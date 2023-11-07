Azul Tacos & Beer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2122 Thrift Road, Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pinky's Westside Grill - 1600 W Morehead St
No Reviews
1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurant