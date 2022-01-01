Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Home Team BBQ

815 Lauren's Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mac & Cheese (5)$6.50
Tomatillo Jam
More about Home Team BBQ
Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork image

 

Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork

126 Augusta St #9, Greenville

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$5.00
Cheese Fries: Cheez Whiz, Kosher Salt
More about Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Greek Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Vegetable Tempura

Garden Salad

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (13 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (276 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston