

Cajun Chicken Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Carribean Ribs

$15.95Out of stock

Mango Chicken Biscuit

$12.95Out of stock

Quesadilla

$10.95

Rib Plate

$12.95

Sides

Carrots & Celery

$0.75

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.50

Mac Bowl

$8.00

Mac Cup

$4.00

Side Ham

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Kettle Chips

$6.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Caesar

$3.95

Side Fruit

$1.95Out of stock

Side Gma's Dip

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Pita

$2.50

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side Parm Seasoning

$1.00

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Mashed Potato

$1.50Out of stock

Side of Rice

$2.00Out of stock

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sauerkraut

$1.00

Side of Veggies

$1.50

Side Jalepano

$0.75

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, Cajun seasoned pulled pork, pico De gallo and our mixed cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with a siDe of breakfast potatoes

Denver Breakfast Boat

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, ham, onions, red pepper and mixed cheese skilleted and served over crispy potatoes

Veggie Breakfast Boat

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, red pepper, green onions, and mixed cheese skilleted and served over crispy potatoes

Bacon Bleu Breakfast boat

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles skilleted and served over crispy potatoes

Breakfast Platter

$14.95

4 scrambled eggs, French toast, side of breakfast potatoes, served with your choice of bacon or sausage

French Toast

$14.95

Texas toast, maple syrup, powdered sugar, served with side of breakfast potatoes and your choice of bacon or sausage

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.95Out of stock

(3) Biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy Platter

$11.95Out of stock

(2) Biscuits smothered in our house made sausage gravy, served with (3) scrambled eggs and (2) sausage links

Side of Toast

$2.50

Slice of toasted sourdough/Texas

Extra Maple Syrup

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Apparel

Who's Pocket Tee

$25.00

Who's Buying Shots

$25.00

Body By Wings 3/4 Sleeve

$30.00

Body By Wings Crew Neck

$40.00

Who's Quarter Zip

$45.00

Who's Jacket

$70.00

Liquor Speed Screen (Copy)

Jack Daniels Black DBL

$9.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.50

Tito's Vodka DBL

$8.00

Jameson DBL

$8.50

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$8.50

Rail Vodka DBL

$7.50

Rail Gin DBL

$5.00

Rail Rum DBL

$5.00

Rail Tequila DBL

$7.50

Rail Whiskey DBL

$7.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Tap Riverwest Stein

$6.50

Tap City Lights Hazy IPA

$7.00

Tap Spotted Cow

$6.50

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Rail Scotch DBL

$7.50

Rail Bourbon DBL

$7.50

Rail Brandy DBL

$5.00

Dr. Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Lunch Box Shot

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Looking for a place to watch the big game? Amazing food and drinks to grab before the event or stay for the game. Who’s on Third is an OFFICIAL MILWAUKEE BUCKS BAR and is the place to watch your favorite events. With large TV’s throughout our venue and a 120″ projection screen, every seat in the house provides a great view for the game. In 2014, Business Insider named Who’s on Third as one of the BEST 19 SPORTS BARS IN AMERICA!

1007 N Dr. MLK Jr. Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53203

