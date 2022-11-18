Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor COLONY ROAD

600 Reviews

$

7725 Colony Rd e1,

Charlotte, NC 28226

Order Again

Popular Items

“The New York Original”
Wings
6 Garlic Knots

Pastas

Tomato Sauce

$8.50

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine--Homemade rustic sauce with fresh tomatoes- With Meatballs or Sausage 10.95

Meat Sauce

$11.00

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine---Plum tomato sauce with beef

Butter

$7.00

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine

Garlic & Oil

$7.95

Mix & match your favorite Pasta with any sauce! Spaghetti, Penne, Capellini (Angel Hair), Fettuccine, Linguine--Fresh garlic & extra virgin olive oil

Meatball (2)

$11.95

Sausage

$11.95

Alfredo

$12.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

With choice of dressing: House Italian • Ranch • Vinaigrette • Blue Cheese Thousand Island • Oil & Vinegar • Honey Mustard- Add Grilled Chicken to any salad 3.00 Lettuce, tomato, carrots, onions & cucumbers

Greek Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini & carrots with a red wine vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad

$12.25

Same as our garden salad, but topped with: salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone cheese, red onions, pepperoncini, artichokes & Kalamata olives, served with our balsamic Italian dressing

Venetian Salad

$12.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes & Kalamata olives, served with our balsamic Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons tossed with Caesar salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

(not tossed)

Appetizers

6 Garlic Knots

$3.45

Comes with 6 knots

12 Garlic Knots

$6.90

6 Mozzarella Garlic Knots

$4.50Out of stock

12 Mozzarella garlic knots

$9.00

Pin Wheel

$4.95

Pepperoni & cheese wrapped in pizza 3.25 ea

Arancini (Rice Ball)

$3.75

A risotto mixture stuffed with meat and peas, rolled, breaded and fried. Served with a side of our homemade tomato sauce

Wings

ONLY ONE SAUCE PER EVERY TEN WINGS

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Add Chees for $1

Garlic bread w/ cheese

$4.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Fries

$2.75

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Served with Lemon & marinara

Zucchini Fries

$6.50

Soup

$4.25Out of stock

This is a seasonal item and could change daily

Desserts

Cannoli

$1.50

Italian Cookies

$6.95

6 Cannoli's

$8.00

Pizzas

“The New York Original”

$15.75

16" round thin crust cheese pizza, cut in 8 slices

Gluten-Free Pie

$7.99

Cheese 7.99

Sicilian (Square thick crust)

$19.00

Thick, light pizza crust topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

“Brooklyn’s Sicilian”

$19.00

Thick, light crust with mozzarella cheese UNDER our pizza sauce and finished with a sprinkle of Romano cheese

Nonna’s pizza

$20.00

Square thin crust topped with mozzarella & our specialty Nonna sauce made of crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic & olive oil. Just like Nonna (grandma) used to make!

Grandpa’s Pizza

$21.00

Just like our Nonna's but topped with caramelized onions & Toasted Breadcrumbs

Gluten-Free Pie with 3 Toppings

$9.99

Baked Pasta

Manicotti (3)

$9.75

Crêpe-style pasta filled with ricotta cheese

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Ziti pasta mixed with meat sauce & ricotta cheese blanketed by mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti Siciliana

$11.00

Ziti pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese & pieces of eggplant blanketed by mozzarella cheese

Lasagna

$12.50

Lasagna noodles layered with tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, sausage & beef covered with mozzarella

Side Items

Broccoli

$4.50

Spinach

$4.50

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Sausage

$4.95

Meatball (ea)

$1.60

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Ravioli

$5.25

Kids Manicotti

$4.95

Chicken Tender Basket with Fries

$6.95

Boneless Basket with Fries

$7.99

Kids Penne Butter

$3.95

Kids Penne Tomato Sauce

$4.25

Kids Penne Meatsauce

$4.95

Kids Penne Meatball

$5.25

Kids Penne Sausage

$5.25

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$3.95

Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$4.25

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$5.25

Kids Spaghetti Sausage

$5.25

Kids Spagetti Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Penne Alfredo

$6.95

Kids Spagetti Vodka

$6.95

Kids Penne Vodka

$6.95

Gourmet Pizzas

“Buffalo Wing” Pizza

$23.00

Chicken marinated in our special wing sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

The “Brooklyn Bridge” Pizza

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers & onions

Veggie Pie

$21.00

Spinach, onions, mushrooms & green peppers

White Pizza

$20.00

Creamy spiced ricotta & mozzarella cheese- *A portion of profits from the sale of this pie will be donated to charities that advocate for childhood cancer treatment

“Meatza” Pizza

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef & ham

Hawaiian Luau Pizza

$23.00

Ham, pineapple, bacon & caramelized onions

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.00

Beef, American cheese & bacon

The “Eggplant Marinara” Pie

$22.00

Breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella cheese & fresh crushed tomato sauce

Pomodoro Pizza

$22.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese & fresh basil (no sauce)

1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty

$23.00

1/2 CHEESE 1/2 SPECIAL

$18.75

Penne Vodka Pie

$23.00

Entrees

Cheese Tortellini Alfredo

$13.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

With your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

With your choice of pasta

Tuscan Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes & fresh basil tossed in a fettuccine alfredo

Penne ala Vodka

$12.00

Tube pasta in a pink cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Eggplant Parmigiana - NO PASTA

$7.95

Chicken Parmigiana - NO PASTA

$7.95

Calzones

Calzone

$8.25

Pizza dough pocket filled with ricotta & mozzarella cheese- Additional Toppings (ea) 1.25 Choose from any pizza toppings (limit of 3)

Extras

Side of Buffalo Wing Sauce

$1.00

Stuffed Pizzas

The Stuffed “Meatlover”

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage & meatballs

Stuffed Your Way

$28.00

Your choice of any 3 toppings

The Stuffed Chicken

$28.00

Heros

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

“The Broadway Bird”

$8.75

Breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Italian dressing (No Sauce)

“The Brooklyn Bomber”

$8.25

Toasted or Cold) Ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our homemade italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$8.75

Boneless, breaded chicken tossed in Buffalo wing sauce

“The Coney Island” Special Parmigiana Hero

$8.75

Mozzarella cheese, sausage, peppers & onions in our homemade tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.25

CHICKEN, MUSHROOM, ONIONS, MAYO AND MOZZ CHEESE

Stuffed Breads (Stromboli)

Brooklyn’s “Famous”Sausage Bread

$8.50

Sausage, pepperoni & mozzarella

Chicken Roll

$8.50

Breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.25

SWEET TEA

$2.65

UNSWEET TEA

$2.65

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.65

Children's Soda

$1.95

2 liters

$3.00

PEPSI

$2.65

DIET

$2.65

SIERRA

$2.65

ORANGE

$2.65

ROOT BEER

$2.65

DR PEPPEP

$2.65

PINK LEMONADE

$2.65

RED BULL

$3.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.65

Soda

$2.65

Alcohol

Bottle of beer

$4.00

Bucket of beer

$22.00

Local Beer

$5.00

Bottle of Wine

$22.00

Glass of Wine

$5.50

Glass of Chianti

$5.00

LOCAL BEER

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

PROVIDING CHARLOTTE AMAZING PIZZA FOR OVER 15 YEARS

Location

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte, NC 28226

Directions

Gallery
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

