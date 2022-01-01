Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
CityRange Steakhouse Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill

615 Haywood Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
VECTRUS Caesar Salad$9.49
Includes Caesar Salad (Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, housemade croutons, and Caesar dressing) with chips, and a cookie. Includes cup for fountain soda or tea.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan, and Housemade Croutons. All salads are made before lunch- please no modifications.
More about Sunflower Eatery
The HabiTap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The HabiTap

1325 Miller Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$13.95
Choice of grilled or fried chicken
Romaine, shaved pecorino, house made vegan croutons, our own vegan Caesar dressing
More about The HabiTap
Item pic

 

Pizza Artista - Greenville

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Pizza Artista - Greenville
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Harvest Caesar Salad$11.90
Ingredients: kale, mixed greens, red onion, pomegranate seeds, sweet potato, pear, olive oil, salt, pepper, violife parmesan cheese, tahini, garlic, maple syrup, tamari, capers, dijon mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and walnuts
CONTAINS: WALNUTS
More about Tasty As Fit

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cake

Cheese Fries

Waffles

Beef Curry

Chicken Teriyaki

Curry

Cheesecake

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston