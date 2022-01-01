Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve tacos

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$6.00
Blackened shrimp, mango pico,
red cabbage, avocado, chili lime aioli, flour tortilla.
Please choose choice of one side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Chicken Tacos$9.99
Blackened chicken with melted pepperjack cheese, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & chipotle ranch.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Blackened shrimp tossed in our Mango BBQ sauce on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
Blackened Mahi Tacos$10.99
Blackened Mahi on flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, & cilantro lime sour cream.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Taco Bowls$12.00
Shredded lettuce, chicken tinga, jack cheese, pico de gallo, and bravas sauce.
More about Legion Brewing
Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Taco$7.99
More about Umami PokeRito
Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charlotte Hot Chicken Tacos$15.00
Flashed Fried Guajillo Chicken Tossed in Our Nashville Hot Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cucumber Wasabi Creama, Corn & Flour Tortillas.
Substitute Seasoned Formed Quinoa Crumbles (V)
More about Suffolk Punch
GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco in a Bag$6.95
Nacho Cheese Dorito bags filled with taco seasoned ground beef, tomato, lettuce, salsa and a taco sauce packet
More about GWRNoDa
Hot Tamale Food Truck

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Plate$9.00
choice of three Tacos ,carnitas, carne asada, chorizo , barbacoa, chicken, veggies
More about Hot Tamale Food Truck
Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.95
Beer battered wild caught Mahi Mahi fried, with cilantro-honey slaw, & spicy ranch
Kick'n Chicken Tacos$11.75
Garlic lime marinated grilled chicken, quest fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo & garlic-parsley dressing
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried buffalo shrimp, arugula, and gorgonzola
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Flip-A-Los

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Tacos Meal$8.00
More about Flip-A-Los
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Street Tacos (V)$9.95
(3) Cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapeños, cilantro, vegan firecracker sauce w/ choice of protein on flour tortillas.
Vietnamese Street Tacos (3)$9.95
Served with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos, cilantro and choice of protein.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Glazed Pork Belly Tacos$18.00
in flour tortillas with watermelon salsa
Sashimi Tuna Tacos$17.00
marinated diced tuna in fried wonton tacos, marinated cucumbers and sriracha mayo, avocado purèe
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Chicken Taco$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Single Brisket Taco$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Cart Taco$4.00
Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla
3 Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
2 Tacos$12.00
Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.99
Chopped Lettuce, Tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream topped with shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with Chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Jackie Boy's
SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Poke Tacos$14.00
wontons, Sriracha-honey glaze, pineapple salsa
Fish Taco$5.50
corn salsa, pickled shallots, greens
Fried Oyster Taco$5.50
jalapeno aioli, greens
More about Sea Level NC
El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$4.00
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Taco Salad$10.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$5.25
corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha
Fish Taco$5.25
tri-pepper slaw, pickled onion, sweet Sriracha
Salmon Taco$5.50
grilled pineapple herb slaw, sweet Asian glaze
More about The Waterman SE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Marinated Shrimp . Chipotle Mango Salsa
Cilantro Sour Cream . Romaine Lettuce
Shaved Radish . Lime Wedges
Chicken & Waffle Tacos$12.00
Sriracha buttermilk fried chicken with hot sauce butter on top of 3 fluffy made-to-order waffles. Served with a side of maple syrup.
More about Heist Brewery
Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Tacos$17.00
(3) BIRRIA BRISKET, JUS-SOAKED CORN TORTILLA, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, ONION, CILANTRO
Kale Taco Salad$12.00
KALE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, FRESH PICO, HOUSE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, FRESNO VINAIGRETTE
Three Tacos$17.00
YOUR CHOICE OF 3 TACOS
More about Southbound
Rocket Pizza NC

1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14" Rocket Taco$25.00
More about Rocket Pizza NC
Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA TACOS$10.00
Seasoned wood grilled steak with salsa verde, queso fresco and cilantro
More about Legion Brewing
Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peruvian Pork Belly Tacos$10.00
Crispy braised local heritage pork belly, marinated red onions, cilantro lime salad,
chipotle maple aioli, corn tortillas (GF)
More about Bleu Barn North End
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
A La Cart Taco$4.00
Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla
2 Tacos$12.00
Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Grouper Tacos$16.00
TEMPURA SHRIMP TACOS$19.00
corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, red pepper salsa, avocado mousse micro cilantro, queso fresco
TUNA POKE TACOS$21.00
ahi tuna, wonton chips, avocado mousse, ponzu, olive oil, seaweed salad, micro greens
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Chicken Taco$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Single Brisket Taco$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Tacos$12.00
Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
A La Cart Taco$4.00
Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla
3 Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chipotle Shrimp Taco$11.99
Crispy fried chipotle citrus shrimp on flour tortillas with cabbbage slaw, pico de gallo & cilantro lime sour cream.
Brisket Tacos$12.99
Chopped brisket with cabbage slaw, topped with onion strings, western BBQ sauce & chipotle ranch.
Blackened Chicken Tacos$10.99
Blackened chicken with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle ranch.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Cart Taco$4.00
Your choice of taco on a flour tortilla
2 Tacos$12.00
Your choice of 2 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
3 Tacos$14.00
Your choice of 3 tacos on flour tortillas
Includes one side and garnished with slaw
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
ONE TACO PLATE (Online)$9.50
choice of homemade flour, lettuce cups, crispy or soft corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, red rice and citrus chipotle slaw with choice of charro, black or refried beans
TWO TACOS$16.00
choice of homemade flour, lettuce cups, crispy or soft corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, red rice and citrus chipotle slaw with choice of charro, black or refried beans
TOO BIG TACO SALAD$12.00
crispy flour tortilla triangles, black beans and chili con queso. Romaine, corn, tomatoes and cheese tossed in a creamy chili lime dressing. Topped with seasoned ground beef and garnished with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila

