Eagle Park Brewing Company Muskego

Popular Items

The Wisconsin Classic
Bang Bang Shrimp
Wings

Featured Items

A-maiz-ing Luchador Burger

$15.00

Two smash patties seasoned with smoked paprika and served on a brioche bun. Topped with Queso Fresco, Corn Salsa, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Jalapeño and a fried egg.

Chipotle Beef Tacos

$14.00

Three shredded beef tacos topped with Chipotle Salsa, Carrot Slaw, Cilantro and served with lime.

It's All Gravy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun, topped with pickles and a bacon white gravy.

Starters

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

A Half-Pound Of Crispy Shrimp, Sweet And Spicy Sauce, Shredded Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, Scallion*(F) - Add Side Of Rice $2

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Lardon, Bourbon Soaked Cherries, Maple Vinaigrette, Soy Marinated Jammy Egg* (S)

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Cooked to Crispy Perfection. Served With Pickles. (Choice Of One Sauce). (V)

Cheese Curds

$9.00

8oz Of Beer Battered Clock Shadow Cheese Curds With Choice Of Sauce. (D)

E.P. Nachos

$9.00

Seasoned Tortilla Chips Topped With Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, And Cilantro Served With A Side Of Smoked Jalapeno Sauce, And Crema.. (D,V)

Loaded Beer Battered Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Salted Golden Brown Beer Battered Fries Topped With Parmesan Cheese And Parsley. Comes With Choice Of 1 Sauce. (D)

Pretzel Sticks With Beer Cheese

$7.00+

Salted Pretzel Sticks Served With A Side Of Beer Cheese. (D)

Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Onion, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onion, Scallion, and Cilantro; Served With a Side of Smoked Jalapeño and Crema. $9 - Choice of Chicken or Pork

Side Of Fries

$4.00+

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

House-made Warm Spinach & Artichoke Dip Served with Tortilla Chips (D)

Wings

$8.00+

Brined, Smoked And Cooked To Crispy Perfection. Served With Pickles. Choice Of One Sauce

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00+

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, And Pickled Onion. Choice Of One Dressing On The Side.

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing, Brown Butter Croutons.

Soups

Half Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup

$10.00

Texas Chili

$6.00+

Sandwiches

The Wisconsin Classic

$12.00

Two Smash Patties, Beer Braised Onion, White American Cheese, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D) **AVAILABLE ALL DAY MONDAY FOR $6, DINE-IN ONLY**

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Sourdough Bread. Served with Beer Battered Fries.* Contains Dairy

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Fried Chicken Thigh, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Brioche. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *(D)

ABC Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, House Bacon, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. * Contains Dairy

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Korean BBQ, Sesame, Scallions, Pickles, Ginger Aioli, Brioche Bun. Contains Soy & Dairy

Wisconsin Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye, White American Cheese, Beer Cheese, Beer-Braised Onions, on a Milwaukee Pretzel Co. Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries. *Contains Dairy

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Impossible Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayo, Gluten Free Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries (V) (VEGAN)

Crispy Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp With Blackening Seasoning, Spicy Apple Cider Slaw, Cilantro, Japanese Togarashi Aioli, Ciabatta. Served with Beer Battered Fries. Contains Fish

B.B.L.T

$13.00

House Smoked Bacon, Pesto Aioli, Sun-Dried Tomato Bacon Jam, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Sourdough. Served with Beer Battered Fries. Contains Dairy

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Whiskey BBQ, Apple Cider Vinegar Slaw, Pickles, Haystack Onion, Brioche Bun. Served with Beer Battered Fries.

Butter Chicken Ciabatta

$14.00

Yogurt Curry Marinated Chicken Thigh, Honey, Curry Sauce, Tzatziki, Green Onions, Tomato, Ciabatta. Served with Beer Battered Fries. Contains Dairy

Sauces

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Habanero Hot Sauce (HOT)

$0.75

Ketchup

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Peppercorn Ranch

$0.50

Side of Beer Cheese (Not GF)

$0.50

Smoked Jalapeno

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

Togarashi Aioli

$0.50

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids Pasta - Butter Parmesan

$3.00

Kids Pasta - Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Buttered Noodle

$3.00

FEATURED 4-PACK

Barrel Aged Mixed 4-Pack

$40.00

This 4-Pack features a mixture of our BA stouts including: BA Booze 4 Breakfast, BA Booze 4 Breakfast: French Toast, BA Wrong Way and What Did You Do, Ray? **VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY**

Fruited Sampler Mixed 4-Pack

$16.00

This 4-Pack features some of our fruited sour beers. Ask Bartender for more info.

IPA Sampler Mixed 4-Pack

$16.00

This 4-Pack features a mix of our IPAs. For more info please ask bartenders.

Malty Mixed 6-Pack

$12.00

This Mixed 6-Pack Features Some of Our Malty Beers. Ask Bartender for more info.

Slush Mixed 4-Pack

$22.00

A mixed slush pack featuring: Triple Raspberry, Raspberry Passionfruit, Fruit Punch Slush, Pomegranate Plum.

TO-GO BARREL AGED BEERS

BA Booze For Breakfast Mixed 4-Pack

$40.00

This 4-Pack Includes 2 cans of Barrel Aged Booze For Breakfast and 2 Cans of Barrel Aged Booze For Breakfast: French Toast

BA Wrong Way 2-Pack

$22.00

11% - A bourbon barrel aged version of our peanut butter cup inspired imperial stout with peanut butter, cocoa, vanilla, and milk sugar.

What Did You Do Ray? 12oz Can ToGo

$9.00

14% - Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout with Marshmallows

TO-GO 12-PACKS

Muskego Light 12-Pack

$15.00

4.2% - An American light lager. Pretty local. Pretty cheap. Pretty good.

Set List 12-Pack

$20.00

6.5% - Brewed to get you through your set in one piece, Set List IPA is liquid proof that big flavor and aroma can come in a sessionable, easy drinking, package. With three separate hop varietals and three malts, this beer has a hop forward flavor profile of citrus, tropical fruit, and hints of pine.

Kooler Mixed 12-Pack

$17.00

Mixed 12 pack featuring 3 of each Kooler (Ekto, Tropical Punch, Grape, and Blue Raspberry Lemonade)

TO-GO CANS

Arabella 4-Pack

$18.00

Imperial hazy IPA with Citra, Citra Cryo, and Citra Incognito hops.

Blackberry Lemon Gose 4-Pack

$18.00

6% - Gose style sour ale with blackberry purée, lemon juice, lemon peel, and sea salt

DDH Tony Had Hair in the 90's 4 Pack

$20.00

8% - An amped up version of our original collaboration with Tony from Champps in Brookfield, this hazy IPA is double dry hopped with Motueka & Citra hops.

Demo Track: West Coast IPA 4-Pack

$14.00

8% - An open top fermented west coast style IPA with Mosaic, Chinook, and Eureka hops.

Desert Noises 4 Pack

$12.00

5% - Sour Ale with prickly pear, tangerine, and sea salt.

Dragonfruit Mango Guava Slush 4-Pack

$20.00

7% - An overfruited sour ale with dragonfruit, mango and Brazilian guava.

Ekto Kooler 6-Pack

$10.00

Juice inspired seltzer with Tangerine and Green.

Fruit Punch Slush 4-Pack

$22.00

6% - Fruit punch inspired sour ale with pineapple, guava, passionfruit, strawberry, blackberry, and tangerine.

Gene-O 6 Pack

$10.00

A well-balanced amber with a slightly fruity nose and has notes of caramel, biscuit, and a touch of rye for spice in the finish.

Heart It Races 4-Pack

$16.00

8% - Hazy IPA with oats, wheat, Mosaic hops, and Mosaic Cryo hops.

Immortal Soul 4 pack

$14.00

Immortal Soul is an ever evolving double IPA, brewed to showcase the unique characteristics of various new and exciting hops. Every batch has the same malt bill, body, color, and bitterness but features a unique hop profile. Same Soul. Different Personality.

Jasmine Rice Lager 6-Pack

$10.00

4.5% - Lager Brewed with Puffed Jasmine Rice

Kolsch 6-Pack

$12.00

4.7% - Brewed with Pilsen and wheat malts, and hopped with Northern Brewer and German Saaz hops.

Kooler Tropical Punch 4 Pack

$10.00

5% - Kool Aid Inspired Malt beverage with tropical punch flavors.

Loop Station 6 Pack

$10.00

4.8% - Brewed with hints of Agave Nectar, Lime Peel, and Sea Salt this refreshingly addictive beer is your jam. What makes Loop Station catchy? A smooth melody, bright aroma, and crisp drinkability. It’s a beer you’ll want to put on repeat.

Mimosa Hard Seltzer 6 Pack

$12.00

8% - A mimosa inspired hard seltzer with orange purée and champagne flavor. It’s truly crazy how good this one turned out!

Mixed Berry Hard Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

Premium malt beverage made with mixed berry natural flavoring.

Muskego Light 6 Pack

$8.00

4.2% - An American light lager. Pretty local. Pretty cheap. Pretty good.

Muskego Shandy: Tangerine 6-Pack

$11.00

4.2% - A time honored tradition since 2020, Muskego Light has cemented its place in our lineup for good reason. With a slogan like “Pretty Local, Pretty Cheap, Pretty Good” how could you go wrong! Muskego Shandy: Tangerine is the same great beer but now with tangerine purée to create the perfect warm weather sidekick.

OCC:Costa Rica 16oz 2-Pack

$20.00

12% Imperial Stout brewed in collaboration with Vennture Brewing. It is infused with over 1# of coffee per gallon of beer. This version uses Costa Rican coffee with notes of an upfront sweetness, mild nuttiness, sparkling but gentle citric acidity. Flavors of caramel, cocoa, and almond.

Orange Kooler 6-Pack

$11.00Out of stock

A Kool Aid inspired hard seltzer with Orange.

Peach Berliner 500ml Bottle

$6.00

4.5% - Our house berliner weisse aged and refermented on peaches

Pink Houses 4 Pack

$14.00

5% - Sour Ale with Black Currant

Pomegranate Plum Raspberry Slush 4 Pack

$20.00

Push Play 6 Pack

$10.00

Drinking great beer doesn't have to be challenging. Cue up this easy-drinking American Pale Ale, sit back, relax, and Push Play.

Raspberry Mango Hard Smoothie 4 Pack

$18.00

A smoothie style hard seltzer loaded with raspberry and mango puree.

Raspberry Passionfruit Slush 4-Pack

$22.00

Overfruited sour ale with raspberry and passionfruit.

Right in The Pils 4 Pack

$12.00

4.2% - Dry hopped pilsner with Citra and Mosaic hops.

Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

5% - A Bomb Pop inspired hard seltzer.

Schwarzbier 6-Pack

$12.00

5% - Brewed with 4 malts and 2 German hops, this dark lager is bursting with notes of toasty chocolate malt accompanied by a lighter body that finishes with a crisp, clean finish.

Set List 6 Pack

$11.00

6.5% - Brewed to get you through your set in one piece, Set List IPA is liquid proof that big flavor and aroma can come in a sessionable, easy drinking, package. With three separate hop varietals and three malts, this beer has a hop forward flavor profile of citrus, tropical fruit, and hints of pine.

Short Set 6-Pack

$10.00

4.9% - A session version of our flagship IPA, Set List, dry hopped the Citra, Mosaic, and Simcoe hops.

Strawberry Rhubarb Berliner 500mL

$6.00

3.3% - A Berliner style weisse aged for twelve months in a white oak foeder, then refermented on strawberry and rhubarb.

Triple Raspberry Slush 4-Pack

$22.00

8.6% - A sour ale with hands down the most fruit we’ve ever added to a beer. Each sip is like chomping down on a mouthful of fresh raspberries.

Tropical Hard Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

Premium malt beverage made with passionfruit, orange, and guava natural flavoring.

Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer 4 Pack

$10.00

5.0% - A malt-based hard seltzer with watermelon and lime.

Yuzu Melon Gose 4-Pack

$17.00

5.75% - Sour Ale with Yuzu, Melon and Sea Salt

Demon Haze 4 Pack

$16.00

A hazy New England style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Idaho 7, and El Dorado hops. Strong aromas of pineapple, citrus, and pine complemented by subtle bitterness and a clean finish.

TO-GO CROWLERS

Citra On The Dock Crowler

$9.00

8% - New England IPA brewed with Citra hops.

Demo Track Barleywine Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

12% - A 12 hour boil barleywine with brown sugar.

Demo Track: Open Top Hefeweizen Crowler

$8.00

Open top fermented version of our hefeweizen. Expect elevated fruity esters of lemon and banana.

Double Ekto Kooler Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

10% - An Amped Up Version of Our Ekto Kooler Hard Seltzer.

Goon Juice Crowler

$9.00

8% - A hazy New England style IPA brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Eureka, and Columbus hops. This beer is loaded with aromas of bubble gum, tangerine, papaya, and a touch of pine. A low but present bitterness rounds out the juicy hop aroma and ends with a slightly sweet finish.

Hop The Pig Crowler

$8.00

Miley Citrus Crowler

$8.00

5% - Sour ale with tangerine, grapefruit, and sea salt.

Stave: Member's Pick 002 Crowler

$18.00

Tangerine Loop Station Crowler

$8.00

4.8% - Our year round golden ale with healthy addition of Tangerine!

TO-GO SPIRITS

EP Bourbon 750 ml

$40.00

Ripe apricot in the aroma, toasted almonds in flavor, with lingering sweet caramel in the finish, delicious in your mouth. ALC. By VOL. 44%

EP Charlotte 750 ml

$25.00

EP Fernet 750ml

$28.00

The complex aromatics start you on an amusing and well balanced carousel of the entire list of botanicals that make up this treat. The texture of sweet & mellow caramel is followed by an unsoiled minty finish.

EP Gin 750 ml

$22.00

A classically constructed gin, with and American twist. This offering introduces itself with a bouquet of violet flowers that contribute to bold citrus and juniper on the palate. ALC. BY VOL. 45%

EP Harvey 750 ml

$25.00

A unique of flavors from around the world come together in this aromatic offering. a sweet, citrus fragrance leads into a smooth finish with subtle notes of anise and banana. ALC. By VOL. 34.5%

EP Honey Gin 750ml Bottle

$35.00

This is a super limited release! Our flagship gin finished in a Pips Meadery barrel which helps this high proof release retains its bright floral aroma while meadow foam honey and oak give a softer profile to the finish. (114 Proof)

EP House Lights 750 ml

$20.00

In the midwest, we're known for our open arms and kind greetings. House Lights welcomes you with baking spices paired with a bright orange peel finish. ALC. By VOL. 37.5%

EP Navy Pink Gin

$35.00

Our house gin finished in Pips mead casks before being bottled at navy strength. Notes of wildflower honey and nuanced oak give this bold gin a rounded and complex profile that can either be enjoyed on its own or as a strong backbone to your favorite gin cocktail! 57% (114 Proof)

EP Rum 750 ml

$25.00

Subtly sweet and impeccably smooth. ALC. By VOL. 45%

EP Strawberry Cheesecake Liquor 750ml

$28.00

EP Vanucci Bitters 750 ml

$25.00

This bitter apertif will bring balance your sweet life. ALC. By VOL. 39%

EP Vodka 1.75L

$28.00

EP Vodka 750 ml

$22.00

Reflecting the natural spirit of the great lakes, our vodka starts with an exceptional water source and finishes with a crisp, clean flavor. ALC. BY VOL. 40%

Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

57.5% - Our latest single barrel bourbon bottled at cask strength. Honey, baking spice and vanilla on the nose with notes of leather and tobacco that carry through the finish.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

S64W15620 Commerce Center Parkway, Muskego, WI 53150

Directions

Gallery
Eagle Park Brewing Company image

Map
