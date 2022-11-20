Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Soul Food
American

Goodkind

587 Reviews

$$

2457 S. Wentworth Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Popular Items

Champagne Battered Oyster Mushrooms
Gateau Basque
Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Bites

Chicken Liver Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Pickled Red Onion | Crackers

Crispy Seaweed Chips

Crispy Seaweed Chips

$6.00

*Vegan Nori Squares tossed in beer batter and fried, served with Aleppo Pepper Jelly *Fryer is Not Vegan

Spiced Chickpeas

$6.00

Small Plates

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$20.00

Rotating selection served with a house-made mignonette!

Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Crispy Brussels Sprout Salad | Honey Crisp Apple | Balsamic Shallots | Pecans | Blue Cheese Bread Crumb | Roasted Garlic Dressing *

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate

Champagne Battered Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

Champagne Battered Oyster Mushrooms | Piquillo | Kohlrabi | Parsley | Honey Vinaigrette

Mabre des Alpes Cheese

$14.00

Marbre des Alpes Cheese | Roasted Leeks | Toasted Hazelnuts | Saffron Honey | Goodkind Sourdough *

Spanish Octopus

$16.00

Roasted Spanish Octopus | Chickpea Fritter | Grapefruit | Radicchio | Winter Radish| Pinenuts | Black Olive Aioli *

Sweet Potato Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Sweet Potato Biscuits & Green Chili Gravy | Crispy Soy Curls | Creamy Parsnip Purée | Caramelized Onions | Herbs

Vegan Caesar Salad

$14.00

Escarole lettuce, creamy tahini dressing, nori & nutritional yeast sprinkle, served with a side of pan con tomate

Bar Harbor Mussels

$19.00

Bar Harbor Mussels | Jamón Serrano Crema | Sun Dried Tomatoes | Basil & Mint Pesto | Toasted Goodkind Sourdough

Large Plates

1/2 Amish Rotisserie Chicken

$29.00

Fennel Pollen Dry Brined 1/2 Amish Chicken | Rotisserie Potatoes | Market Vegetables | Cauliflower | Broccoli | Dill Vinaigrette *

Braised Dry Aged Beef Risotto

$26.00

Braised Dry Aged Beef | Risotto | Ají Amarillo & tomato Ragu | Wisconsin Mozzarella Sticks | Chives

Linguini Alla Carbonara

Linguini Alla Carbonara

$20.00

Linguini alla Carbonara | Pancetta | Pecorino Romano Cheese | Farm Egg | Black Pepper | Pea Shoots **No Substitutions or alterations to this dish. This dish cannot be made vegetarian.

Rotisserie Lamb

$38.00

Pinn Oak’s Lavender & Anchovy Rubbed Leg Of Lamb | Sumac Crusted Autumn Squash | Creamy Chimmichurri | Toasted Pepitas*

Spicy Crab Pasta

Spicy Crab Pasta

$27.00

Our famous bucatini pasta tossed with San Marzano tomato ragu, basil oil, ghost pepper pepperoni, dungeness crab & chopped rapini

Vegan Pasta

Vegan Pasta

$18.00

GK San Marzano ragu sauce, chopped rapini & bucatini pasta

Vegetarian Pasta

$18.00

Walleye

$26.00

Masa Dredged Lake Superior Walleye | Warm Fingerling Potatoes | Braised Fennel | Kale | Apple Purée | Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

Sides

Bread & Butter

$7.00

Extra Crackers

$2.00

Extra Grissini

$2.00

Extra Sourdough

$3.00

Pan Con Tomate

$2.00
Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

$9.00

*Gluten Free Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings. *Can be made vegan, please select modifier

Side of Parm

$1.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Creamy Parmesan Polenta

$7.00

Beets

Desserts

Lemon Glazed Poppyseed Cake | Michigan Blueberries | 25 Year Balsamic

Buy A Round For The Staff!

$20.00

Gateau Basque

$12.00

Almond & Vanilla Custard | Tart Door County Cherries | Whipped Crème Fraîche | Candied Fennel

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Cutting Fee (Per Person)

$2.00

Pear & Chocolate Cake (Vegan)

$12.00

Spiced Pear & Chocolate Cake | Pistachio Gelato | Saba

Cranberry-Orange Cake

$12.00

Cranberry-Orange Cake | Oat Crumb | Gingersnap Ice Cream | Red Wine Syrup

Choc Polebta Cake

$12.00

House Cocktails

Call It A Night

Call It A Night

$14.00

Woodford Reserve, Carpano Antica, Pedro Ximenez, Averna Amaro Siciliano, Absinthe Rinse (Award Winning Manhattan!)

Equinox Cocktail

$13.00

moletto italian tomato gin | berto gin | gin mare axta dry vermouth | yzaguirre Vermouth Blanco Pickled spring ramp

First Frost

$13.00

Vikre Cedar Gin | Boomsma Cloosterbitter Lazzaroni Maraschino | Yuzu Sake Lime | Celery Shrub

Golden Hour

$13.00

chamomile infused vodka | pear eau de vie axta blanco vermouth | alma apple quinquina lemon | aromatic bitters | red wine float

Legends of the Hidden Temple

$13.00

Pho Spice Infused Silver Rum | Plantation Dark Rum | OJ | Pineapple | Lime | Citrus Cordial | Pumpkin Coconut Cream

Light As A Feather

$13.00

St. George Terroir Gin | Hayman's Sloe Gin | Cocchi Americano | Mint & Spruce Syrup | Lime | Pernod Rinse

My Darling Amadeus

$13.00

Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur | Capel Pisco | Lemon & Lime | Simple Syrup | Egg White Spiced Tiki Bitters

Proof of the Cactus Cat

$13.00

Cactus Pear Infused Silver Tequila | Yzaguierre Blanco Vermouth | Martini & Rossi Fiero | Lime | Citrus Cordial | Saline

The Old Fuel

$13.00

Bank Note Scotch | Great Lakes Distillery Goodland Coffee Liqueur | Foro Rosso Vermouth di Torino | Clove, Orange & Cinnamon Tincture

The Wind Rises

$13.00

Etesia Bourbon | Don Ciccio & Figli Mandarinetto | Grand Poppy Amaro | Aperol | Lemon | Cardamaro | House Cocoa Nib Bitters

When The Walls Fell

When The Walls Fell

$13.00

Hibiscus Infused Banhez Mezcal, Campari, Pomegranate Grenadine, Angostura Bitters

Wood Dog

Wood Dog

$13.00

Evan Williams White Label Bourbon, Byrrh, 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso, Raspberry Syrup, Angostura Bitters

GK Winter Sangria

$13.00

Spanish Tempranillo | Mulling Spice Infused Brandy | Apple Cider | Gran Marnier | Atxa Rojo | Kronan Swedish Punch | Wollersheim Vermouth

Beer

3 Sheeps Nitro

$8.00

3Floyds

$8.00

Barrel And Beam Blanc Du Nord

$8.00

BlackStack DDH DIPA

$8.00
Buy A Round For The Staff!

Buy A Round For The Staff!

$20.00

Support our staff with a drink!

Component Sour

$8.00

Cruz Blanca Floridita

$8.00

Barrel & Beam | Bliss | Farmhouse Saison | MI | 5%

Jester King Farmhouse

$10.00
Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00Out of stock

The classic champagne of beers! WI / 4.6%

New Glarus Black Currant 22

$9.00

Phase 3 Chantilly

$9.00

Sway County Yarrow

$8.00

Untitled Art N/A Watermelon Gose

$6.00

Untitled Art | N/A Florida Weisse | WI

Working Draft Stout

$8.00

After Dinner

Espress-Oat Martini

$12.00

Mint Condition

$12.00

Persimmon Perception

$13.00

Cheer Royal

$10.00

Amaro Flight

Out of stock

Slivovitz

$10.00

House Allspice Dram

$10.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Grand Marnier Cuvee

$14.00

GL Distillery Pear Brandy

$10.00

Letherbee Abstinthe

$12.00

Grappa Di Schiava

$13.00

Presidential Porto

$12.00

The Rare Wine Co

$10.00

Sablettes

$12.00

Bells Kalamazoo

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Sparkling

Papet GLS

$10.00

Papet BTL

$40.00

Krone GLS

$14.00

Krone BTL

$56.00

White

Aniello BTL

$48.00

Aniello GLS

$12.00

Arnaud Lambert BTL

$56.00

Arnaud Lambert GLS

$14.00

Chateau de Pizay GLS

$12.00

Chateau de Pizay BTL

$48.00

Iconic GLS

$12.00

Iconic BTL

$48.00

La Mancha GLS

$9.00

La Mancha BTL

$36.00

Rosé

Ercole BTL

$60.00

Ercole GLS

$11.00

Mea Rosa GLS

$9.00

Mea Rosa BTL

$36.00

Red

Aneto BTL

$52.00

Aneto | 2016 | Red Blend | Portugal

Aneto GLS

$13.00

Aneto | 2016 | Red Blend | Portugal

Iché BTL

$48.00

Iché GLS

$12.00

Louis - Antoine Glass

$12.00

Louis - Antoine BTL

$60.00

Cahors GLS

$10.00

Cahors BTL

$40.00

La Closerie GLS

$12.00

La Closerie BTL

$48.00

Bhilar GLS

$11.00

Bhilar BTL

$44.00

N/A Wine

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Reisling Can

$12.00

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Rosé Can

$12.00

Corking Fee

Corking Fee

$25.00

Reserve Wine

Julia Bernet

$52.00

Unico Zelo Seafoam

$65.00

Col Di Luna Rosato

$40.00

Cruse Wine Co.

$60.00

Barthez

$45.00

Bourgogne Aligote

$45.00

Envinate

$70.00

Loimer

$65.00

Murviedro

$60.00

Paul Anheuser

$45.00

Tuetonic

$50.00

Monte Rio

$70.00

Social Creature

$45.00

Surrau

$45.00

Brézème

$60.00

Colle Trotta Q500

$55.00

Foradori Lezèr

$70.00

Viña Cubillo

$80.00

Quinto do Arrobe

$90.00

Nada

$65.00

Les Tetes

$60.00

Davau

$60.00

Dessert Wine

The Rare Wine Co.

$10.00

Sauternes

$12.00

Goodkind Merchandise

GK Gift Certificate

GK Gift Certificate

Purchase any amount of gift certificates to be picked up or delivered.

Navy Blue Hoodie

Navy Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Navy Pull-Over Hoodie with gold "GK" on the front and our Red & Gold Goodkind Logo & "Cozy as Heck!" on the back. Design by Next of Kin, Printed by Split Fountain Press. Stay warm and get cozy in this super soft front pocket pullover hoodie.

GK Coffee Mug

GK Coffee Mug

$15.00

Your new favorite mug! Things it holds: coffee, tea, water, wine, cocktails, soup...ALL THE GOOD STUFF. Ceramic Navy Blue Standard size coffee mug with Red Goodkind designed by Split Fountain Press!

Blue GK Bandana

Blue GK Bandana

$15.00

Sport it for fashion use it for safety! All your favorite 'lil gk bits on a bandana. Pattern design and screen print by Split Fountain Press

Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Grey Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Grey shirt with floral GK cocktail design by Orchard Street Press. (These shirts will shrink after 1st wash)

Blue Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Blue Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Our O.G. classic tee! Super soft cotton tee for a comfy fit. Design by Next of Kin, printed by Orchard Street Press.

Upcycled Baskets by Congolese Refugee Women

Upcycled Baskets by Congolese Refugee Women

$20.00

Local refugee women from the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been up-cycling plastic bags and created these handmade baskets. -Colors vary and are randomly selected-

Plate it Forward Donations

$5 Plate it Forward Donation

$5 Plate it Forward Donation

$5.00

Please consider donating funds to go towards meals Goodkind will be preparing for people in the community.

$10 Plate it Forward Donation

$10 Plate it Forward Donation

$10.00

Please consider donating funds to go towards meals Goodkind will be preparing for people in the community.

$15 Plate it Froward Donation

$15 Plate it Froward Donation

$15.00

Please consider donating funds to go towards meals Goodkind will be preparing for people in the community.

$20 Plate it Froward Donation

$20 Plate it Froward Donation

$20.00

Please consider donating funds to go towards meals Goodkind will be preparing for people in the community.

$25 Plate it Forward Donation

$25 Plate it Forward Donation

$25.00

Please consider donating funds to go towards meals Goodkind will be preparing for people in the community.

Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Offering seasonal food & drink options that change weekly! We are open Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday for dinner 5:00-10:00pm. Please follow us on social media for all updates and announcements- @goodkindbayview **Thanksgiving Kits for Two are now Available for Purchase!** Goodkind’s 2022 Thanksgiving Take Home Dinner for Two is a 6 course feast. To pre-order, head to our website goodkindbayview.com and click ‘RESERVATIONS’ in the Navigation bar. That will take you to our Tock reservation platform. Next, select the pick-up date, WEDNESDAY 11/23, and the time you want to pick up your kit. Next, select which items you’d like to order & add to your cart. Complete your order with payment and personal info. Any dietary restrictions or allergies must be communicated via email or telephone immediately after ordering. All sales final. Please reach out with questions! Let’s give thanks and stay safe. Keep it special, make it Goodkind. xo

Website

Location

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207

Directions

Gallery
Goodkind image
Goodkind image
Goodkind image
Goodkind image

