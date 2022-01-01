Bagel Boys CLT
7107 Waverly Walk Ave Suite A2
Charlotte, NC 28277
Bagels w/ Schmear
BB Favorites
Stuffed French Toast
A Founders Favorite: A Toasted French Toast Bagel with Sweetened CC & Fresh Berries
Choco-Berry
Another Founders Fave: Chocolate Chip bagel with Strawberry CC
Bae Gal Remix
The Bae Gal Remix is a layered delight! Breakfast potatoes topped with 2 eggs your way, then fresh spinach, thick cut crispy bacon, chunks of avocado, freshly sliced baby heirloom tomatoes & your fave bagel toasted then quartered on the side!
Avocado Breakfast Bagel
The Avocado Breakfast Bagel is creamy, crisp and so satisfying! Mashed avocado sprinkled with sea salt, black pepper & red pepper flakes drizzled with EVOO all on your favorite bagel (We recommend it on an Everything bagel!)
Baninis
CLT BLT
Thick slices of crispy bacon with freshly sliced tomato and crisp lettuce schmeared with mayo. Served with your choice of chips and a side salad.
Little Italy
Straight from the tastebuds of our Italian son: Sausage & Provolone with grilled peppers & onions! Recommended on the Pizza Tuscany Bagel! Served with your choice of chips an a side salad.
The Charlotte Banini
Freshly sliced Black Forest Ham, Pepperoni & American Cheese topped with Lettuce & Tomato, schmeared with Pesto Aioli and recommended on an Everything bagel! Served with your choice of chips and side salad.
The Waverly
Freshly sliced turkey breast & Swiss with thick slices of crispy bacon and avocado topped with tomato & lettuce recommended on an Everything bagel schmeared with pesto aioli! Served w/ your choice of chips & a side salad.
Vinnie's Pizza Pie
Savory Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella & Sliced Pepperoni recommended on a Pizza Tuscany Bagel!
Sau Paulo
Our Brazilian daughters fave: Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Special Seasoning - recommended on an asiago bagel. Served with your choice of chips and side salad.
Sammies
The OG Nick
Your Choice of Meat, 2 Cage Free Eggs & Cheese on a Freshly Baked Bagel of Your Choice!
The Dom
Simplicity at its finest: 2 Cage Free Eggs w/ Your Choice of Cheese on a Freshly Baked Bagel!
Bae Gal
Thick Crispy Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & Spinach with an Egg recommended on an Everything Bagel! Served Open Faced
Smoked Salmon
Simply Delectable Smoked Salmon with a Roasted Tomato Cream Cheese topped with Thinly Sliced Red Onions & Diced Cucumbers. Recommended on an Everything Bagel! Served Open Faced.
Toad in a Hole
2 Cage Free Eggs Fried inside the Bagel Hole topped w/ Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & a touch of guac! Served Open Faced on a recommended Asiago Cheese Bagel.
Ham & Brie
Fresh Sliced Deli Ham & Brie Cheese served with a Delicious Fig Spread. Recommended on a Toasted Onion Bagel! Served with chips and a side salad.
Chicken Salad
Delicious chunks of chicken in our Famous Chicken Salad: Flavors vary by season, just ask! Served with your choice of chips and a side salad.
Tuna Salad
Mouth Watering Special Recipe Tuna Salad w/ Seasonal Add-in's - Just Ask! Served with your choice of chips.
Build Your Own Sammie (Not for Dry Bagels)
Start with your favorite bagel then go wild: Build your bagel creation with any item of your choice! We love seeing the crazy concoctions y'all come up with!
Whip Its
Sides
Home Fries
Fresh cut potatoes, peppers & onions tastefully seasoned!
Bacon
3 slices of THICK CUT bacon baked to perfection- yummm!!!!
Sausage
3 plump Sausage links - the way sausage should be!
1/2 lb. Chicken Salad
1/2 lb. of freshly made Chicken Salad!
1/2 lb. Tuna Salad
1/2 lb. of Fresh Made Tuna Salad
2 oz. Salmon
2 oz. of cold smoked salmon
1/4 lb. Coleslaw
1/4 lb. Potato Salad
Buncha Bagels
Lotsa Schmears 1/4 LB.
Butter 1/4 LB.
Chive CC 1/4 LB.
Garlic & Herb CC 1/4 Lb.
Honey Walnut CC 1/4 Lb.
Jalapeno CC 1/4 Lb.
Lox CC 1/4 Lb.
Plain CC 1/4 Lb.
Plain Light CC 1/4 Lb.
Pumpkin CC 1/4 Lb.
Roasted Tomato CC 1/4 Lb.
Strawberry CC 1/4 Lb.
Sweet CC 1/4 Lb.
Vegan CC 1/4 Lb.
Veggie CC 1/4 Lb.
Lotsa Schmears 1/2 LB.
Butter 1/2 lb.
Whipper Butter - because 'everything's betta with butta!'
Chive 1/2 Lb
If you know.. you know!!! Chives are where it's at!
Garlic & Herb CC 1/2 lb.
A BB favorite! House made with fresh garlic & herbs
Honey Walnut CC 1/2 lb.
Crushed Walnuts.. Local Honey.. Whipped Cream Cheese.. Can we say Ah-May-Zing!!!!
Jalapeno CC 1/2 lb.
Live life on the spicey side! Freshly made in house!
Lox CC 1/2 lb.
Bits of smoked salmon mixed in the cream cheese!
Plain CC 1/2 lb.
Whipped Cream Cheese: light & airy - the perfect topping for everything!!!
Plain Light CC 1/2 lb.
Pumpkin CC 1/2
Roasted Tomato 1/2 lb.
House made with roasted tomatoes and balsamic soaked pearl onions - pairs exceptionally well with our Smoked Salmon Sammie!
Strawberry CC 1/2 lb.
House made with fresh strawberries! Yum
Sweet CC 1/2 lb.
Calling all sweet lover! This cream cheese pairs perfectly with any bagel. Add fresh berries for a delightfully decadent schmear!
Veggie CC 1/2 lb.
Load up on your daily vegetables with this freshly made cream cheese packed with goodness!
Vegan CC 1/2 lb.
Hot Drinks
16 oz. New Yorker - Classic Roast
Medium Roasts are Sweet, Fruity & NuttyNizza: Milk Chocolate, Nuts & Brownie Monaco: Currant, Caramel Apple & Malt
16 oz. R.I.P. - Medium Roast
Born from the haunts of Philadelphia, one of America’s oldest cities where spirits of revolutions long ago roam the cobblestone streets. Those spirits rise this time each year amidst celebrations of All Hallows' Eve to reclaim the city they call home. We honor them by resurrecting a blend that encapsulates the ardent wonder of Autumn. Haunted by notes of caramel cream, blackberry jam, and spice cake, this coffee is truly a blend to die for.
20 oz. New Yorker - Classic Roast
The New Yorker is celebrating sunnier days with this refreshing blend. We hope a cup of this fresh coffee inspires you to take a breath of fresh air. To explore the wonder on every block and side street, and in every city park. It’s the perfect taste as you get reacquainted with the great outdoors.
20 oz. R.I.P. - Medium Roast
Born from the haunts of Philadelphia, one of America’s oldest cities where spirits of revolutions long ago roam the cobblestone streets. Those spirits rise this time each year amidst celebrations of All Hallows' Eve to reclaim the city they call home. We honor them by resurrecting a blend that encapsulates the ardent wonder of Autumn. Haunted by notes of caramel cream, blackberry jam, and spice cake, this coffee is truly a blend to die for.
16 oz. Latte
3 oz. brewed La Colombe Nizza w/ your choice of perfectly frothed milk, customized just the way YOU love it!
