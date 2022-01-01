Caesar salad in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve caesar salad
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Grilled Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CityRange Steakhouse Grill
615 Haywood Rd, Greenville
|Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|VECTRUS Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Includes Caesar Salad (Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing) with chips, and a cookie. Includes cup for fountain soda or tea.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan, and Housemade Croutons. All salads are made before lunch- please no modifications.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The HabiTap
1325 Miller Rd, Greenville
|Caesar Salad
|$13.95
Choice of grilled or fried chicken
Romaine, shaved pecorino, house made vegan croutons, our own vegan Caesar dressing
Pizza Artista - Greenville
27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Harvest Caesar Salad
|$11.90
Ingredients: kale, mixed greens, red onion, pomegranate seeds, sweet potato, pear, olive oil, salt, pepper, violife parmesan cheese, tahini, garlic, maple syrup, tamari, capers, dijon mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and walnuts
CONTAINS: WALNUTS