Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges
American

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

650 Reviews

$$

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G

Greenville, SC 29609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Voodoo Pasta Chicken
Shrimp and Grits
Banana Pudding

Apps

Flame Grilled Flatbread

Flame Grilled Flatbread

$14.00

Red Onion Marmalade, Bleu Cheese, Crispy Bacon, and Arugula with a Balsamic Reduction

Lowcountry Garlic Shrimp

Lowcountry Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimp with Chile Garlic Butter on grilled Sourdough Bread

Southern "Not"chos

Southern "Not"chos

$14.00

House Chips, Pulled Pork, Pimento Cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, and Pickled Collard Greens

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Shaved Garlic, Parmesan Cheese and Lemon Zest

Tots and Pimento Cheese

Tots and Pimento Cheese

$12.00

Tater Tots, Pimento Cheese Sauce, Sliced Green Onions and Sriracha

Southern Fried Greens

Southern Fried Greens

$10.00

Cornmeal breaded Okra and Green Tomatoes, dill-pickled egg, Remoulade and house made Chow-Chow

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Veggie Soup

$5.00+

Fresh seasonal vegetables slow cooked in house made vegetable stock

Southern Cobb

$16.00

Chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, dill pickled egg, avocado green goddess dressing. Choice of grilled Chicken Breast of Fried Chicken

Carolina Caesar

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Peppercorn Croutons, Parmesan cheese, Roasted Garlic Caesar dressing

Grilled Peach Salad

$14.00

Grilled peaches, Arugula, Goat cheese, pickled Red onion, toasted almonds, sweet tea vinaigrette

Supper Salad

$10.00

Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

Broccoli Cheese Cup

$3.99

Broccoli Cheese Bowl

$5.49

Butternut Cup

$3.99

Butternut Bowl

$5.49

Sandwiches

Pleasant Burger

$16.00

8 oz ground beef patty, Onion Jam, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and LTO on a Challah bun

Southern Pulled Pork Sammy

$17.00

Pulled Pork, Pickles, and Carolina Slaw on a Challah Bun, with choice of BBQ sauce

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$18.00

Cornmeal breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Shaved Onion, Tomato, Carolina Slaw and Remoulade on Gambino bread

Portobello Burger

$15.00

Grilled marinated Portobello Mushroom, Romesco, Arugula, and Tomato on a toasted brioche bun *Vegetarian Dish *Romesco made with nuts

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Nashville Fried Chicken, Carolina Slaw, Pimento Cheese, House Pickles on a toasted Brioche

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Shredded Chicken Breast, Red Grapes, Toasted Almonds, and Dill Aioli served on Sourdough bread with LTO

Plain Burger

$14.00

Just burger and bun

Dinner

Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin

Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin

$20.00

Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans

Pan Seared NC Trout

Pan Seared NC Trout

$24.00

Fingerling potatoes, Garlic Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Heirloom Carrots, Lemon Butter Sauce

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$20.00+

Half or Full rack slow smoked, pimento mac-n-cheese, coleslaw, choice of bbq sauce

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$20.00

Fried Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, collard greens, house made chow-chow

Southern Steak and Taters

Southern Steak and Taters

$24.00

Grilled bistro tender, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, house steak butter

Grilled Eggplant Steak

Grilled Eggplant Steak

$18.00

Marinated thick sliced eggplant, roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, romesco sauce

Chicken Savannah Red Rice

Chicken Savannah Red Rice

$19.00

Roasted chicken breast, carolina gold rice, tomatoes, squash, peppers, onions, garlic

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp, timms mill grits, smoked andouille sausage, peppers, onions, cajun cream sauce

Voodoo Pasta Chicken

$22.00

cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions

Voodoo Pasta Shrimp

Voodoo Pasta Shrimp

$22.00

cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions

Mama's Meat Loaf

Mama's Meat Loaf

$20.00

Gramma's secret recipe, smoked tomato gravy over mashed potatoes, garlic green beans

Love Me Tenders

Love Me Tenders

$16.00

Buttermilk marinated Chicken Tenders, served with choice of sauce

Oh My Veggie Pasta

Oh My Veggie Pasta

$18.00

Pappardelle pasta, roasted red pepper sauce, arugula, portobello mushrooms, asparagus, summer squash, garlic *Vegan option available

Sides

Green Beans

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Garlic Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Pimento Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Carolina Slaw

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Sm Fondue

$6.00

LG fondue

$4.00

SM Fondue

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken and Veg

$8.00

Kids Ice cream

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Apple Peach Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville, SC 29609

Directions

Gallery
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak Hill Cafe and Farm - 2510 Poinsett Highway
orange star4.5 • 467
2510 Poinsett Hwy Greenville, SC 29609
View restaurantnext
Fork and Plough
orange starNo Reviews
1629 E. North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville - 23 - 25 College Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 - 25 College Street GREENVILLE, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Sticky Fingers - Greenville (South Main)
orange starNo Reviews
1 South Main St. Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 1,422
31 Augusta Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston