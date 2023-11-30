Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 9638 West National Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Premium Thin Crust Pizza w/ the best pizza sauce around! We use premium Grande Mozzarella-Asiago cheese blend, and our own recipe sausage. Features full bar and entrees
Location
9638 West National Avenue, West Allis, WI 53227
