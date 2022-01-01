Cookies in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cookies
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
|Brownie Cookie
|$2.75
|Sprinkle Cookie
|$2.75
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Cookies and Creme Cake
|$5.99
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Eight Pack of Snickerdoodle Cookies
|$13.99
|Eight Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$13.99
|Two Pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.99
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Snickerdoodle Cookies
|$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Oreo Cookies & Cream
|$5.95
Classic milk tea topped with Mousse crema and oreo cookies
l'Ostrica
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Signature Shortbread Cookies w. Pistachio
|$6.00
House shortbread. Dark chocolate dip. Crushed pistachio. 3 per order.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.29
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Rainbow Sprinkle Sugar Cookie
|$1.50
Slightly crunchy sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles.
|Ginger Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich
|$6.00
Two Ginger Oatmeal Cookies sandwiched with vanilla cream
|Cookies And Cream
|$2.75
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
|Italian Cookies
|$6.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Freshly Baked Cookie
|$2.50
Choose from cookie selection at time of pick up.
|Freshly Baked Cookie
|$2.50
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Cookie & Brownie Platter
|$3.50
|Sugar Cookie
|$0.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.99
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Strawberry Mimosa Cookie
|$3.25
Strawberry sugar cookie
|Chocolate Brownie Cookie
|$3.25
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Strawberry Mimosa Cookie
|$3.25
Strawberry sugar cookie
|Chocolate Brownie Cookie
|$3.25
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Freshly Baked Cookie
|$2.50
Choose from cookie selection at time of pick up.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Cast Iron Cookie
|$5.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$6.00
Freshly Baked. Great for Sharing!
SMOOTHIES
The Lights Cafe
16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte
|chocolate chip cookie
|$4.00
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|Cookies and cream waffles
|$6.00
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Strawberry Mimosa Cookie
|$3.25
Strawberry sugar cookie
|Chocolate Brownie Cookie
|$3.25
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Fresh Baked Cookies 12pc
|$13.00
One Dozen Per Order
- 2