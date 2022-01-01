Carrot cake in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Harry's Hoagie Shoppe - Overbrook_GVL
Harry's Hoagie Shoppe - Overbrook_GVL
1700 East North Street, Greenville
|Trifecta Carrot Cake
|$9.00
More about Tasty As Fit - Greenville
Tasty As Fit - Greenville
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Carrot Cake Bites
|$8.50
Ingredients: carrot, almond flour, oat flour, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, flax meal, almond milk, apple sauce, raisins, honey, vanilla extract, apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, allspice, ground ginger, himalayan sea salt, cashew cream cheese icing (cashews, coconut cream, coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla, pink himalayan salt)
Contains: Almonds, Coconut, Honey, & Cashews