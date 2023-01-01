Who's On Third
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Looking for a place to watch the big game? Amazing food and drinks to grab before the event or stay for the game. Who’s on Third is an OFFICIAL MILWAUKEE BUCKS BAR and is the place to watch your favorite events. With large TV’s throughout our venue and a 120″ projection screen, every seat in the house provides a great view for the game. In 2014, Business Insider named Who’s on Third as one of the BEST 19 SPORTS BARS IN AMERICA!
Location
1007 N Dr. MLK Jr. Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
No Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurant
Tua Pasta - Wisconsin Avenue and Riverwalk (Inside Wells Fargo)
No Reviews
100 E Wisconsin Ave Suite LL101 Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant