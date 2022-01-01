Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Harry's Hoagie Shoppe - Overbrook_GVL

1700 East North Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trifecta Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Harry's Hoagie Shoppe - Overbrook_GVL
Tasty As Fit - Greenville

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake Bites$8.50
Ingredients: carrot, almond flour, oat flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, flax meal, almond milk, apple sauce, raisins, honey, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, ground ginger, himalayan sea salt, cashew cream cheese icing (cashews, coconut cream, coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, pink himalayan salt)
Contains: Almonds, Coconut, Honey, & Cashews
More about Tasty As Fit - Greenville

