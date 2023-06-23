Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Better Than Sex - Greenville 23 - 25 College Street

review star

No reviews yet

23 - 25 College Street

GREENVILLE, SC 29601

Popular Items

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake

Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake

$13.00

Rich. Smooth. Airy.... Just how we like our men. Vanilla Bean Cheesecake. Sugar Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Popcorn Chocolate Bark. Caramel Saucy.

Blueberry Birthday

Blueberry Birthday

$14.00

Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.

Berry Bondage

Berry Bondage

$15.00

You must agree to this sensual experience as the first swallow may leave you feeling helpless. The paraphernalia used in this scene involves tenderly submissive Crepes that temporarily transfer control to repeated layers of Fresh Raspberries and Silky Tart White Chocolate Ganache. Occasionally spanked with a tease of Raspberry Liquor allows for more accessible pleasure. Feeling tempted to restrain from taking another nibble? Oh no, you're about to be Whipped with an Amaretto infused Topping and Berries bonded with a squirt of Strawberry Sauce. CAUTION: A bound person should never be left unattended and should be constantly monitored.


Desserts

Lemon Love Box

Lemon Love Box

$14.00

This lusty Lemon dessert will cause immediate arousal, particularly once penetration begins as you slide in for the first time. Experiencing the titillating texture of the inside of this moist, tender Lemon drenched Pound Cake will lower all of your inhibitions. You may feel ready to go to Pound Town, but then realize you want a little lubrication. Reach in and fondle a little bit of this pillowy light and creamy Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting. No need to be afraid of it’s raw sexuality, fresh strawberries lightly coated in it’s own sweet juices give way to the natural release of a certain scent you may be familiar with. Hints of Basil poke in and out during the first few thrusts, and smoothly find their way through the happy trail of strawberries glazed in a glittering gold Basil Simple Syrup. In case you’re not quite fully stimulated, a Lemon Chocolate Sun will get the rise out of him you have both been yearning for.

Caress My Carrot

Caress My Carrot

$13.00

Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey. (Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility and all items are made on shared equipment)

Missionary Crisp

Missionary Crisp

$13.00

Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.

Double Stuffed

Double Stuffed

$13.00

Oreo Bread Pudding. Sweet White Chocolate. Vanilla Bean Love Custard. Cheesecake Ice Cream.

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie

Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.

Man Flowers

Man Flowers

$14.00

Tall. Dark. Handsome. Proud and erect chocolate stout cake. Tart dark chocolate frosting. Chocolate stout ganache. Irish cream ice cream. Salted caramel.

Morning After

Morning After

$13.00

Danish Brie Cheese. Dark Belgian Chocolate. Wake up with Cinnamon Sugar. Strawberry Champagne Soup.

Naughty By Nature

Naughty By Nature

$14.00

Pure and innocent is what she may be on the outside but take one sultry swallow and your instincts will bring you to the naughty side. The allure of her voluptuous strawberry bosoms , ignite the passion fruit behind. Inserted ever so coyly are layers deep of vanilla bean cake with a tart temptress of lime zest. She’s a Sweet & Sassy Natural Beauty from the inside, that will leave you mindfully lusting after her. Don’t be a Voyeur, Be Bold. *Plant-Based, Vegan. Contains Cane Sugar.

Cookie Nookie Pie

Cookie Nookie Pie

$13.00

Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.

Perfect Partner

Perfect Partner

$7.00

Two Chilly Vanilla Bean Balls Squirted with Callebaut White Chocolate.

Peanut Butter Perversion

Peanut Butter Perversion

$13.00

Deviantly Corrupt Peanut Butter Silk Pie. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Crust. Salted Peanut Chocolate Bark. Adult Jelly.

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$13.00

Espresso. Lady fingers. Amaretto Cream Cheese Mousse. Firm chocolate shortbread bottom. Chocolate Whipped Topping Completes his Package.

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake

$14.00

Slide in gently, slowly welcoming the supple embrace this cheesecake is about to give you. An enhanced version of the original, the flavors of a red velvet cake whisper coyly throughout. This girthy cheesecake gets laid intently onto a bed of seductively soft dark chocolate cookie crust, only to be given an unexpected thrust when letting go of your inhibitions. The erect silky chocolate frosting and tease of strawberry will tickle your tongue and prepare you for oral stimulation.

Sides

Ball Cheesecake

$4.00

Ball Irish Ice Cream

$2.50

Ball Vanilla

$3.00

Side Caramel

$2.00

Side Dark

$2.00

Side Salty Caramel

$2.00

Side Semi

$2.00

Side White

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Better than Sex Desserts is a restaurant that features some of the best desserts wrapped up in an intimate atmosphere

23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE, SC 29601

Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville image
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville image

Map
