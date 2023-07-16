Main Menu

Banh Mi

#1 House Special Banh Mi

$9.50

#2 Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$8.75

#3 Roasted Chicken Banh Mi

$8.75

#4 Steak Banh Mi

$9.00

#5 Sardine Banh Mi

$8.75

#6 Tofu Banh Mi

$8.75

#7 Rice Noodle Banh Mi

$8.75

Pho

Xankia Special Pho

$15.50

Beef & Meatball Pho

$14.50

Beef Pho

$13.50

Meatball Pho

$12.50

Chicken Pho

$12.99

Shrimp Pho

$13.99

Tofu Pho

$12.99

Noodle Dish

Fried Tofu Noodle Dish

$13.00

Grilled Beef Noodle Dish

$13.50

Grilled Pork Noodle Dish

$13.00

Roasted Chicken Noodle Dish

$13.00

Appetizer

Eggrolls

Single Eggroll

$1.75

1/2 Dozen Eggrolls

$10.00

Dozen Eggrolls

$20.00

Springrolls

Pork & Shrimp Springroll

$5.95

Pork Springroll

$5.50

Shrimp Springroll

$5.75

Beef Springroll

$6.99

Tofu Springroll

$5.50

Crab Ragoon

Crab Ragoon x6

$10.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Drink

Drinks

Boba Tea

$6.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Soda

$2.50

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Alcohol

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Case Michelob Ultra x30

$100.00

Michob 12

$50.00

Cocktail

Special Cocktail

$9.00

Single Cocktail

$8.00

Double Cocktail

$11.00

Liquor

Shot Rail

$6.00

Shot Premium

$8.00

Double Shot Rail

$9.00

Double Shot Premium

$11.00

Bottle Rail

$120.00

Bottle Premium

$180.00

Soju Bottle

Grapefruit Soju

$15.00

Peach Soju

$15.00

Strawberry Soju

$15.00

Lunch Combo

Combo

#1 House Special Combo

$14.75

#2 Grilled Pork Combo

$14.00

#3 Roasted Chicken Combo

$14.00

#4 Steak Combo

$14.25

#5 Sardine Combo

$14.00

#6 Tofu Combo

$14.00

#7 Rice Noodle Combo

$14.00

Cater x14

Banh Mi x14

#1 House Special Banh Mi

$9.00

#2 Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$8.25

#3 Roasted Chicken Banh Mi

$8.25

#4 Steak Banh Mi

$8.50

#5 Sardine Banh Mi

$8.25

#6 Tofu Banh Mi

$8.25

#7 Rice Noodle Banh Mi

$8.25