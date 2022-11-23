Restaurant header imageView gallery

CO - Waverly

7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4

Charlotte, NC 28277

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
Pad Thai
Pork & Ginger Gyoza

Dumplings

Beef & Kimchi Dumplings

$6.50

Served in a sambal chili broth

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$6.50

Sweet Thai chili sauce

Edamame Gyoza

$6.50

Sesame soy vinaigrette

Pork & Ginger Gyoza

$6.50

Soy scallion sauce

BBQ Pork Bao

$6.50

Hoisin & Sriracha

Small Dishes

Ahi Poke Stack

$14.50

Mirin and soy marinated tuna, avocado crema, cucumber, scallions, sushi rice, served with wonton crisps

Crispy Tuna

$11.50

Spicy tuna, sliced jalapeno, spicy aioli, unagi sauce, scallions

Curry Shrimp

$11.50

Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil, garlic baguette

Edamame Spring Rolls

Edamame Spring Rolls

$9.50

Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed, served with ginger miso

Fresh Summer Roll

$9.50

Shrimp, pork, rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, lettuce, mint, cilantro, served with nuoc cham and peanut sauce

Malaysian Chili Wings

$13.00

Coconut milk marinade, tossed in a pineapple, ginger, lemongrass & chili sauce

Mango Summer Roll

$9.50

Avocado, mango, red bell pepper, cucumber, lettuce, jalapenos, mint, cilantro, served with peanut sauce

Pork & Crab Spring Rolls

$10.00

Lettuce leaf, cilantro, served with nuoc cham

Pork Belly Buns

Pork Belly Buns

$9.50

Pork belly, pickled cucumber and carrots, hoisin, cilantro

Pulled Pork Tacos

$10.00

Five spice pulled pork, cucumber cilantro aioli, pickled red chili, onions, radish & cilantro

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$11.00

Diced tuna, avocado, garlic sesame aioli, jalapenos, onion, radish & cilantro

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.50

Lime and lemongrass zest, truffle oil, micro greens

Edamame

$5.00

Tofu Buns

$8.00

Tofu, pickled cucumber, carrots, sriracha aioli, cilantro

Tuna Tataki App

$14.50

Seared tuna, wakame, herb mix, ponzu, togarashi

Yellowtail Sashimi App

Yellowtail Sashimi App

$15.50

Ponzu sauce, jalapeno, sriracha, micro greens

Salads

Bun Xao

Bun Xao

$10.50

Vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$9.50

Green papaya, cabbage, carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette

Vietnamese Salad

$9.50

Cabbage, red onion, pickled carrots, cilantro, crispy onions, prawn krupuk, sweet lime vinaigrette

Broth Noodles

Curry Laksa

Curry Laksa

$18.50

Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bokchoy, served in a spicy coconut broth

Masa Ramen

Masa Ramen

$17.50

Drunken pork belly, shoyu egg, bean sprouts, wakame, corn, scallions, crispy garlic, served in tonkotsu broth

Pho

$15.00

Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha

Spicy Pho

$16.00

Rice vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth, hoisin and sriracha

Vietnamese Ramen

Vietnamese Ramen

$17.50

Pork belly, shredded pork, poached egg, egg noodles, bok choy

Wok Noodles

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$17.50

Chili nam pla, red onions, mixed mushrooms, carrots, napa cabbage, thai basil, rice noodles

Hanoi Noodles

Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

Yellow curry, onion, carrots, zucchini, napa cabbage, rice noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.50

Tamarind, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, onions, scallions, napa cabbage, peanuts, rice noodles

Spicy Udon

Spicy Udon

$17.50

Spicy black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, white onion, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapenos

Rice Dishes

Com Chien

Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, edamame, oyster sauce, sesame oil, egg, onions, carrots, scallions

Katsu Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Crispy chicken, shoyu egg, shredded cabbage, edamame, pickled carrots, cilantro, sesame garlic aioli, katsu sauce, served over jasmine rice

Korean Rice Bowl

Korean Rice Bowl

$17.50

Marinated wok steak, sunny side up egg, kimchi, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, cucumber, edamame, served over jasmine rice, spicy gochujang sauce

Spicy Garden Bowl

$14.50

Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, edamame, spring mix, served over jasmine rice

Thai Basil

$17.50

Chili nampla, snow peas, bell peppers, red onion, jalapenos, steamed rice

Green Curry

Green Curry

$18.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, mixed mushrooms, thai basil, coconut milk, lemongrass, steamed rice

Banh Mi

Caramel Pork Banh Mi

$11.50

Traditional fish sauce and sugar cane marinade

Katsu Chicken Banh Mi

$11.50

Crispy chicken, sliced cabbage, katsu sauce

Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$9.50

Grilled tofu with sauteed lemongrass & garlic

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.50

Szechuan pepper, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, cardamom

Short Rib Banh Mi

Short Rib Banh Mi

$12.50

Braised short rib, kimchi, gochujang aioli

Makimono

Bang Bang Shrimp Roll

Bang Bang Shrimp Roll

$16.50

Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado, fried shrimps in sweet thai chili sauce

Blossom Roll

Blossom Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, shrimp, kimchi sauce, green onion

Buddha Roll

$14.50

Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo

California Roll

$10.00

Surimi salad, cucumber, avocado

Cambodian Roll

$15.00

Spicy crab kani on top, tempura cucumber, scallions, avocado, green peppercorn, spicy aioli

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Ebi Tempura Roll

$15.00

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, spicy aioli, unagi sauce

Fiji Salmon Roll

$17.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sweet ponzu, togarashi, micro greens, green onion, served without rice

Firecracker Roll

Firecracker Roll

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli, masago

Golden Roll

$16.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with torched salmon, spicy mayo, masago, green onion

Jersey Roll

$16.50

Tuna, yellowtail, spicy salmon

Kung Fu Crunch Roll

Kung Fu Crunch Roll

$16.50

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, topped with spicy tuna , unagi sauce, spicy aioli, tempura flakes

Lemon Roll

Lemon Roll

$15.00

Salmon, lemon, surimi salad, avocado, lemon aioli

Lotus Roll

$16.50

Tuna, spicy kani, tempura flakes, serrano, sesame aioli, wrapped in soy paper

Philadelphia Roll

$10.50

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese

Pork Belly Roll

Pork Belly Roll

$15.50

Five spice pork belly, tempura jalapeno, cream cheese, scallions, sriracha, unagi sauce, crispy sweet potato

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, unagi, yellowtail, surimi salad, cucumber, avocado

Samurai Supreme Roll

$17.00

Unagi, spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, spicy aioli, tempura flakes, scallions

Spider Roll

$17.50

Tempura soft shell crab, avocado, yamagobo, scallions, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce

Sunset Crab Roll

Sunset Crab Roll

$16.00

Spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried, rangoon sauce, sweet potato

Super Crunch Roll

$17.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, surimi, panko, fried crispy, kimchi sauce

Thai Salmon Roll

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, micro greens, thai sweet chili sauce, wrapped in soy paper, topped with crispy salmon

Tiger Roll

$16.50

Shrimp, surimi salad, scallions, cucumber, yamagobo, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy aioli

Tuna Tataki Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, masago, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, seared tuna, ponzu

Pressed Sushi

Salmon & Avocado Pressed

Salmon & Avocado Pressed

$15.00

with lemon aioli

Spicy Tuna Pressed

$15.00

served with garlic aioli and serrano peppers

Poke Bowls

Ahi Poke Bowl

Ahi Poke Bowl

$17.00

Poke tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled carrots, wonton strips, served over Maze gohan rice

Cambodian Bowl

$15.00

Spicy crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pickled carrots, spicy aioli, served over maze gohan rice

Spicy Playa Bowl

$15.50

Salmon, tuna, inari tofu, avocado, red and yellow bell pepper, cucumber, spring mix, spicy singapore aioli, served over maze gohan rice

Spicy Salmon Crunch Bowl

$15.50

Spicy salmon mixed with avocado, cucumber, masago topped with tempura flakes over spring mix, edamame, pickled carrots, seaweed salad, served over maze gohan rice

Sashimi/Nigiri

Ahi Nigiri

$7.00

Ahi Sashimi

$7.00

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Ebi Sashimi

$7.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00

Saki Nigiri

$7.00

Saki Sashimi

$7.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Unagi Sashimi

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Wonton

Cheesecake Wonton

$6.50

Vanilla anglaise, chocolate drizzle, candied oranges

Strawberry Spring Rolls

Strawberry Spring Rolls

$6.50

Nutella Dipping Sauce

Vegan Small Dishes

VG. Edamame Spring Rolls

$9.50

Mixed vegetables, lettuce bed ginger miso

VG. Mango Summer Rolls

$9.50

Fresh herbs, avocado, mango, red bell peppers, cucumber, lettuce, jalapeno, peanut sauce

VG. Tofu Summer Rolls

$8.00

Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, ginger miso

Vegan Salads

Vegan Bun Xao

$10.50

cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, edamame spring roll, ginger miso dressing

Vegan Vietnamese Tofu Salad

$9.50

Tofu, cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, ginger miso

Vegan Makimono

Budhha Roll

$14.50

Mango, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, inari, kanpyo

Crispy Vegetable Roll

$13.50

Avocado, yamagobo, kanpyo, peppers, cucumber, jalapeno

Futomaki

$13.50

Avocado, cucumber, spring mix, bell pepper, yamagobo, kanpyo

Tofu Sushi Roll

$15.50

Crispy tofu, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, topped with seaweed salad

Vegan Noodles & Rice Dishes

Vegan Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, tofu, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

Spicy Garden Bowl

$14.50

Tofu sauteed in black pepper sauce, snow peas, bell peppers, edamame, pickled carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, spring mix, served over jasmine rice

Vegan Spicy Udon

$17.50

Tofu, snowpeas, bell peppers, white onions, scallions, carrots, celery, jalapeno, sweet mirin soy

Gluten Free Small Dishes

GF Malaysian Chili Wings

$13.00

Coconut milk marinade, tossed in pineapple, ginger, lemongrass &chili sauce

GF Curry Shrimp

$11.50

Yellow curry, thai chili, thai basil

GF Fresh Summer Rolls

$9.50

Shrimp, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham

GF Tofu Summer Roll

$8.00

Tofu, fresh herbs, lettuce, vermicelli, nuoc cham

Gluten Free Salads

GF Vietnamese Salad

$9.50

Cabbage, red onions, pickled carrots, cilantro, sweet lime dressing

GF Green Papaya Salad

$9.50

Green papaya, cabbage, pickled carrots, jalapeno, peanuts, thai basil, sweet lime vinaigrette

GF Bun Xao

$10.50

Cold vermicelli, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, nuoc cham

Gluten Free Makimono

GF Philadelphia

$10.50

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese

GF Rainbow

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, shrimp, avocado, cucumber

GF Lemon Roll

$15.00

Salmon, shrimp, avocado, lemon aioli

GF Futomaki Roll

$13.50

Avocado, spring mix, bell pepper, cucumber

GF Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, spicy aioli

Gluten Free Broth Noodles

GF Pho

$15.00

Vermicelli, bean sprouts, cilantro, thai basil, scallions, beef broth

GF Curry Laksa

$18.50

Shredded chicken, bun rice noodles, shredded cucumber, thai basil, baby bok choy, spicy coconut broth

Gluten Free Noodles & Rice Dishes

GF Hanoi Noodles

$17.50

Napa cabbage, yellow curry, onions, carrots, zucchini, rice noodles

GF Com Chien

$16.50

Fried rice, egg, edamame, carrots, scallions, sesame oil

GF Green Curry

$18.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, mushroom mix, onions, bamboo shoots, coconut milk, thai basil, lemongrass, steamed rice

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids Portion of Fried Rice with Chicken

Kids Beginner Sushi

$9.00

California Roll with Surimi Salad, Cucumber & Avocado

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Served over jasmine rice with Katsu Sauce

Kids Pad Thai

$8.00

Pad Thai Sauce, Rice Noodles & Chicken

Kids Dumplings & Rice

$7.50

3 Pork & Ginger Dumplings, Dipping Sauce and Rice

Kids Fe-Fi-Pho

$8.00

Beef Broth With Rice Noodles and Chicken

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Soda Water

Lychee Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coconut water

$3.00

Bottled Aqua Panna

$3.00

Bottled San Pellegrino

$3.00

Mocktails

Cucumber Mint Cooler

$4.00

Vietnamese Limeade Cooler

$4.00

Blackberry Lychee Cooler

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Lychee Tea

$3.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Southeast Asian cuisine.

Location

7416 Waverly Walk Ave suite h-4, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

