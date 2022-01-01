What the Fries imageView gallery
Food Trucks

What the Fries 10707-F Park Road

review star

No reviews yet

10707-F Park Road

Charlotte, NC 28210

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Hibachi Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Smokey Bacon

Loaded Fries

Shrimp Hibachi Fries

$18.00

Shrimp | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions

Veggie Hibachi Fries

$11.00

Bokchoy | Carrots | Mushrooms | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions

Mac and Cheese Fries

$15.00

Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley

Cheesy Fries

$12.00

Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parmesan cheese

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Parmesan cheese | Truffle Aioli | Parsley

Smokey Bacon

$13.00

Crispy Bacon | Boursin Cheese Sauce | Diced Tomato | Scallions | Ranch Drizzle

Flaming Hot Fries

$8.00

Flaming hot dust | Spicy yum yum sauce

Shrimp Hibachi - NO FRIES

$12.00

ADD A DRINK

$1.50

Chicken Hibachi Fries

$15.00

Chicken | Bokchoy | Carrots | House-made yum yum sauce | Scallions

Chicken Hibachi-NO FRIES

$12.00

Sides

Hand-Cut Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Hand cut fries

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Conchiglie pasta | Boursin cheese sauce | Gouda cheese | Asiago cheese | Parsley

Side Tenders

$8.00

Dessert & Drinks

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Multi Colored Tots | Cream Cheese Drizzle | Cookie Crumbles

Side Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Pepsi

$2.50

DT. Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mtn. Dew

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Weekend Special - Deluxe Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

Red Velvet Banana Pudding

$6.00

Red Velvet

& More

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$10.00

MAKE IT A COMBO (add seasoned fries and a drink)

$6.00

Salad

$5.00

Romaine | Red Cabbage | Carrots | Cucumbers | Cherry Tomatoes *Add meat - Prices vary

Oxtail Quesadilla

$21.00Out of stock

AVAILABLE FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY: Braised Oxtail | Boursin Cheese Sauce | Quesillo Cheese | Grilled Onions

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

2 Chicken strips | Yum yum drizzle | Garlic Mayo | house pickles | on PURPLE Potato bun

Extras

Bottle of YUM

$6.00

Side Yum

$1.00

Side Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Side Blackberry Ketchup

$1.00

Side Truffle

$1.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Tomato

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Hib Veggies

$1.50

Bottle Blackberry

$8.00Out of stock

Side Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Specials

WTF Drank

$3.00

Fried Pork Taco

$1.00

Limit 3 PER PERSON

KIDS MENU

Mac n Cheesy Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheesy Burger Fry

$6.00

Chopped Patty| Boursin Cheese Sauce| Parsley Served on fries

2 Chicken Tenders & Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Clothing

WTF Shirts

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery
What the Fries image

Map
