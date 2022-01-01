Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

7d761de7-2f6b-4da6-8742-6ea63d8bccf4 image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Willy Taco

217 Laurens Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (1390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$2.50
Housemade hot , mild or verde
More about Willy Taco
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

930 south main street, greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa served with tortilla chips
More about Mac's Speed Shop

