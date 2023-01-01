Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY CHICKEN PASTA$20.00
Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, Gulf shrimp, cavatappi pasta, purple onions, jalapenos, and bell peppers in a smoked gouda cream
More about Saz's State House
Item pic

 

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta of the Week$18.00
This Egg & Flour special of the week is only available through Sunday, April 30th. It features house-made Rigatoni, tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, A Meatball, Burrata Cheese, herbs, and parmesan.
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Main pic

 

Pizza Man - MKE (Humboldt) - 2060 North Humboldt Boulevard

2060 North Humboldt Boulevard, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$19.00
Italian red sauce, spaghetti, fresh mozzarella, American grana padano
More about Pizza Man - MKE (Humboldt) - 2060 North Humboldt Boulevard
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
2 Sauce Pasta Chicken$14.95
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee - 1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr

