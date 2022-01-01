Milwaukee bars & lounges you'll love

Brown Bottle image

 

Brown Bottle

221 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Brown Bottle
Cactus Club image

 

Cactus Club

2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Piña Colada (32oz)$28.00
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
Paloma Blush (750mL)$26.00
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
More about Cactus Club
The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Broccolini$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
Hotel Madrid Paella$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
Steak Tosta$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli  (df)
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Portland Slider Burger$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
Cajun Firecrackers$12.00
fried spring rolls, blackened chicken, spinach, red pepper flakes, cajun mayo, asian slaw
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Classic Burger$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Jameson Glazed Chicken$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Cheese Cubes$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
Chicken Wings and Drummies$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Hen Solo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Red Lion Pub image

 

Red Lion Pub

1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
Cauliflower Wings$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
Boneless Wings$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Red Lion Pub
Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Company Butter Burger$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
Burger of the Week 2/1$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
Impossible Burger$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
More about Company Brewing
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE LUCY$10.50
Stuffed: American
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
Cafe Corazon image

 

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DINNER BURRITO$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
ENCHILADAS TG$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about Cafe Corazon
Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Kale Caesar$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about Sorella
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Onion Rings$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Cheeseburger Shalaylee$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Three Lions Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pub Burger$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
Fried Chx & Mash$13.49
Three freshly breaded chicken tenders fried until crisp but juicy, nestled on top of mashed potatoes, topped with house-made gravy, creamed corn and a drizzle of honey
English Fish 'n' Chips$14.99
Beer-battered, crispy, deep-fried Atlantic cod. Served with a healthy portion of "chips", a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas (substitute coleslaw if desired). A fish fry to satisfy Wisconsinites an Brits alike
More about Three Lions Pub
Ca'Lucchenzo image

PASTA

Ca'Lucchenzo

6030 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto di Parma DOP$18.00
30 month grand riserva parma ham, creamy stracchino cheese, focaccia
Focaccia della Casa$6.00
served with extra virgin olive oil
Arancino al Cuore di Fonduta$14.00
fontina fondue filled risotto fritter, warm winter vegetable salad, brown butter vinaigrette
More about Ca'Lucchenzo
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon-Bleu Burger$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Grilled Buffalo Wings$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
More about The Knick
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Smash Burger!$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Westsider Nachos (Regular)$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Classic Beer Battered Cod$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
Coach's Pub N Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Coach's Pub N Grill

5356 S 13th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (838 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 TRADITIONAL BONE-IN WINGS$20.00
12 wings deep fried & tossed in 1 of our signature sauces. Choice of (1) ranch or blue cheese as the dipping sauce with celery. Additional dipping sauces $.75 each.
4 PIECE BROASTED CHICKEN DINNER$11.50
(4) pieces of chicken with coleslaw, breadstick and a choice of broasted potatoes, french fries or mashed potatoes (No substitutions).
THE "JR COACH"$6.50
(1) 100% all beef patty, one slice of American cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce and "BIG COACH" sauce on a slightly toasted fresh sesame seeded bun.
More about Coach's Pub N Grill
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Argentine Beef - (A)$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
Chicken Tinga - (T)$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
WET BURRITO$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
More about Cafe Corazon
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
BLT$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
More about Fool's Errand
Birch image

SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Birch

459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Spare Ribs$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Hatched Handpie$5.00
Strawberry
Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
More about Birch
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smashburger$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Kompali image

 

Kompali

1205 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja fish$3.75
Beer Battered fresh white fish, cabbage chipotle cream
Al Pastor$3.50
Marinated split roasted pork, grilled pineapple cilantro onions
Argentinian Steak$3.75
Marinated steak in chimichurri sauce
More about Kompali
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill image

 

Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill

304 N 76th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MKE Steakshouse Prime Rib$14.00
Haystack Onions$2.50
5 Jumbo Wings$10.00
More about Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
Bottle House 42 image

 

Bottle House 42

1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
More about Bottle House 42

