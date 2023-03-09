BG picView gallery

Condado Tacos Woodruff Road, SC

review star

No reviews yet

1025 Woodruff Rd

Suite G04

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Pick Up Only

Website

Location

1025 Woodruff Rd, Suite G04, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunflower Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4 Independence Point Greenville, SC 29615
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Taco - Woodruff - 1133 Woodruff Road
orange starNo Reviews
1133 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
orange star4.1 • 239
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8 Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz - Haywood Rd
orange starNo Reviews
700 Haywood Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Village Kitchen Hartness
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Society Street Greenville, SC 29615
View restaurantnext
Berry Hill
orange starNo Reviews
215 Pelham Rd, B106 Greenville, SC 29615
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed
orange star4.6 • 1,390
217 Laurens Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Greenville SC
orange star4.5 • 928
475 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Greenridge
orange star4.7 • 714
1125 Woodruff Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Pelham Road
orange star4.3 • 627
3598 Pelham Road Greenville, SC 29615
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (20 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston