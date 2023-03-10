Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queen City Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

2200 Thrift Road

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Mushroom Cheesesteak
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Pepper Cheesesteak


Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and onions, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$14.95

Thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, onions, and mushrooms served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Pepper Cheesesteak

$14.95

Thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and onions, and sweet peppers, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.95

Thinly sliced steak, melted cheese, and onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Served with thinly sliced, seasoned all white meat chicken, onions, and your choice of melted cheese.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thinly sliced all white meat chicken, melted cheese, and onions, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Chicken Mushroom Cheesesteak

$14.95

Thinly sliced all white meat chicken, melted cheese, onions, and mushrooms, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Chicken Pepper Cheesesteak

$14.95

Thinly sliced all white meat chicken, melted cheese, onions, and sweet peppers, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.95

Thinly sliced all white meat chicken, melted cheese, and onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served on a warm Amoroso roll.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Hot, Crispy Seasoned Fries. Add Cheez Whiz for 1.25

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.95

Seasoned steak and grilled onions over seasoned fries, covered with Cheez Whiz.

Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$8.95

Seasoned grilled chicken, sweet peppers, over seasoned fries, covered with Cheez Whiz.

Drinks

Aquafina 16.9 oz

Aquafina 16.9 oz

$2.00
Coca Cola 16.9 oz

Coca Cola 16.9 oz

$2.00
Dr. Pepper 16.9 oz

Dr. Pepper 16.9 oz

$2.00
Sprite 16.9 oz

Sprite 16.9 oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Serving authentic Cheesesteaks in the Queen City!

Location

2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

