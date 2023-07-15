Dinner

Soups/Salads/Sides (Dinner)

Bowl Beans

$2.50

Bowl Sushi Rice

$2.50

Bowl White Rice

$2.50

Chop Chop Bowl

$10.00

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Side Chop Chop

$2.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.50

Posole

$17.50

Sumo Soup

$17.50

East - Starters

Ahi Poke

$15.00

Calamari

$10.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

Edamame

$4.50

Ika Sansai

$5.00

Miso Soup

$3.50

Nori Salad

$5.00

Potstickers

$7.50

Salmon Tartare

$14.00

Sexy Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50

Tataki Tango

$15.50

Tempura Aspargus

$8.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Veggie Eggroll

$5.00

West - Starters

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$9.50

Nachos

$10.00

Portadilla

$14.00

Queso Dip

$8.00

Salmon Feta Quesadilla

$15.00

Stuffed Jalapeno

$6.00

Southwest Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Southwest Salmon Tartare

$16.00

Taquitos

$6.00

Southwest Plates (Dinner)

Burrito Plate

$17.50

Enchilada Plate

$17.50

Quesadilla Plate

$17.50

Dinner Tako Plate

$17.50

Dinner Steak Tako Plate

$19.50

Single Tako

$4.50

Entrees (Dinner)

Asian Stirfry

$17.50

Chile Relleno

$16.00Out of stock
Firecracker Shrimp

$18.50
Grilled Fish Dinner

$22.00

Tako Burger

$16.00

Tamales

$16.00Out of stock

Makimono Rolls

Augusta Roll

$12.00

Big Loser Roll

$15.00

California Roll

$7.50

Cary's Roll

$15.00
Crazy Roll

$14.50

Cuke Salad Roll

$13.00

Dan's 49 Roll

$14.00

Dynamite Roll

$15.00

Firecracker Roll

$11.00

Greenville Roll

$15.00

Hannah Roll

$13.00

Hawaiian Roll

$14.00

Hot Mama Roll

$16.00

Japanese Bagel Roll

$9.00
Jesse Roll

$15.50

Jim Jim Roll

$15.50

Julie's Roll

$15.00

Micki's Roll

$15.00

Pajama Roll

$14.00

Pyramid Roll

$15.00
Rainbow Roll

$13.50

Rock N Roll

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Stoney's Roll

$15.00

Super Krunchy Roll

$12.50

Susan Roll

$14.50

TNT Roll

$15.50

Tomahawk Roll

$15.50

Triple Tango Roll

$15.00
Unforgettable Roll

$15.50
Volcano Roll

$15.00

Yasai Roll

$8.50

Sashimi A La Carte

Chop Chop Scallops (Sashimi)

$8.50

Crab Stick (Sashimi)

$6.50

Eel (Sashimi)

$10.50

Escolar (Sashimi)

$8.50

Ikura (Sashimi)

$8.50

Mackerel (Sashimi)

$7.50

Octopus (Sashimi)

$8.50

Salmon (Sashimi)

$7.50

Scallops (Sashimi)

$7.50

Shrimp (Sashimi)

$6.50

Smelt Egg (Sashimi)

$6.50

Smoked Salmon (Sashimi)

$7.50

Tamago (Sashimi)

$6.50

Tuna (Sashimi)

$9.50

Yellowtail (Sashimi)

$8.50

Sushi A La Carte

Chop Chop Scallops (Sushi)

$7.00

Crab Stick (Sushi)

$5.00

Eel (Sushi)

$9.00

Escolar (Sushi)

$7.00

Ikura (Sushi)

$7.00

Mackerel (Sushi)

$6.00

Octopus (Sushi)

$7.00

Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Scallops (Sushi)

$6.00

Shrimp (Sushi)

$5.00

Smelt Egg (Sushi)

$5.00

Smoked Salmon (Sushi)

$6.00

Tamago (Sushi)

$5.00

Tuna (Sushi)

$8.00

Yellowtail (Sushi)

$7.00

Bento Box (Dinner)

Bento Box

$37.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$2.50

Kid's Baha Fish

$6.00

Kid's Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Shrimp

$6.00

N/A Bev

All Drinks

Club Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Green Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water