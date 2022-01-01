Food Trucks
What the Fries 10707-F Park Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Tamales- Quality Ingredients, Tasty Meals
No Reviews
6601 lynmont dr Charlotte, NC 28212
View restaurant