CO - Waverly
No reviews yet
7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4
Charlotte, NC 28277
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dumplings
Small Dishes
Ahi Poke Stack
Mirin and soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps
Crispy Tuna
Spicy tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions
Curry Shrimp
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette
Edamame Spring Rolls
Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso
Fresh Summer Roll
Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and peanut sauce
Malaysian Chili Wings
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in a pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce
Mango Summer Roll
Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce
Pork & Crab Spring Rolls
Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham
Pork Belly Buns
Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro
Pulled Pork Tacos
Five spice pulled pork, cucumber cilantro aioli, pickled red chili, onions, radish & cilantro
Tuna Tacos
Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro
Salmon Carpaccio
Lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens
Edamame
Tofu Buns
Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantro
Tuna Tataki App
Seared tuna, wakame, herb mix, ponzu, togarashi
Yellowtail Sashimi App
Ponzu sauce, jalapeno, sriracha, micro greens
Salads
Bun Xao
Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham
Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
Vietnamese Salad
Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette
Broth Noodles
Curry Laksa
Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bokchoy, served in a spicy coconut broth
Masa Ramen
Drunken pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprouts, wakame, corn, scallions, crispy garlic, served in tonkotsu broth
Pho
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
Spicy Pho
Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha
Vietnamese Ramen
Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy
Wok Noodles
Drunken Noodles
Chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa cabbage, thai basil, rice noodles
Hanoi Noodles
Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles
Pad Thai
Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles
Spicy Udon
Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos
Rice Dishes
Com Chien
Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions
Katsu Chicken Bowl
Crispy chicken, shoyu egg, shredded cabbage, edamame, pickled carrots, cilantro, sesame garlic aioli, katsu sauce, served over jasmine rice
Korean Rice Bowl
Marinated wok steak, sunny side up egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, spicy gochujang sauce
Spicy Garden Bowl
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, served over jasmine rice
Thai Basil
Chili nampla, snow peas, bell peppers, red onion, jalapenos, steamed rice
Green Curry
Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice
Banh Mi
Caramel Pork Banh Mi
Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade
Katsu Chicken Banh Mi
Crispy chicken, sliced cabbage, katsu sauce
Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi
Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic
Pork Belly Banh Mi
Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom
Short Rib Banh Mi
Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli
Makimono
Bang Bang Shrimp Roll
Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado, fried shrimps in sweet thai chili sauce
Blossom Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, kimchi sauce, green onion
Buddha Roll
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo
California Roll
Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado
Cambodian Roll
Spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green peppercorn, spicy aioli
Cucumber Roll
Ebi Tempura Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce
Fiji Salmon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sweet ponzu, togarashi, micro greens, green onion, served without rice
Firecracker Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, masago
Golden Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo, masago, green onion
Jersey Roll
Tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber, spicy aioli
Kung Fu Crunch Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna , unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes
Lemon Roll
Salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli
Lotus Roll
Tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Pork Belly Roll
Five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeno, cream cheese, scallions, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato
Rainbow Roll
Salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado
Samurai Supreme Roll
Unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy aioli, tempura flakes, scallions
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce
Sunset Crab Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato
Super Crunch Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce
Thai Salmon Roll
Tempura shrimp, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, thai sweet chili sauce, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crispy salmon
Tiger Roll
Shrimp, surimi salad, scallions, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli
Tuna Tataki Roll
Spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, ponzu
Pressed Sushi
Poke Bowls
Ahi Poke Bowl
Poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton strips, served over Maze gohan rice
Cambodian Bowl
Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice
Spicy Playa Bowl
Salmon, tuna, inari tofu, avocado, red and yellow bell pepper, cucumber, spring mix, spicy singapore aioli, served over maze gohan rice
Spicy Salmon Crunch Bowl
Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice
Sashimi/Nigiri
Desserts
Vegan Small Dishes
Vegan Salads
Vegan Makimono
Budhha Roll
Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo
Crispy Vegetable Roll
Avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, peppers, cucumber, jalapeno
Futomaki
Avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo
Tofu Sushi Roll
Crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad
Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes
Vegan Com Chien
Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil
Spicy Garden Bowl
Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice
Vegan Spicy Udon
Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy
Gluten Free Small Dishes
GF Malaysian Chili Wings
Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass &chili sauce
GF Curry Shrimp
Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil
GF Fresh Summer Rolls
Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham
GF Tofu Summer Roll
Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham
Gluten Free Salads
GF Vietnamese Salad
Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing
GF Green Papaya Salad
Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette
GF Bun Xao
Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham
Gluten Free Makimono
GF Philadelphia
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese
GF Rainbow
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber
GF Lemon Roll
Salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli
GF Futomaki Roll
Avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber
GF Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli
Gluten Free Broth Noodles
Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes
Kids Menu
Kids Fried Rice
Kids Portion of Fried Rice with Chicken
Kids Beginner Sushi
California Roll with Surimi Salad, Cucumber & Avocado
Kids Chicken Strips
Served over jasmine rice with Katsu Sauce
Kids Pad Thai
Pad Thai Sauce, Rice Noodles & Chicken
Kids Dumplings & Rice
3 Pork & Ginger Dumplings, Dipping Sauce and Rice
Kids Fe-Fi-Pho
Beef Broth With Rice Noodles and Chicken
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Gingerale
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Lychee Tea
Hot Tea
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Coconut water
Bottled Aqua Panna
Bottled San Pellegrino
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Modern Southeast Asian cuisine.
7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4, Charlotte, NC 28277