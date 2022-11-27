Restaurant header imageView gallery

Berry Hill

215 Pelham Rd, B106

Greenville, SC 29615

Order Again

Popular Items

Build-a-Bowl
Bitsy Build a-Bowl
Bro Bowl

Bowls

Build-a-Bowl

$11.00

Make it your way!

Berry Bowl

$13.00

Acai Base, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Honey Oat Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Honey, Almonds

Burn Bowl

$13.00

Acai Base, Almond Butter, Cinnamon Pecan Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, Mango, Raspberries, Cinnamon Sauce, Coconut Whip, Toasted Coconut Chips

Bro Bowl

$13.00

Acai Mango Base, Peanut Butter, Honey Oat Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Nutella, Chocolate Chips

Basic Bowl

$13.00

Acai Base, Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Cinnamon Pecan Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Nutella, Coconut Whip, Cocoa Nibs

Fruit Bowl

Bitsy Bowls

Bitsy Build a-Bowl

$7.00

Bitsy Berry bowl

$8.00

Bitsy Burn Bowl

$8.00

Bitsy Bro Bowl

$8.00

Bitsy Basic Bowl

$8.00

Smoothie

Miami Sunset

$9.00

Passion Fruit, Mango, Banana, Coconut Water, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein

Chocolate Peanut Butter Bliss

$9.00

Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Cacao, Banana, Chocolate Protein

Vitamin Sea

$8.00

Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Honey, Almond Milk, Coconut Water

Green Queen

$9.50

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Honey, Coconut Water

Mocha Mountain

$9.00

Cold Brew, Banana, Almond Butter, Cacao, Honey, Oat Milk, Chocolate Protein

Carolina Sky

$8.00

Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Blue Spirulina, Coconut Milk

Coffee

Drip & Oat

$4.25

Hot Coffee, Housemade Syrup, Milk of Choice

Drip Coffee, black

$3.00

Cold Brew, black

$5.25

Cold Brew & Oat

$5.25

Retail

Aura Bora Sparkling Water

$2.50

Caramel, bag

$7.25

Cinnamon Roll Drizzle

$15.99

Coffee, bag

$14.50

Bridge City Coffee - Greenville, SC

Loco Coffee

$3.25

Protein Bar

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Almond Protein Bar, 17 g Protein

Purps Energy

$3.25

Sail Away Cold Brew

$4.50

Water

$1.75+

Wild Tea Kombucha

$4.00

Caramel, individual

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-Crafted & Customizable Premium Acai Bowls, Smoothies and Coffee.

Location

215 Pelham Rd, B106, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