Smore's Latte
Caramel Apple Latte
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Salted Caramel Latte
Peppermint Mocha
16 oz. Cappuccino
A shot of espresso with textured milk poured immediately, resulting in the milk crema separating in the cup.
16 oz. Americano
A historical favorite: 2 shots of fresh brewed espresso served with hot water - An American soldier creation during WWII - Ask our barista for the full story!
16 oz. Mocha
A delicious chocolatey drink made with a double shot of espresso, chocolate & steamed milk!
16 oz. Hot Tea
Choose from a variety of the best green, oolong, black, flavored teas, or herbal infusions in the world!
16 oz. Hot Chocolate
A cup of indulgence. Enjoy the richest, creamiest chocolate delight that you can have. One word...yum!
16 oz. Hot Apple Cider
2 oz. Shot of Espresso - COMPLETE
Cold Drinks
16 oz. Fresh Squeezed Florida Oranges
16 ounces of Freshly Squeezed Juice straight from the Orange! Literally, the Sweetest start to your day!
16 oz. Cold Brew
La Colombe: A refreshingly delicious cold brew, made just the way you like it!
16 oz. Iced Latte
Wonderfully rich and delightfully refreshing, our signature espresso and milk is served fresh over ice!
Caramel Apple Iced Latte
Smore's Iced Latte
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Iced Latte
Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte
Salted Caramel Iced Latte
Peppermint Mocha
16 oz. Iced Mocha
Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce, milk and ice, then topped with sweetened whipped cream!
Iced Americano
Iced Water
Side Chips
Drinks
Fiji Bottled Water Small
Fiji Water LARGE
CORE Water
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
Nesquik Double Chocolate Milk
Nesquik Strawberry Milk
Motts Apple Juice
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Ice Tea
PowerAde
Liquid Death Severed Lime 16.9oz
Glass Bottle Coke 12oz.
Diet Coke
Richard's Sparkling Rain Water Glass
Muffins
Chocolate Chip Muffin
These yogurt chocolate chip muffins are light and fluffy every time. Kid Approved!
Blueberry Crumb Muffin
Super fluffy and perfectly sweetened Blueberry Muffins made ultra-moist with yogurt and finished off with a buttery cinnamon streusel
Triple Berry Muffins
A sweet trio of strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries are bursting in every bite of this HUGE 6 oz. muffin!
Chocolate & Cream Cheese Muffin
This indulgent Chocolate & Cream Cheese Muffin is made with rich chocolate and a filling of cream cheese and chocolate chips, YUM!
Cookies
Mylk Labs Oatmeal
Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup
Unsweetened, freeze-dried blueberries are blended with our creamy roasted almond and oat base. Then, we add the perfect sprinkle of pure maple sugar for a deep maple flavor and finish it off with a pinch of pink Himalayan salt to bring all the flavors together.
Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal Cup
ranny Smith and Fuji freeze dried apples are blended into the oats with a dash of organic cinnamon. We then add sunflower seeds for a "nutty" crunch and finish it off with the perfect sprinkle of organic coconut sugar for a tart, sweet & spicy flavor combo.
Roasted Almond and Himalayan Salt Oatmeal Cup
California roasted almonds are sliced and ground to create an array of textures, both crunchy and creamy. Then, we stir the almonds into our oats, sprinkle the perfect amount of unrefined, organic coconut sugar for a natural caramel flavor and finish it with a pinch of pink himalayan salt for the ultimate satisfaction.
Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal Cup
Freeze-dried strawberries are blended into the oats with raw sunflower seeds for a nut-free crunch. Then, we add a dash of pure organic vanilla bean powder which has a subtle, soft flavor with floral notes. It's finished off with the perfect sprinkle of organic coconut sugar and a pinch of pink himalayan salt for a complex depth of flavor in each bite.
Box O' Joe
Fresh Squeezed OJ
24 Bagels + Schmear
36 Bagels + Schmear
50 Bagels + Schmear
Muffins
|Sunday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:00 am
7107 Waverly Walk Ave Suite A2, Charlotte, NC 28277