Better Than Sex - Greenville 23 - 25 College Street

Lemon Love Box

$14.00

This lusty Lemon dessert will cause immediate arousal, particularly once penetration begins as you slide in for the first time. Experiencing the titillating texture of the inside of this moist, tender Lemon drenched Pound Cake will lower all of your inhibitions. You may feel ready to go to Pound Town, but then realize you want a little lubrication. Reach in and fondle a little bit of this pillowy light and creamy Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting. No need to be afraid of it’s raw sexuality, fresh strawberries lightly coated in it’s own sweet juices give way to the natural release of a certain scent you may be familiar with. Hints of Basil poke in and out during the first few thrusts, and smoothly find their way through the happy trail of strawberries glazed in a glittering gold Basil Simple Syrup. In case you’re not quite fully stimulated, a Lemon Chocolate Sun will get the rise out of him you have both been yearning for.