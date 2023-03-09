Condado Tacos Woodruff Road, SC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
Pick Up Only
Location
1025 Woodruff Rd, Suite G04, Greenville, SC 29607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tipsy Taco - Woodruff - 1133 Woodruff Road
No Reviews
1133 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
4.1 • 239
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8 Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenville
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant