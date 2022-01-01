Milwaukee brewpubs & breweries you'll love
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|House Wings
|$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Cod Fish Fry
|$16.00
Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter.
|KING Pretzel
|$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
|Rueben Rolls
|$9.00
Wonton wrapped & fried with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce
The Fermentorium Barrel House
6933 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Stone Hearth 4x16
|$12.00
Dunkelweizen
|Harvest Apple Ale 4x16
|$14.00
Amber ale with apple and spices
|Cranky's Deluxe
|$15.00
Thin crust pizza with a layer of classic pizza sauce topped with cheese, mushroom, red onion, and sausage.
Eagle Park Brewing Company
823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|You Like Jazz? Crowler
|$7.00
7% This beer is brewed with a hybrid yeast strain 50% Belgian Strong, 50% American Ale, all Belgian malts, and all Citra hops at 5 pounds per barrel. Which creates a juicy hop forward IPA balanced with a subtle Belgian yeast character.
|Chicken Wings
Brined, Smoked And Fried To Crispy Perfection. Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce Or Dry Rub, And Served With Pickles And Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
|Burger of the Week 2/1
|$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
|Impossible Burger
|$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
MobCraft Beer
505 S 5th St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Bigfoot Brownie Stout 16 oz. Beer Buddy
|$9.00
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle)
Pastry stout with coconuts, pecans, vanilla & lactose inspired by Festival Food's German chocolate cake brownie. 7.5% ABV
|Flanders Red 12 oz. can
|$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
A Flanders Red Ale aged in oak barrels. Notes of cherries, dried fruits, and kilned malts.
7.5% ABV
|Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can
|$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Ale with caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV
Bottle House 42
1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
TOSA Pool and The Landing Beer Garden at Hoyt Park
1800 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Landing T-shirt Green & Gold
|$20.00
Landing T-shirt Green & Gold
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|6-Pack Barrel-Aged Dopplebock
|$16.00
Barrel-Aged Dopplebock | 10.3% ABV
|Crowler of Test Batch: Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA
|$5.50
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA (32oz.) | 9.0%
|Bavarian Soft Pretzel
|$11.00
Authentic Bavarian-style soft pretzel brushed with Eastside Dark Lager, salted and baked. Served with brat & beer cheese sauce, Polish mustard, and chocolate ganache.