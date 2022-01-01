Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Chips And Salsa
Greenville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Willy Taco
217 Laurens Rd, Greenville
Avg 4.6
(1390 reviews)
Salsa & Chips
$2.50
Housemade hot , mild or verde
More about Willy Taco
Mac's Speed Shop
930 south main street, greenville
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
More about Mac's Speed Shop
