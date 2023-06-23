American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Better Than Sex - Greenville 23 - 25 College Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Better than Sex Desserts is a restaurant that features some of the best desserts wrapped up in an intimate atmosphere
Location
23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE, SC 29601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville - Downtown
4.3 • 1,422
31 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
4.6 • 650
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G Greenville, SC 29609
View restaurant
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in GREENVILLE
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant