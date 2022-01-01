Spartanburg bars & lounges you'll love

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

774 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg

Avg 4.2 (1753 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Bisque Cup$7.00
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
Entree Ranch House$7.50
FIELD GREENS, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, RED ONION, CROUTONS, RANCH DRESSING
Salmon & Shrimp$26.00
GRILLED SALMON WITH LIME AND RUM MOJITO SAUCE, BROWN RICE, BROCCOLI
WITH GRILLED SHRIMP
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
Main Street Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Main Street Pub

252 West Main Street, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.00
One pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Bloody Mary Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken breast, Bloody Mary slaw, bacon, sriracha mayo. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.
Pub Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar jack. (Pictured with salmon add-on)
More about Main Street Pub
Flock Shop - Spartanburg image

 

Flock Shop - Spartanburg

970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quarter White$11.50
1/4 chicken (breast & wing) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat
2 Flockin' Tenders$11.00
Two jumbo tenders, dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat level
Down South$13.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with krinkle cut fries
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg
The Tulip Tree image

 

The Tulip Tree

121 W Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Banana Pudding$8.00
More about The Tulip Tree

