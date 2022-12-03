Indeed Brewing Company Milwaukee

64oz Cold IPA

$17.00

What makes a cold IPA cold? The name has less to do with the temperature of the beer and more to do with the crisp and crystal clear qualities that lagers present. Cold IPA is fermented with ale yeast in the lower 60˚F range, with the crispness coming from flaked rice in the mash. Dry hopped toward the end of fermentation with new-school hops, Cold IPA boasts loads of hop character with the drinkability of your favorite domestic.