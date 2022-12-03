Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Indeed Brewing Company Milwaukee

530 South Second Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Popular Items

750mL Milwaukee Honey Barleywine 2022
Pistachio Cream Ale 6-Pack
Paloma Grapefruit Sour 6-pack

Black Friday: Milwaukee Honey Barleywine

750mL Milwaukee Honey Barleywine 2022

750mL Milwaukee Honey Barleywine 2022

$15.00

ONE 750 mL BOTTLE / 11.2% ABV: A robust beer tradition calls for a strong ale. Back in its third iteration and clocking in at 11.2%, Milwaukee Honey Barleywine is a hearty addition to the lineup of big beers released on Black Friday. Brewed with honey from Kallas Honey Farm, this full-bodied barleywine is a modern, Milwaukee-specific take on an age-old style. A late hop addition gives way to residual malty sweetness and fruity ester flavor with notes of honey that linger on the senses. Big on booze and light on bitter, Milwaukee Honey is all buzz, no bite.

19.2 Cans

Flavorwave 19.2 Can

Flavorwave 19.2 Can

$8.00

4-PACKS

Boon 16oz/4pk

Boon 16oz/4pk

$13.00
Mexican Honey 16oz 4-Pack

Mexican Honey 16oz 4-Pack

$13.00

4 PACK 16 OZ CANS - IMPERIAL LAGER - 8.0% ABV - 17 IBU

Staccato Italian Pilsner 4-Pack

Staccato Italian Pilsner 4-Pack

$13.00
Strawberry Fields 12oz 4-Pack

Strawberry Fields 12oz 4-Pack

$13.00

STRAWBERRY KETTLE SOUR - 5.7% ABV - 18 IBU

Pils Pils Pils 4-Pack

Pils Pils Pils 4-Pack

$13.00

4-pack of our flagship PILSner BEER

6-PACKS

Flavorwave IPA 12oz 6-Pack

Flavorwave IPA 12oz 6-Pack

$11.00

6 PACK 12 OZ CANS - IPA - 6.2% ABV - 73 IBU

Loretta's Dunkel Lager 6-pack

Loretta's Dunkel Lager 6-pack

$11.00

*NEW!* Munich-style dunkel lager. Bready, malty and toasty. 5.6% ABV - 24 IBU

Paloma Grapefruit Sour 6-pack

Paloma Grapefruit Sour 6-pack

$11.00
Pistachio Cream Ale 6-Pack

Pistachio Cream Ale 6-Pack

$11.00
Day Tripper 6-pack

Day Tripper 6-pack

$11.00

Mexican Honey Light 6-pack

$11.00

64OZ GROWLERS

64oz 1 in 4

$17.00
64oz Cold IPA

64oz Cold IPA

$17.00

What makes a cold IPA cold? The name has less to do with the temperature of the beer and more to do with the crisp and crystal clear qualities that lagers present. Cold IPA is fermented with ale yeast in the lower 60˚F range, with the crispness coming from flaked rice in the mash. Dry hopped toward the end of fermentation with new-school hops, Cold IPA boasts loads of hop character with the drinkability of your favorite domestic.

64oz Jungle Bird Growler

$20.00
Flavorwave 64oz Growler

Flavorwave 64oz Growler

$17.00

Imperial Lager based on the Vampiro Cocktail *Includes new glass growler cost

Hello, MKE 64oz Growler

Hello, MKE 64oz Growler

$17.00

AMERICAN LIGHT LAGER - 4.5% ABV - 10 IBU *Includes new glass growler cost

Hoopla Hop Water 64oz Growler

Hoopla Hop Water 64oz Growler

$12.00

Containing the essence of a beer without the booze, this hoppy spritzer boasts Sultana and Mosaic hops for citrusy and earthy flavors with low bitterness. 0% alcohol, 100% sensational, Hoopla keeps the fun times rolling.

Loretta's 64oz Growler

$17.00
Modern Age IPA 64oz Growler

Modern Age IPA 64oz Growler

$17.00

This one’s for the new-age drinker looking for the tropical and hoppy notes of an IPA without all the booze and calories. An easy-drinking session IPA coming in at a quaffable 5%, Modern Age IPA is a palate pleaser loaded with the best parts of a citrusy-sweet IPA. Go ahead, have another.

New Zealand Pilsner Growler

$17.00

Paloma 64oz Growler

$17.00
Pistachio Cream Ale 64oz Growler

Pistachio Cream Ale 64oz Growler

$17.00

CREAM ALE WITH PISTACHIO FLAVOR ADDED - 5% ABV - 10 IBU *Includes new glass growler cost

64oz Pretty Penny Growler

$20.00
Staccato Italian Pils 64oz Growler

Staccato Italian Pils 64oz Growler

$17.00

Sharp yet bubbly, Staccato is a snap to drink. Fermented at a slightly higher temperature and lightly dry hopped with German Ariana hops, this Italian Pilsner resonates with notes of dark berries and tangerines atop a cracker malt base. A little bit lager, a little bit IPA, Staccato is music to the palate.

Sun Kids Pale Ale 64 oz Growle

Sun Kids Pale Ale 64 oz Growle

$17.00

Hazy Pale Ale

64oz Vienna Lager Growler

$17.00

64oz Tmavy Growler

$17.00

750 mL Bottles

750 mL Candy Flip

750 mL Candy Flip

$25.00

A berry punch with a blast of passion fruit, Candy Flip combines a funky beer with a tropical trio. Experimenting with complementary yet contrasting flavors, this sour ale is barrel-aged sour with raspberry, strawberry, and passion fruit purees for a transcendent roller coaster on the palate. A force to be reckoned with, Candy Flip is a trip.

750 mL Cherry Dust

750 mL Cherry Dust

$25.00

Tart cherries mingle with wild yeasts and bacteria in this wood barrel-aged red ale. As they age together, the little bits that once made up a cherry take on a new life, becoming a central part of this brew. Is it transfiguration? Reincarnation? On this side of the bottle, we just call it Cherry Dust.

750 mL Kinda Blue

$25.00
750 mL Neon Mango

750 mL Neon Mango

$25.00

A saison with a tropical twist, Neon Mango is a total banger. Harvested from its wild rest in the foeder, this wood barrel aged brew is fermented for three additional months on fresh slices of mango. Brettanomyces strains lend funky, fruited layers while fresh mangos liven up the liquid with an exceedingly bright and sunny disposition.

750 mL White Gloves

750 mL White Gloves

$25.00

The worlds of wine and beer collide in one bottle. White Gloves, aged and soured in wine barrels, is finished with a final refermentation on Chenin blanc grapes from our friends at Gamling & McDuck. Mark a special occasion, or simply make the occasion special, with this sour golden ale.

Rooted Souls

$9.00
750 mL Milwaukee Honey Barleywine

750 mL Milwaukee Honey Barleywine

$15.00

A robust beer tradition calls for a strong ale. Back in its second iteration and clocking in at 10.5%, Milwaukee Honey Barleywine is a hearty addition to the lineup of big beers released on Black Friday. Brewed with hyper-locally sourced honey from Kallas Honey Farm, this full-bodied barleywine is a modern, Milwaukee-specific take on an age-old style. A late hop addition gives way to residual malty sweetness and fruity ester flavor with notes of honey that linger on the senses. Big on booze and light on bitter, Milwaukee Honey is all buzz, no bite.

750ML CROWLERS

750 mL New Zealand Pilsner

$9.00

750 mL Pretty Penny

$9.00
750 mL Sun Kids Pale Ale

750 mL Sun Kids Pale Ale

$9.00

Hazy Pale Ale

750mL 1 in 4

$9.00
Boon 750ml Crowler

Boon 750ml Crowler

$13.00

Blueberry Basil flavored hard kombucha. 8.2% ABV

Cherry Dust 750mL Crowler

Cherry Dust 750mL Crowler

$15.00

A member of our Wooden Souls line, this ale is Wood-aged Red Ale With Cherries

Czech Pils 750ml Crowler

Czech Pils 750ml Crowler

$9.00

Czech-Style Pilsner

Hello Milwaukee 750 mL Crowler

Hello Milwaukee 750 mL Crowler

$9.00
Hoopla Hop Water 750 mL Crowler

Hoopla Hop Water 750 mL Crowler

$7.00

Containing the essence of a beer without the booze, this hoppy spritzer boasts Sultana and Mosaic hops for citrusy and earthy flavors with low bitterness. 0% alcohol, 100% sensational, Hoopla keeps the fun times rolling.

Loretta's Dunkel Lager 750 mL Crowler

Loretta's Dunkel Lager 750 mL Crowler

$9.00

Dunkel Lager!

Modern Age IPA 750mL Crowler

Modern Age IPA 750mL Crowler

$9.00

This one’s for the new-age drinker looking for the tropical and hoppy notes of an IPA without all the booze and calories. An easy-drinking session IPA coming in at a quaffable 5%, Modern Age IPA is a palate pleaser loaded with the best parts of a citrusy-sweet IPA. Go ahead, have another.

Pistachio Cream Ale 750ml Crowler

Pistachio Cream Ale 750ml Crowler

$9.00

CREAM ALE WITH PISTACHIO FLAVOR ADDED - 5.0 ABV - 10 IBU

Real Magic Hard Seltzer 750 mL Crowler

Real Magic Hard Seltzer 750 mL Crowler

$9.00

Lemon and Black Tea Hard Seltzer!!!

Staccato Italian Pils 750mL Crowler

Staccato Italian Pils 750mL Crowler

$9.00

Sharp yet bubbly, Staccato is a snap to drink. Fermented at a slightly higher temperature and lightly dry hopped with German Ariana hops, this Italian Pilsner resonates with notes of dark berries and tangerines atop a cracker malt base. A little bit lager, a little bit IPA, Staccato is music to the palate.

Tmavy 750mL Crowler

$9.00

12 Packs

Flavorwave 12-pack

Flavorwave 12-pack

$18.00
Real Magic Hard Seltzer Variety 12-Pack

Real Magic Hard Seltzer Variety 12-Pack

$18.00
PCA 12-pack

PCA 12-pack

$18.00
Variety Pack

Variety Pack

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order online for beer to-go! Come on inside to pick it up from the bartender. Please have your ID out and ready Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

530 South Second Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Directions

