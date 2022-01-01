Cookies in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve cookies
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sully's Steamers
6 E Washington St, Greenville
|Cookie
|$1.35
|Cookie Combo Online
|$2.50
Choice of Beverage and a Chocolate Chip Cookie
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Cookie Monster Ice Cream
Blue vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate chip cookies and chocolate sandwich cookies. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, and soy. Nut free.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
|2 Cowboy Cookies
|$1.85
|2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|$1.85
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville
23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Half Baked Cookie Dough Brownies
|$9.25
Ingredients: almond flour, almond meal, cacao powder, coconut sugar, arrowroot powder, baking powder, baking soda, flax meal, coconut oil, cashew butter, Enjoy Life dark chocolate chips, maple syrup, vanilla extract, chickpeas, gluten free oats, coconut flour, almond milk, pink Himalayan sea salt
CONTIANS: ALMONDS, COCONUT & CASHEWS
|Cookies & Cream Power Balls
|$11.00
Ingredients: almond flour, oat flour, cacao, coconut sugar, vanilla extract, coconut oil, sea salt, coconut flour, almond butter, cashew butter, maple syrup & almond milk
Contains: Almonds, Coconut & Cashews
KEEP REFRIGERATED
CONSUME WITHIN 4-5 DAYS OF PURCHASING