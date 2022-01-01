Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Cheese Fries
Greenville restaurants that serve cheese fries
Home Team BBQ
815 Lauren's Road, Greenville
No reviews yet
Fried Mac & Cheese (5)
$6.50
Tomatillo Jam
More about Home Team BBQ
Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork
126 Augusta St #9, Greenville
Avg 5
(3 reviews)
Cheese Fries
$5.00
Cheese Fries: Cheez Whiz, Kosher Salt
More about Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Rice
Greek Salad
Chicken Fried Steaks
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Vegetable Tempura
Garden Salad
More near Greenville to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(13 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1337 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston