Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cookies

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Cookies$8.00
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Brownie Cookie$2.75
Sprinkle Cookie$2.75
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies and Creme Cake$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Eight Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies$13.99
Eight Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies$13.99
Two Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Snickerdoodle Cookies image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Snickerdoodle Cookies$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oreo Cookies & Cream$5.95
Classic milk tea topped with Mousse crema and oreo cookies
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies and Cream$8.00
Oreos
More about mattiesdiner
l'Ostrica image

 

l'Ostrica

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Signature Shortbread Cookies w. Pistachio$6.00
House shortbread. Dark chocolate dip. Crushed pistachio. 3 per order.
More about l'Ostrica
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

829 Providence Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies N' Cream$5.50
More about Ace No. 3
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black & White Cookie$2.29
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies N' Cream$5.50
More about Ace No. 3
525fcff2-3401-40de-b5cd-7fc871c0bb2a image

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookie$1.50
Slightly crunchy sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
Ginger Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich$6.00
Two Ginger Oatmeal Cookies sandwiched with vanilla cream
Cookies And Cream$2.75
More about Suárez Bakery
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Italian Cookies$6.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Freshly Baked Cookie$2.50
Choose from cookie selection at time of pick up.
Freshly Baked Cookie$2.50
More about Nothing But Noodles
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie & Brownie Platter$3.50
Sugar Cookie$0.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.99
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Mimosa Cookie$3.25
Strawberry sugar cookie
Chocolate Brownie Cookie$3.25
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Mimosa Cookie$3.25
Strawberry sugar cookie
Chocolate Brownie Cookie$3.25
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Freshly Baked Cookie$2.50
Choose from cookie selection at time of pick up.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Heist Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Cast Iron Cookie$5.00
More about Heist Brewery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
Freshly Baked. Great for Sharing!
More about Empire Pizza
The Lights Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

The Lights Cafe

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
chocolate chip cookie$4.00
More about The Lights Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies and cream waffles$6.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Pie$6.95
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Mimosa Cookie$3.25
Strawberry sugar cookie
Chocolate Brownie Cookie$3.25
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Consumer pic

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

14136 Rivergate Pkwy, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$2.49
More about Just Fresh
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookies 12pc$13.00
One Dozen Per Order
More about Kosher Charlotte
Bossy 1 image

 

Bossy Beulah's Charlotte

2200 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$3.00
More about Bossy Beulah's Charlotte
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Avalanche$8.99
fresh baked, warm chocolate chip cookie in a cast iron skillet, vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce, whipped cream and strawberry
More about Blackfinn

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Waffles

Turkey Reuben

Bisque

Flan

Chicken Soup

Meatloaf

Egg Sandwiches

Home Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston