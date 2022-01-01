- Home
Eagle Park Brewing Company Muskego
No reviews yet
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway
Muskego, WI 53150
Popular Items
Featured Items
A-maiz-ing Luchador Burger
Two smash patties seasoned with smoked paprika and served on a brioche bun. Topped with Queso Fresco, Corn Salsa, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Jalapeño and a fried egg.
Chipotle Beef Tacos
Three shredded beef tacos topped with Chipotle Salsa, Carrot Slaw, Cilantro and served with lime.
It's All Gravy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and a bacon white gravy.
Starters
Bang Bang Shrimp
A Half-Pound Of Crispy Shrimp, Sweet And Spicy Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, Scallion*(F) - Add Side Of Rice $2
Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Lardon, Bourbon Soaked Cherries, Maple Vinaigrette, Soy Marinated Jammy Egg* (S)
Cauliflower Wings
Cooked to Crispy Perfection. Served With Pickles. (Choice Of One Sauce). (V)
Cheese Curds
8oz Of Beer Battered Clock Shadow Cheese Curds With Choice Of Sauce. (D)
E.P. Nachos
Seasoned Tortilla Chips Topped With Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, And Cilantro Served With A Side Of Smoked Jalapeno Sauce, And Crema.. (D,V)
Loaded Beer Battered Parmesan Fries
Salted Golden Brown Beer Battered Fries Topped With Parmesan Cheese And Parsley. Comes With Choice Of 1 Sauce. (D)
Pretzel Sticks With Beer Cheese
Salted Pretzel Sticks Served With A Side Of Beer Cheese. (D)
Quesadilla
Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, and Cilantro; Served With a Side of Smoked Jalapeño and Crema. $9 - Choice of Chicken or Pork
Side Of Fries
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
House-made Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip Served with Tortilla Chips (D)
Wings
Brined, Smoked And Cooked To Crispy Perfection. Served With Pickles. Choice Of One Sauce
Salads
Sandwiches
The Wisconsin Classic
Two Smash Patties, Beer Braised Onion, White American Cheese, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D) **AVAILABLE ALL DAY MONDAY FOR $6, DINE-IN ONLY**
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough Bread. Served with Beer Battered Fries.* Contains Dairy
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Fried Chicken Thigh, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Brioche. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D)
ABC Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, House Bacon, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. * Contains Dairy
Korean Chicken Sandwich
Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Korean BBQ, Sesame, Scallions, Pickles, Ginger Aioli, Brioche Bun. Contains Soy & Dairy
Wisconsin Cheese Steak
Thinly Sliced Ribeye, White American Cheese, Beer Cheese, Beer-Braised Onions, on a Milwaukee Pretzel Co. Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *Contains Dairy
Impossible Burger
Impossible Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayo, Gluten Free Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries (V) (VEGAN)
Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy Shrimp With Blackening Seasoning, Spicy Apple Cider Slaw, Cilantro, Japanese Togarashi Aioli, Ciabatta. Served with Beer Battered Fries. Contains Fish
B.B.L.T
House Smoked Bacon, Pesto Aioli, Sun-Dried Tomato Bacon Jam, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Sourdough. Served with Beer Battered Fries. Contains Dairy
Smoked Pork Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork, Whiskey BBQ, Apple Cider Vinegar Slaw, Pickles, Haystack Onion, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries.
Butter Chicken Ciabatta
Yogurt Curry Marinated Chicken Thigh, Honey, Curry Sauce, Tzatziki, Green Onions, Tomato, Ciabatta. Served with Beer Battered Fries. Contains Dairy
Sauces
Kids
FEATURED 4-PACK
Barrel Aged Mixed 4-Pack
This 4-Pack features a mixture of our BA stouts including: BA Booze 4 Breakfast, BA Booze 4 Breakfast: French Toast, BA Wrong Way and What Did You Do, Ray? **VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY**
Fruited Sampler Mixed 4-Pack
This 4-Pack features some of our fruited sour beers. Ask Bartender for more info.
IPA Sampler Mixed 4-Pack
This 4-Pack features a mix of our IPAs. For more info please ask bartenders.
Malty Mixed 6-Pack
This Mixed 6-Pack Features Some of Our Malty Beers. Ask Bartender for more info.
Slush Mixed 4-Pack
A mixed slush pack featuring: Triple Raspberry, Raspberry Passionfruit, Fruit Punch Slush, Pomegranate Plum.
TO-GO BARREL AGED BEERS
BA Booze For Breakfast Mixed 4-Pack
This 4-Pack Includes 2 cans of Barrel Aged Booze For Breakfast and 2 Cans of Barrel Aged Booze For Breakfast: French Toast
BA Wrong Way 2-Pack
11% - A bourbon barrel aged version of our peanut butter cup inspired imperial stout with peanut butter, cocoa, vanilla, and milk sugar.
What Did You Do Ray? 12oz Can ToGo
14% - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Marshmallows
TO-GO 12-PACKS
Muskego Light 12-Pack
4.2% - An American light lager. Pretty local. Pretty cheap. Pretty good.
Set List 12-Pack
6.5% - Brewed to get you through your set in one piece, Set List IPA is liquid proof that big flavor and aroma can come in a sessionable, easy drinking, package. With three separate hop varietals and three malts, this beer has a hop forward flavor profile of citrus, tropical fruit, and hints of pine.
Kooler Mixed 12-Pack
Mixed 12 pack featuring 3 of each Kooler (Ekto, Tropical Punch, Grape, and Blue Raspberry Lemonade)
TO-GO CANS
Arabella 4-Pack
Imperial hazy IPA with Citra, Citra Cryo, and Citra Incognito hops.
Blackberry Lemon Gose 4-Pack
6% - Gose style sour ale with blackberry purée, lemon juice, lemon peel, and sea salt
DDH Tony Had Hair in the 90's 4 Pack
8% - An amped up version of our original collaboration with Tony from Champps in Brookfield, this hazy IPA is double dry hopped with Motueka & Citra hops.
Demo Track: West Coast IPA 4-Pack
8% - An open top fermented west coast style IPA with Mosaic, Chinook, and Eureka hops.
Desert Noises 4 Pack
5% - Sour Ale with prickly pear, tangerine, and sea salt.
Dragonfruit Mango Guava Slush 4-Pack
7% - An overfruited sour ale with dragonfruit, mango and Brazilian guava.
Ekto Kooler 6-Pack
Juice inspired seltzer with Tangerine and Green.
Fruit Punch Slush 4-Pack
6% - Fruit punch inspired sour ale with pineapple, guava, passionfruit, strawberry, blackberry, and tangerine.
Gene-O 6 Pack
A well-balanced amber with a slightly fruity nose and has notes of caramel, biscuit, and a touch of rye for spice in the finish.
Heart It Races 4-Pack
8% - Hazy IPA with oats, wheat, Mosaic hops, and Mosaic Cryo hops.
Immortal Soul 4 pack
Immortal Soul is an ever evolving double IPA, brewed to showcase the unique characteristics of various new and exciting hops. Every batch has the same malt bill, body, color, and bitterness but features a unique hop profile. Same Soul. Different Personality.
Jasmine Rice Lager 6-Pack
4.5% - Lager Brewed with Puffed Jasmine Rice
Kolsch 6-Pack
4.7% - Brewed with Pilsen and wheat malts, and hopped with Northern Brewer and German Saaz hops.
Kooler Tropical Punch 4 Pack
5% - Kool Aid Inspired Malt beverage with tropical punch flavors.
Loop Station 6 Pack
4.8% - Brewed with hints of Agave Nectar, Lime Peel, and Sea Salt this refreshingly addictive beer is your jam. What makes Loop Station catchy? A smooth melody, bright aroma, and crisp drinkability. It’s a beer you’ll want to put on repeat.
Mimosa Hard Seltzer 6 Pack
8% - A mimosa inspired hard seltzer with orange purée and champagne flavor. It’s truly crazy how good this one turned out!
Mixed Berry Hard Seltzer 4 Pack
Premium malt beverage made with mixed berry natural flavoring.
Muskego Light 6 Pack
4.2% - An American light lager. Pretty local. Pretty cheap. Pretty good.
Muskego Shandy: Tangerine 6-Pack
4.2% - A time honored tradition since 2020, Muskego Light has cemented its place in our lineup for good reason. With a slogan like “Pretty Local, Pretty Cheap, Pretty Good” how could you go wrong! Muskego Shandy: Tangerine is the same great beer but now with tangerine purée to create the perfect warm weather sidekick.
OCC:Costa Rica 16oz 2-Pack
12% Imperial Stout brewed in collaboration with Vennture Brewing. It is infused with over 1# of coffee per gallon of beer. This version uses Costa Rican coffee with notes of an upfront sweetness, mild nuttiness, sparkling but gentle citric acidity. Flavors of caramel, cocoa, and almond.
Orange Kooler 6-Pack
A Kool Aid inspired hard seltzer with Orange.
Peach Berliner 500ml Bottle
4.5% - Our house berliner weisse aged and refermented on peaches
Pink Houses 4 Pack
5% - Sour Ale with Black Currant
Pomegranate Plum Raspberry Slush 4 Pack
Push Play 6 Pack
Drinking great beer doesn't have to be challenging. Cue up this easy-drinking American Pale Ale, sit back, relax, and Push Play.
Raspberry Mango Hard Smoothie 4 Pack
A smoothie style hard seltzer loaded with raspberry and mango puree.
Raspberry Passionfruit Slush 4-Pack
Overfruited sour ale with raspberry and passionfruit.
Right in The Pils 4 Pack
4.2% - Dry hopped pilsner with Citra and Mosaic hops.
Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer 4 Pack
5% - A Bomb Pop inspired hard seltzer.
Schwarzbier 6-Pack
5% - Brewed with 4 malts and 2 German hops, this dark lager is bursting with notes of toasty chocolate malt accompanied by a lighter body that finishes with a crisp, clean finish.
Set List 6 Pack
6.5% - Brewed to get you through your set in one piece, Set List IPA is liquid proof that big flavor and aroma can come in a sessionable, easy drinking, package. With three separate hop varietals and three malts, this beer has a hop forward flavor profile of citrus, tropical fruit, and hints of pine.
Short Set 6-Pack
4.9% - A session version of our flagship IPA, Set List, dry hopped the Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops.
Strawberry Rhubarb Berliner 500mL
3.3% - A Berliner style weisse aged for twelve months in a white oak foeder, then refermented on strawberry and rhubarb.
Triple Raspberry Slush 4-Pack
8.6% - A sour ale with hands down the most fruit we’ve ever added to a beer. Each sip is like chomping down on a mouthful of fresh raspberries.
Tropical Hard Seltzer 4 Pack
Premium malt beverage made with passionfruit, orange, and guava natural flavoring.
Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer 4 Pack
5.0% - A malt-based hard seltzer with watermelon and lime.
Yuzu Melon Gose 4-Pack
5.75% - Sour Ale with Yuzu, Melon and Sea Salt
Demon Haze 4 Pack
A hazy New England style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Idaho 7, and El Dorado hops. Strong aromas of pineapple, citrus, and pine complemented by subtle bitterness and a clean finish.
TO-GO CROWLERS
Citra On The Dock Crowler
8% - New England IPA brewed with Citra hops.
Demo Track Barleywine Crowler
12% - A 12 hour boil barleywine with brown sugar.
Demo Track: Open Top Hefeweizen Crowler
Open top fermented version of our hefeweizen. Expect elevated fruity esters of lemon and banana.
Double Ekto Kooler Crowler
10% - An Amped Up Version of Our Ekto Kooler Hard Seltzer.
Goon Juice Crowler
8% - A hazy New England style IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Eureka, and Columbus hops. This beer is loaded with aromas of bubble gum, tangerine, papaya, and a touch of pine. A low but present bitterness rounds out the juicy hop aroma and ends with a slightly sweet finish.
Hop The Pig Crowler
Miley Citrus Crowler
5% - Sour ale with tangerine, grapefruit, and sea salt.
Stave: Member's Pick 002 Crowler
Tangerine Loop Station Crowler
4.8% - Our year round golden ale with healthy addition of Tangerine!
TO-GO SPIRITS
EP Bourbon 750 ml
Ripe apricot in the aroma, toasted almonds in flavor, with lingering sweet caramel in the finish, delicious in your mouth. ALC. By VOL. 44%
EP Charlotte 750 ml
EP Fernet 750ml
The complex aromatics start you on an amusing and well balanced carousel of the entire list of botanicals that make up this treat. The texture of sweet & mellow caramel is followed by an unsoiled minty finish.
EP Gin 750 ml
A classically constructed gin, with and American twist. This offering introduces itself with a bouquet of violet flowers that contribute to bold citrus and juniper on the palate. ALC. BY VOL. 45%
EP Harvey 750 ml
A unique of flavors from around the world come together in this aromatic offering. a sweet, citrus fragrance leads into a smooth finish with subtle notes of anise and banana. ALC. By VOL. 34.5%
EP Honey Gin 750ml Bottle
This is a super limited release! Our flagship gin finished in a Pips Meadery barrel which helps this high proof release retains its bright floral aroma while meadow foam honey and oak give a softer profile to the finish. (114 Proof)
EP House Lights 750 ml
In the midwest, we're known for our open arms and kind greetings. House Lights welcomes you with baking spices paired with a bright orange peel finish. ALC. By VOL. 37.5%
EP Navy Pink Gin
Our house gin finished in Pips mead casks before being bottled at navy strength. Notes of wildflower honey and nuanced oak give this bold gin a rounded and complex profile that can either be enjoyed on its own or as a strong backbone to your favorite gin cocktail! 57% (114 Proof)
EP Rum 750 ml
Subtly sweet and impeccably smooth. ALC. By VOL. 45%
EP Strawberry Cheesecake Liquor 750ml
EP Vanucci Bitters 750 ml
This bitter apertif will bring balance your sweet life. ALC. By VOL. 39%
EP Vodka 1.75L
EP Vodka 750 ml
Reflecting the natural spirit of the great lakes, our vodka starts with an exceptional water source and finishes with a crisp, clean flavor. ALC. BY VOL. 40%
Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml Bottle
57.5% - Our latest single barrel bourbon bottled at cask strength. Honey, baking spice and vanilla on the nose with notes of leather and tobacco that carry through the finish.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego, WI 53150