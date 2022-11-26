Restaurant header imageView gallery

84th Classic Cafe

1650 S 84th St

West Allis, WI 53214

Order Again

4 Egg Omelette

84th Omelette

$11.25

Plain Omelette

$7.99

Fresh Mushroom Omelette

$11.45

Fresh Mushroom & Spinach Omelette

$11.25

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.45

Bacon or Sausage Omelette

$11.45

Denver Omelette

$11.25

Corned beef Omelette

$13.25

Italian Omelette

$13.25

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Gyro Omelette

$13.25

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.25

Steak Omelette

$13.59

Western Omelette

$11.59

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.99

Taco Omelette

$12.49

California Omelette

$12.99

84th Special Breakfast

84th Cafe Special

$11.49

14oz T-bone & eggs

$19.99

Chopped Steak & eggs

$13.99

Corned beef

$11.45

Canadian Bacon & eggs

$11.45

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Pork Chop & eggs

$14.49

Carb-Free

$10.99

Eggs with Array of Fruit

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.25

Polish Sausage & eggs

$13.25

Chicken breast & Eggs

$11.99

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$9.24

Seven mild chicken wings served with celery sticks

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.24

Chicken and cheddar cheese in a herb tortilla

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.24

Seven mozzarella sticks

App. Combo

$9.24

Onion Rings

$9.24

Fried Mushrooms

$9.24

Fried Zucchini

$9.24

Belgian Waffles

Plain Waffle

$9.45

Pecan Waffle

$10.45

Polar Bear Waffle

$14.25

Fruit Waffle

$11.45

Buckets

8 pc. Chicken

$15.95

12 pc. Chicken

$20.95

16 pc. Chicken

$26.95

8 pc. Fish

$18.25

12pc. Fish

$24.25

16pc. Fish

$31.25

Burgers

84 Classic Burger Deluxe

$10.99

Italian Burger

$10.99

American Burger

$10.99

Mexican Burger

$11.99

Dagwood Deluxe

$13.99

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.99

Beefburger Deluxe

$8.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Pizza Burger Deluxe

$10.99

Classic Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$13.29

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.24

Reuben New Yorker Deluxe

$11.24

Patty Melt Deluxe

$11.24

BLT

$8.24

Tuna Melt

$11.24

Gyro Sandwich Deluxe

$10.24

French Dip Sandwich

$11.24

Hot Sandwiches

$11.24

Fresh Eggs

1 Country Fresh Egg

$7.49

1 Country Fresh Egg W/

$8.49

2 Country Fresh Eggs

$8.49

2 Country Fresh Eggs W/

$9.49

3 Country Fresh Eggs

$9.49

3 Country Fresh Eggs W/

$10.49

Egg Benedict

$10.99

Crepes

Plain Crepes (3)

$9.25

Fruit Crepes

$10.45

Nutella Banana Crepes

$10.49

Croissants

Chicken Salad Croissants

$10.99

Tuna Salad Croissants

$10.99

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$10.99

Turkey Croissants

$10.99

Deli Style Sandwiches

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.99

Monterrey Chicken

$12.99

Philly Steak

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken Breast Deluxe

$12.99

Roasted Turkey & Avocado

$12.99

Monte Cristo

$12.99

Tuna Salad Deluxe

$10.99

Chicken Salad Deluxe

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$9.99

Fish Sandwich Deluxe

$11.24

Dessert

Shake

$5.25

Add Dessert

$2.00

CAKE SLICE

$4.75

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$4.50

CHEESECAKE W/ FRUIT SLICE

$5.25

PIE SLICE

$4.50

CREAM PIE SLICE

$4.50

WHOLE CAKE

$30.00

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$25.00

WHOLE CHEESECAKE W/ FRUIT

$30.00

WHOLE FRUIT PIE

$11.00

WHOLE CREAM PIE

$12.00

French Toast

French Toast

$9.49

Whole Wheat French Toast with bananas

$10.49

French Toast W/ Fruit

$11.45

Grecian Delights

Gyro Plate

$15.99

Athenian-Style Chicken Breast

$15.99

House Specialties

BBQ pork ribs- full slab

$19.99

BBQ pork ribs- half slab

$15.99

Chicken Oscar

$14.24

Broiled pork chops

$15.24

Chicken tenders

$11.24

Roast Turkey

$14.24

Baby beef liver

$13.24

Baked meat loaf

$13.24

Broasted Chicken

$13.24

4 pieces of broasted chicken served with broasted potatoes

Broasted Pork Chops

$15.24

Kids

Fingers & Toes

$6.99

Kids Cheesburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Shrimp basket

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Spagehetti

$7.99

Buttered Noodles

$5.99

Big bird

$7.99

Barney

$7.99

Kermit

$7.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.99

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$7.99

2 eggs Vegetarian Omelette

$7.99

Pancakes

Golden Pancakes (3)

$9.00

Fruit Pancakes (3)

$11.45

Short Stack (2)

$8.00

Short Stack with Fruit (2)

$10.45

Honey banana Pancakes

$11.45

Paninis

Southwest Turkey Panini

$11.24

California Panini

$11.24

Veggie Panini

$10.24

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.24

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Italian Spaghetti

$13.99

Veal Parmasean

$14.24

Salads

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fresh Spinach Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Breast Salad

$12.49

California Fruit Plate

$12.29

Low-Cal Plate

$12.99

Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Fresh fruit served with raisin toast

Seafood

Seafood Combo Platter

$18.24

Tilapia

$13.24

Jumbo Shrimp

$15.24

Lake Perch

$16.24

Shrimp Basket

$13.24

Fish fry

$12.99

SR fish fry

$10.99

Sides

1 pancake

$3.00

2 Fresh eggs

$3.50

American Fries

$3.75

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon (3) Side

$4.25

Bagel w/cream cheese

$4.35

banana

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.30

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Corned beef Hash

$6.99

French fries side

$3.75

Ham Side

$4.25

Hash brown

$3.75

Polish Sausage

$7.00

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Sausang Links Side

$4.25

Side House Salad

$5.25

Toast with butter

$2.30

Skillets

Classic Cafe Skillet

$11.99

Veggie Skillet

$10.99

Polish Sausage Skillet

$12.29

Gyro Skillet

$13.25

Meat Lovers Skillet

$13.25

Irish Skillet

$12.29

Steak Skillet

$13.59

Chicken Skillet

$13.59

Soups

Chicken Dumpling

$9.50+

Soup Of The Day

$9.50+

Chili

$9.50+

Steaks

14oz T-Bone Steak

$21.99

House Sirloin Steak

$19.99

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Stir-Fry

Beef Stir-Fry

$15.24

Chicken Stir-Fry

$14.24

Vegetables Stir-Fry

$12.24

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$16.24

Triple Deckers

B.L.T Club

$10.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Club

$10.99

N/A Beverages

Pepsi Product

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$2.60

Coffee to go

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.90

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Mimosa

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1650 S 84th St, West Allis, WI 53214

Directions

