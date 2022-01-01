Greenville juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Greenville
More about Cocobowlz
SMOOTHIES
Cocobowlz
126 Augusta St, Greenville
|Popular items
|Downtown
|$11.00
|Classic Craze
|$11.00
|CUP OF WATER
|$1.00
More about Cocobowlz
SMOOTHIES
Cocobowlz
700 Haywood Road, Greenville
|Popular items
|Jenny Bowl
|$11.00
|FLU SHOT
|$4.00
|Beast Mode
|$8.00
More about Tasty As Fit
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Popular items
|Loaded Burger Salad Wrap
|$12.10
ingredients: romaine, pickles, tomatoes, Vegan Burger (flax meal, pinto beans, gluten-free oats, cashews, sunflower seeds, smoked paprika, nutritional yeast, chili powder, sea salt, garlic powder, carrot, red onion, jalapeno) Coconut Bacon (coconut, low sodium tamari, grapeseed oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar, pepper) Ranch Dressing ( almond milk, cashews, chives, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, grapeseed oil, lemon, rice vinegar), onion
CONTAINS: CASHEWS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, COCONUT, ALMONDS & SOY
|Lemon Ginger Wellness Elixir
|$5.50
INGREDIENTS: ginger root, turmeric root, water, lemon juice, raw honey, sea salt
|Peppermint Chip W / Pulsed In Strawberries & Cacao Nibs (Blended)
|$10.50
Ingredients: cacao powder, cacao nibs, mint extract, organic strawberries, beet powder, medjool date, vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, cauliflower rice, zucchini, blended with almond milk
CONTAINS: COCNUT MILK & ALMOND MILK
More about Biscuit Head - Church St
Biscuit Head - Church St
823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville
|Popular items
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
|Classic Sandwich
|$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)