Bagel Boys CLT



No reviews yet

7107 Waverly Walk Ave Suite A2

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The OG Nick
Bagel
Build Your Own Sammie (Not for Dry Bagels)

Bagels w/ Schmear

Fresh Baked Authentic New York Bagels!

Bagel

$2.10

Fresh Baked Authentic New York Bagels! Pair it with your Favorite Schmear!!

BB Favorites

Stuffed French Toast

$6.45

A Founders Favorite: A Toasted French Toast Bagel with Sweetened CC & Fresh Berries

Choco-Berry

$4.10

Another Founders Fave: Chocolate Chip bagel with Strawberry CC

Bae Gal Remix

Bae Gal Remix

$13.95

The Bae Gal Remix is a layered delight! Breakfast potatoes topped with 2 eggs your way, then fresh spinach, thick cut crispy bacon, chunks of avocado, freshly sliced baby heirloom tomatoes & your fave bagel toasted then quartered on the side!

Avocado Breakfast Bagel

Avocado Breakfast Bagel

$12.95

The Avocado Breakfast Bagel is creamy, crisp and so satisfying! Mashed avocado sprinkled with sea salt, black pepper & red pepper flakes drizzled with EVOO all on your favorite bagel (We recommend it on an Everything bagel!)

Baninis

Meet The Banini! A Freshly Baked inside out Bagel Sandwich Fresh off the Panini Press! Served with your choice of chips.

CLT BLT

$10.95

Thick slices of crispy bacon with freshly sliced tomato and crisp lettuce schmeared with mayo. Served with your choice of chips and a side salad.

Little Italy

$10.95

Straight from the tastebuds of our Italian son: Sausage & Provolone with grilled peppers & onions! Recommended on the Pizza Tuscany Bagel! Served with your choice of chips an a side salad.

The Charlotte Banini

The Charlotte Banini

$12.95

Freshly sliced Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni & American Cheese topped with Lettuce & Tomato, schmeared with Pesto Aioli and recommended on an Everything bagel! Served with your choice of chips and side salad.

The Waverly

The Waverly

$12.95

Freshly sliced turkey breast & Swiss with thick slices of crispy bacon and avocado topped with tomato & lettuce recommended on an Everything bagel schmeared with pesto aioli! Served w/ your choice of chips & a side salad.

Vinnie's Pizza Pie

$10.95

Savory Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Sliced Pepperoni recommended on a Pizza Tuscany Bagel!

Sau Paulo

$10.95

Our Brazilian daughters fave: Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Special Seasoning - recommended on an asiago bagel. Served with your choice of chips and side salad.

Sammies

The OG Nick

The OG Nick

$7.95

Your Choice of Meat, 2 Cage Free Eggs & Cheese on a Freshly Baked Bagel of Your Choice!

The Dom

$4.99

Simplicity at its finest: 2 Cage Free Eggs w/ Your Choice of Cheese on a Freshly Baked Bagel!

Bae Gal

$10.99

Thick Crispy Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & Spinach with an Egg recommended on an Everything Bagel! Served Open Faced

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Simply Delectable Smoked Salmon with a Roasted Tomato Cream Cheese topped with Thinly Sliced Red Onions & Diced Cucumbers. Recommended on an Everything Bagel! Served Open Faced.

Toad in a Hole

$9.99

2 Cage Free Eggs Fried inside the Bagel Hole topped w/ Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & a touch of guac! Served Open Faced on a recommended Asiago Cheese Bagel.

Ham & Brie

$10.99

Fresh Sliced Deli Ham & Brie Cheese served with a Delicious Fig Spread. Recommended on a Toasted Onion Bagel! Served with chips and a side salad.

Chicken Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Delicious chunks of chicken in our Famous Chicken Salad: Flavors vary by season, just ask! Served with your choice of chips and a side salad.

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Mouth Watering Special Recipe Tuna Salad w/ Seasonal Add-in's - Just Ask! Served with your choice of chips.

Build Your Own Sammie (Not for Dry Bagels)

$2.20

Start with your favorite bagel then go wild: Build your bagel creation with any item of your choice! We love seeing the crazy concoctions y'all come up with!

Whip Its

2 or 3 Cage Free Eggs Scrambled to Perfection with your choice of add-in's! Served with a side of delicious home fries!

2 Egg Whip Its

$4.29

2 Cage Free Eggs Scrambled to Perfection with your choice of add-in's!

3 Egg Whip Its

$5.29

3 Cage Free Eggs Scrambled to Perfection with your choice of add-in's!

Sides

Home Fries

$4.95

Fresh cut potatoes, peppers & onions tastefully seasoned!

Bacon

$4.95

3 slices of THICK CUT bacon baked to perfection- yummm!!!!

Sausage

$4.95

3 plump Sausage links - the way sausage should be!

1/2 lb. Chicken Salad

$5.95Out of stock

1/2 lb. of freshly made Chicken Salad!

1/2 lb. Tuna Salad

$5.95

1/2 lb. of Fresh Made Tuna Salad

2 oz. Salmon

$5.55

2 oz. of cold smoked salmon

1/4 lb. Coleslaw

$1.50

1/4 lb. Potato Salad

$1.50

Buncha Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$11.50

Enjoy 6 of your Favorite Freshly Baked Authentic New York Bagels!

1 Dozen Bagels

$23.00

12 of your Favorite Freshly Baked Authentic New York Bagels!

Lotsa Schmears 1/4 LB.

Butter 1/4 LB.

$2.50

Chive CC 1/4 LB.

$2.50

Garlic & Herb CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Honey Walnut CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Jalapeno CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Lox CC 1/4 Lb.

$5.00

Plain CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Plain Light CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Pumpkin CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Roasted Tomato CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Strawberry CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Sweet CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Vegan CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.75

Veggie CC 1/4 Lb.

$2.50

Lotsa Schmears 1/2 LB.

Butter 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Whipper Butter - because 'everything's betta with butta!'

Chive 1/2 Lb

$4.95

If you know.. you know!!! Chives are where it's at!

Garlic & Herb CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

A BB favorite! House made with fresh garlic & herbs

Honey Walnut CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Crushed Walnuts.. Local Honey.. Whipped Cream Cheese.. Can we say Ah-May-Zing!!!!

Jalapeno CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Live life on the spicey side! Freshly made in house!

Lox CC 1/2 lb.

$10.00

Bits of smoked salmon mixed in the cream cheese!

Plain CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Whipped Cream Cheese: light & airy - the perfect topping for everything!!!

Plain Light CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Pumpkin CC 1/2

$4.95

Roasted Tomato 1/2 lb.

$4.95

House made with roasted tomatoes and balsamic soaked pearl onions - pairs exceptionally well with our Smoked Salmon Sammie!

Strawberry CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

House made with fresh strawberries! Yum

Sweet CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Calling all sweet lover! This cream cheese pairs perfectly with any bagel. Add fresh berries for a delightfully decadent schmear!

Veggie CC 1/2 lb.

$4.95

Load up on your daily vegetables with this freshly made cream cheese packed with goodness!

Vegan CC 1/2 lb.

$5.00

Hot Drinks

16 oz. New Yorker - Classic Roast

$2.55

Medium Roasts are Sweet, Fruity & NuttyNizza: Milk Chocolate, Nuts & Brownie Monaco: Currant, Caramel Apple & Malt

16 oz. R.I.P. - Medium Roast

16 oz. R.I.P. - Medium Roast

$2.55

Born from the haunts of Philadelphia, one of America’s oldest cities where spirits of revolutions long ago roam the cobblestone streets. Those spirits rise this time each year amidst celebrations of All Hallows' Eve to reclaim the city they call home. We honor them by resurrecting a blend that encapsulates the ardent wonder of Autumn. Haunted by notes of caramel cream, blackberry jam, and spice cake, this coffee is truly a blend to die for.

20 oz. New Yorker - Classic Roast

$2.85

The New Yorker is celebrating sunnier days with this refreshing blend. We hope a cup of this fresh coffee inspires you to take a breath of fresh air. To explore the wonder on every block and side street, and in every city park. It’s the perfect taste as you get reacquainted with the great outdoors.

20 oz. R.I.P. - Medium Roast

20 oz. R.I.P. - Medium Roast

$2.85

Born from the haunts of Philadelphia, one of America’s oldest cities where spirits of revolutions long ago roam the cobblestone streets. Those spirits rise this time each year amidst celebrations of All Hallows' Eve to reclaim the city they call home. We honor them by resurrecting a blend that encapsulates the ardent wonder of Autumn. Haunted by notes of caramel cream, blackberry jam, and spice cake, this coffee is truly a blend to die for.

16 oz. Latte

16 oz. Latte

$4.25

3 oz. brewed La Colombe Nizza w/ your choice of perfectly frothed milk, customized just the way YOU love it!

Smore's Latte

$4.25

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.25

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$4.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.25

Peppermint Mocha

$4.25

16 oz. Cappuccino

$4.25

A shot of espresso with textured milk poured immediately, resulting in the milk crema separating in the cup.

16 oz. Americano

$4.25

A historical favorite: 2 shots of fresh brewed espresso served with hot water - An American soldier creation during WWII - Ask our barista for the full story!

16 oz. Mocha

$4.25

A delicious chocolatey drink made with a double shot of espresso, chocolate & steamed milk!

16 oz. Hot Tea

$2.25

Choose from a variety of the best green, oolong, black, flavored teas, or herbal infusions in the world!

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.25

A cup of indulgence. Enjoy the richest, creamiest chocolate delight that you can have. One word...yum!

16 oz. Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

2 oz. Shot of Espresso - COMPLETE

$2.25

Cold Drinks

16 oz. Fresh Squeezed Florida Oranges

$7.50

16 ounces of Freshly Squeezed Juice straight from the Orange! Literally, the Sweetest start to your day!

16 oz. Cold Brew

$3.50

La Colombe: A refreshingly delicious cold brew, made just the way you like it!

16 oz. Iced Latte

16 oz. Iced Latte

$4.25

Wonderfully rich and delightfully refreshing, our signature espresso and milk is served fresh over ice!

Caramel Apple Iced Latte

$4.25

Smore's Iced Latte

$4.25

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Iced Latte

$4.25

Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte

$4.25

Salted Caramel Iced Latte

$4.25

Peppermint Mocha

$4.25

16 oz. Iced Mocha

$4.25

Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream!

Iced Americano

$3.00

Iced Water

Side Chips

Plain Chips

$1.75

Doritos

$1.75

BBQ Chips

$1.75

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.75Out of stock

Lays Classic 1.5oz

$1.75Out of stock

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.75Out of stock

Drinks

Fiji Bottled Water Small

Fiji Bottled Water Small

$3.00

Fiji Water LARGE

$4.25

CORE Water

$3.25

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Nesquik Double Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Nesquik Strawberry Milk

$3.00

Motts Apple Juice

$2.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Ice Tea

$3.00

PowerAde

$3.00
Liquid Death Severed Lime 16.9oz

Liquid Death Severed Lime 16.9oz

$3.00

Glass Bottle Coke 12oz.

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Richard's Sparkling Rain Water Glass

$3.00

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.25

These yogurt chocolate chip muffins are light and fluffy every time. Kid Approved!

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$4.25

Super fluffy and perfectly sweetened Blueberry Muffins made ultra-moist with yogurt and finished off with a buttery cinnamon streusel

Triple Berry Muffins

Triple Berry Muffins

$4.25

A sweet trio of strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries are bursting in every bite of this HUGE 6 oz. muffin!

Chocolate & Cream Cheese Muffin

Chocolate & Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.25

This indulgent Chocolate & Cream Cheese Muffin is made with rich chocolate and a filling of cream cheese and chocolate chips, YUM!

Cookies

Grammas Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Grammas Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Grammas Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Grammas Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$3.00

Energy Balls

Date & Cashew Fudge Brownie Energy Balls

$3.00Out of stock

Mylk Labs Oatmeal

alifornia. Born out of the need for convenience, founder Grace Cheng created a better-for-you oatmeal cup that uses only 6 ingredients or less, a pinch of unrefined coconut sugar, and an array of textures that preserve flavor and nutrition.
Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup

$3.29

Unsweetened, freeze-dried blueberries are blended with our creamy roasted almond and oat base. Then, we add the perfect sprinkle of pure maple sugar for a deep maple flavor and finish it off with a pinch of pink Himalayan salt to bring all the flavors together.

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup

$3.29

ranny Smith and Fuji freeze dried apples are blended into the oats with a dash of organic cinnamon. We then add sunflower seeds for a "nutty" crunch and finish it off with the perfect sprinkle of organic coconut sugar for a tart, sweet & spicy flavor combo.

Roasted Almond and Himalayan Salt Oatmeal Cup

Roasted Almond and Himalayan Salt Oatmeal Cup

$3.29Out of stock

California roasted almonds are sliced and ground to create an array of textures, both crunchy and creamy. Then, we stir the almonds into our oats, sprinkle the perfect amount of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for a natural caramel flavor and finish it with a pinch of pink himalayan salt for the ultimate satisfaction.

Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup

Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup

$3.29

Freeze-dried strawberries are blended into the oats with raw sunflower seeds for a nut-free crunch. Then, we add a dash of pure organic vanilla bean powder which has a subtle, soft flavor with floral notes. It's finished off with the perfect sprinkle of organic coconut sugar and a pinch of pink himalayan salt for a complex depth of flavor in each bite.

Box O' Joe

128 oz. of Freshly Ground then Brewed La Colombe Coffee - Includes 8 cups w/ lids. Creamers & Sugars available upon request

New Yorker

$25.00

Seasonal

$25.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

96 oz. Fresh Squeezed OJ

$40.00

24 Bagels + Schmear

24 Bagels + 3 Schmears

$59.00

36 Bagels + Schmear

36 Bagels + 4 Schmears

$87.00

50 Bagels + Schmear

50 bagels + 6 schmears

$142.00

Muffins

1 dozen

$40.00

2 dozen

$75.00

Delivery

Delivery 5+miles

$50.00

Delivery 2-5 miles

$25.00

Delivery >2 miles

$15.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

~ Authentic New York Bagels ~ ** Served with true Southern Hospitality **

Website

Location

7107 Waverly Walk Ave Suite A2, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery





