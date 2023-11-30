indian village restaurant 7640 West Forest Home Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Indian Village Restaurant we serve up fresh & healthy Indian cuisine.
Location
7640 West Forest Home Avenue, Greenfield, WI 53220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Explorium Brewpub Southridge
No Reviews
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A Greendale, WI 53129
View restaurant
Hacienda Chivolin Restaurant - 5110 W LOOMIS RD
No Reviews
5110 W LOOMIS RD GREENFIELD, WI 53129
View restaurant
Bluemel's Garden and Landscape Center & Blum Coffee Garden - 4930 West Loomis Road
No Reviews
4930 West Loomis Road Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurant