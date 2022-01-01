Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve curry

Main pic

 

Menkoi Ramen House

1860 Woodruff Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Curry$8.50
Japanese styled beef curry with beef, potatoes, carrots, onions over a bed of rice. (no noodles)
More about Menkoi Ramen House
Main pic

 

Menkoi Downtown Greenville

241B North Main Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#20 Curry Udon$7.95
#21 Curry Soba$8.95
#25 Curry Rice$9.50
More about Menkoi Downtown Greenville
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry$10.00
Beef Curry$11.00
More about Tsunami
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chickpea Salad$9.25
Ingredients: chickpea, celery, carrot, fresh dill, fresh parsley, green onions, raisins, red grapes, curry powder, pepper, cashew mayo ( cashews, grapeseed oil, raw honey, lemon, mustard powder, apple cider vinegar, garlic, sea salt )
Contains: Cashews & Honey
Curry Chickpea Wrap w / Honey Mustard Dressing$12.15
Ingredients: mixed greens, apple, red grapes, cucumber, celery, Kontos gluten-free wrap, chickpeas, shredded carrots, raisins, dill, parsley, green onions, curry powder, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, water, mustard powder, garlic, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, pink Himalayan Sea salt), honey mustard (grapeseed oil, dijon mustard, raw honey, lemon juice, salt, apple cider vinegar, foragers cashew yogurt)
Contains: Cashews, Honey, & Soy
More about Tasty As Fit

