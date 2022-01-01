Greenville juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Greenville

Cocobowlz image

SMOOTHIES

Cocobowlz

126 Augusta St, Greenville

Avg 4.9 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Downtown$11.00
Classic Craze$11.00
CUP OF WATER$1.00
More about Cocobowlz
Cocobowlz image

SMOOTHIES

Cocobowlz

700 Haywood Road, Greenville

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jenny Bowl$11.00
FLU SHOT$4.00
Beast Mode$8.00
More about Cocobowlz
Tasty As Fit image

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Burger Salad Wrap$12.10
ingredients: romaine, pickles, tomatoes, Vegan Burger (flax meal, pinto beans, gluten-free oats, cashews, sunflower seeds, smoked paprika, nutritional yeast, chili powder, sea salt, garlic powder, carrot, red onion, jalapeno) Coconut Bacon (coconut, low sodium tamari, grapeseed oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar, pepper) Ranch Dressing ( almond milk, cashews, chives, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, grapeseed oil, lemon, rice vinegar), onion
CONTAINS: CASHEWS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, COCONUT, ALMONDS & SOY
Lemon Ginger Wellness Elixir$5.50
INGREDIENTS: ginger root, turmeric root, water, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt
Peppermint Chip W / Pulsed In Strawberries & Cacao Nibs (Blended)$10.50
Ingredients: cacao powder, cacao nibs, mint extract, organic strawberries, beet powder, medjool date, vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, cauliflower rice, zucchini, blended with almond milk
CONTAINS: COCNUT MILK & ALMOND MILK
More about Tasty As Fit
Restaurant banner

 

Biscuit Head - Church St

823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Church St

