Milwaukee bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Milwaukee
Brown Bottle
221 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Cactus Club
2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Piña Colada (32oz)
|$28.00
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
|Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)
|$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
|Paloma Blush (750mL)
|$26.00
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
SOUPS • TAPAS
The Diplomat
815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Peach Salad
|$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
|The Diplomac
|$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
|Warm Chocolate Brownie
|$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Broccolini
|$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
|Hotel Madrid Paella
|$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
|Steak Tosta
|$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli (df)
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Popular items
|Portland Slider Burger
|$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
|Cajun Firecrackers
|$12.00
fried spring rolls, blackened chicken, spinach, red pepper flakes, cajun mayo, asian slaw
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
|Jameson Glazed Chicken
|$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Cheese Cubes
|$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
|Chicken Wings and Drummies
|$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
|Hen Solo
|$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
Red Lion Pub
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
|Cauliflower Wings
|$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
|Burger of the Week 2/1
|$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
|Impossible Burger
|$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|THE LUCY
|$10.50
Stuffed: American
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|DINNER BURRITO
|$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
|BEST BURRITO
|$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Served with side of marinara
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
|Cheeseburger Shalaylee
|$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Lions Pub
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
|Fried Chx & Mash
|$13.49
Three freshly breaded chicken tenders fried until crisp but juicy, nestled on top of mashed potatoes, topped with house-made gravy, creamed corn and a drizzle of honey
|English Fish 'n' Chips
|$14.99
Beer-battered, crispy, deep-fried Atlantic cod. Served with a healthy portion of "chips", a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas (substitute coleslaw if desired). A fish fry to satisfy Wisconsinites an Brits alike
PASTA
Ca'Lucchenzo
6030 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Prosciutto di Parma DOP
|$18.00
30 month grand riserva parma ham, creamy stracchino cheese, focaccia
|Focaccia della Casa
|$6.00
served with extra virgin olive oil
|Arancino al Cuore di Fonduta
|$14.00
fontina fondue filled risotto fritter, warm winter vegetable salad, brown butter vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Bacon-Bleu Burger
|$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|One Smash Burger!
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
|Westsider Nachos (Regular)
|$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Coach's Pub N Grill
5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS
|$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
|4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER
|$11.50
(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
|THE "JR COACH"
|$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Masa Empanada Bar
1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Argentine Beef - (A)
|$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
|Chicken Tinga - (T)
|$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
|Wisco Corn - (W)
|$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC
|$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
|CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC
|$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
|WET BURRITO
|$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fool's Errand
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
|BLT
|$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Birch
459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Spare Ribs
|$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
|Hatched Handpie
|$5.00
Strawberry
|Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips
|$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smashburger
|$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|BLT
|$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
Kompali
1205 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Baja fish
|$3.75
Beer Battered fresh white fish, cabbage chipotle cream
|Al Pastor
|$3.50
Marinated split roasted pork, grilled pineapple cilantro onions
|Argentinian Steak
|$3.75
Marinated steak in chimichurri sauce
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
304 N 76th St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|MKE Steakshouse Prime Rib
|$14.00
|Haystack Onions
|$2.50
|5 Jumbo Wings
|$10.00
Bottle House 42
1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
