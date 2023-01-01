Chicken pasta in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Saz's State House
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|SPICY CHICKEN PASTA
|$20.00
Grilled chicken, andouille sausage, Gulf shrimp, cavatappi pasta, purple onions, jalapenos, and bell peppers in a smoked gouda cream
More about Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Pasta of the Week
|$18.00
This Egg & Flour special of the week is only available through Sunday, April 30th. It features house-made Rigatoni, tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, A Meatball, Burrata Cheese, herbs, and parmesan.
More about Pizza Man - MKE (Humboldt) - 2060 North Humboldt Boulevard
Pizza Man - MKE (Humboldt) - 2060 North Humboldt Boulevard
2060 North Humboldt Boulevard, Milwaukee
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$19.00
Italian red sauce, spaghetti, fresh mozzarella, American grana padano