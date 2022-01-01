Milwaukee brewpubs & breweries you'll love

The Explorium Brewpub image

 

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Wings$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Boneless Wings$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
More about The Explorium Brewpub
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cod Fish Fry$16.00
Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter.
KING Pretzel$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
Rueben Rolls$9.00
Wonton wrapped & fried with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
The Fermentorium Barrel House image

 

The Fermentorium Barrel House

6933 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stone Hearth 4x16$12.00
Dunkelweizen
Harvest Apple Ale 4x16$14.00
Amber ale with apple and spices
Cranky's Deluxe$15.00
Thin crust pizza with a layer of classic pizza sauce topped with cheese, mushroom, red onion, and sausage.
More about The Fermentorium Barrel House
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

 

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
You Like Jazz? Crowler$7.00
7% This beer is brewed with a hybrid yeast strain 50% Belgian Strong, 50% American Ale, all Belgian malts, and all Citra hops at 5 pounds per barrel. Which creates a juicy hop forward IPA balanced with a subtle Belgian yeast character.
Chicken Wings
Brined, Smoked And Fried To Crispy Perfection. Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce Or Dry Rub, And Served With Pickles And Choice Of Dipping Sauce.
Cheese Curds$9.00
8oz Of Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds With Your Choice Of Sauce.
More about Eagle Park Brewing Company
Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Company Butter Burger$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
Burger of the Week 2/1$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
Impossible Burger$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
More about Company Brewing
MobCraft Beer image

 

MobCraft Beer

505 S 5th St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bigfoot Brownie Stout 16 oz. Beer Buddy$9.00
(Bottled Tap Beer in a Refillable Bottle)
Pastry stout with coconuts, pecans, vanilla & lactose inspired by Festival Food's German chocolate cake brownie. 7.5% ABV
Flanders Red 12 oz. can$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
A Flanders Red Ale aged in oak barrels. Notes of cherries, dried fruits, and kilned malts.
7.5% ABV
Fish Fry Rye 12 oz. can$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!) Ale with caraway seeds. 6.1% ABV
More about MobCraft Beer
Bottle House 42 image

 

Bottle House 42

1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
More about Bottle House 42
TOSA Pool and The Landing Beer Garden at Hoyt Park image

 

TOSA Pool and The Landing Beer Garden at Hoyt Park

1800 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Landing T-shirt Green & Gold$20.00
Landing T-shirt Green & Gold
More about TOSA Pool and The Landing Beer Garden at Hoyt Park
Lakefront Brewery image

 

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N Commerce St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6-Pack Barrel-Aged Dopplebock$16.00
Barrel-Aged Dopplebock | 10.3% ABV
Crowler of Test Batch: Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA$5.50
Double Dry-Hopped Double IPA (32oz.) | 9.0%
Bavarian Soft Pretzel$11.00
Authentic Bavarian-style soft pretzel brushed with Eastside Dark Lager, salted and baked. Served with brat & beer cheese sauce, Polish mustard, and chocolate ganache.
More about Lakefront Brewery
Milwaukee Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Milwaukee Ale House

233 N Water Street, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milwaukee Ale House

