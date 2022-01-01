Tacos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve tacos
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$6.00
Blackened shrimp, mango pico,
red cabbage, avocado, chili lime aioli, flour tortilla.
Please choose choice of one side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Blackened chicken with melted pepperjack cheese, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Blackened shrimp tossed in our Mango BBQ sauce on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$10.99
Blackened Mahi on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Chicken Tinga Taco Bowls
|$12.00
Shredded lettuce, chicken tinga, jack cheese, pico de gallo, and bravas sauce.
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Charlotte Hot Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
Flashed Fried Guajillo Chicken Tossed in Our Nashville Hot Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cucumber Wasabi Creama, Corn & Flour Tortillas.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Taco in a Bag
|$6.95
Nacho Cheese Dorito bags filled with taco seasoned ground beef, tomato, lettuce, salsa and a taco sauce packet
Hot Tamale Food Truck
6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte
|Taco Plate
|$9.00
choice of three Tacos ,carnitas, carne asada, chorizo , barbacoa, chicken, veggies
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Fish Tacos
|$12.95
Beer battered wild caught Mahi Mahi fried, with cilantro-honey slaw, & spicy ranch
|Kick'n Chicken Tacos
|$11.75
Garlic lime marinated grilled chicken, quest fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo & garlic-parsley dressing
|Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
Fried buffalo shrimp, arugula, and gorgonzola
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Vietnamese Street Tacos (V)
|$9.95
(3) Cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapeños, cilantro, vegan firecracker sauce w/ choice of protein on flour tortillas.
|Vietnamese Street Tacos (3)
|$9.95
Served with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and choice of protein.
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos
|$18.00
in flour tortillas with watermelon salsa
|Sashimi Tuna Tacos
|$17.00
marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Single Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
|Single Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
|Single Brisket Taco
|$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|A La Cart Taco
|$4.00
Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla
|3 Tacos
|$14.00
Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
|2 Tacos
|$12.00
Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Poke Tacos
|$14.00
wontons, Sriracha-honey glaze, pineapple salsa
|Fish Taco
|$5.50
corn salsa, pickled shallots, greens
|Fried Oyster Taco
|$5.50
jalapeno aioli, greens
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Veggie Taco
|$4.00
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha
|Fish Taco
|$5.25
tri-pepper slaw, pickled onion, sweet Sriracha
|Salmon Taco
|$5.50
grilled pineapple herb slaw, sweet Asian glaze
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Mango Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Marinated Shrimp . Chipotle Mango Salsa
Cilantro Sour Cream . Romaine Lettuce
Shaved Radish . Lime Wedges
|Chicken & Waffle Tacos
|$12.00
Sriracha buttermilk fried chicken with hot sauce butter on top of 3 fluffy made-to-order waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup.
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Birria Tacos
|$17.00
(3) BIRRIA BRISKET, JUS-SOAKED CORN TORTILLA, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO
|Kale Taco Salad
|$12.00
KALE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, FRESH PICO, HOUSE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, FRESNO VINAIGRETTE
|Three Tacos
|$17.00
YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TACOS
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|CARNE ASADA TACOS
|$10.00
Seasoned wood grilled steak with salsa verde, queso fresco and cilantro
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|Peruvian Pork Belly Tacos
|$10.00
Crispy braised local heritage pork belly, marinated red onions, cilantro lime salad,
chipotle maple aioli, corn tortillas (GF)
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|3 Tacos
|$14.00
Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
|A La Cart Taco
|$4.00
Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla
|2 Tacos
|$12.00
Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Blackened Grouper Tacos
|$16.00
|TEMPURA SHRIMP TACOS
|$19.00
corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse micro cilantro, queso fresco
|TUNA POKE TACOS
|$21.00
ahi tuna, wonton chips, avocado mousse, ponzu, olive oil, seaweed salad, micro greens
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$11.99
Crispy fried chipotle citrus shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.99
Chopped brisket with cabbage slaw, topped with onion strings, western BBQ sauce & chipotle ranch.
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
Blackened chicken with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle ranch.
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|ONE TACO PLATE (Online)
|$9.50
choice of homemade flour, lettuce cups, crispy or soft corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, red rice and citrus chipotle slaw with choice of charro, black or refried beans
|TWO TACOS
|$16.00
choice of homemade flour, lettuce cups, crispy or soft corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, red rice and citrus chipotle slaw with choice of charro, black or refried beans
|TOO BIG TACO SALAD
|$12.00
crispy flour tortilla triangles, black beans and chili con queso. Romaine, corn, tomatoes and cheese tossed in a creamy chili lime dressing. Topped with seasoned ground beef and garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
