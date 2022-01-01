Curry in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve curry
More about Menkoi Ramen House
Menkoi Ramen House
1860 Woodruff Road, Greenville
|Beef Curry
|$8.50
Japanese styled beef curry with beef, potatoes, carrots, onions over a bed of rice. (no noodles)
More about Menkoi Downtown Greenville
Menkoi Downtown Greenville
241B North Main Street, Greenville
|#20 Curry Udon
|$7.95
|#21 Curry Soba
|$8.95
|#25 Curry Rice
|$9.50
More about Tsunami
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami
106 E North St, Greenville
|Chicken Curry
|$10.00
|Beef Curry
|$11.00
More about Tasty As Fit
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Curry Chickpea Salad
|$9.25
Ingredients: chickpea, celery, carrot, fresh dill, fresh parsley, green onions, raisins, red grapes, curry powder, pepper, cashew mayo ( cashews, grapeseed oil, raw honey, lemon, mustard powder, apple cider vinegar, garlic, sea salt )
Contains: Cashews & Honey
|Curry Chickpea Wrap w / Honey Mustard Dressing
|$12.15
Ingredients: mixed greens, apple, red grapes, cucumber, celery, Kontos gluten-free wrap, chickpeas, shredded carrots, raisins, dill, parsley, green onions, curry powder, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan Sea salt), honey mustard (grapeseed oil, dijon mustard, raw honey, lemon juice, salt, apple cider vinegar, foragers cashew yogurt)
Contains: Cashews, Honey, & Soy