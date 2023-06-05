Rosemont 1942 East 7th Street, Unit 107

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosemont

review star

No reviews yet

1942 East 7th Street, Unit 107

Charlotte, NC 28204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25+

Coffee Misto

$3.50+
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.95+
Doppio

Doppio

$3.00

Doppio Con Pana

$3.25

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Tea

$2.95+

Vanilla Creme

$2.95+

Decaf Coffee

$3.25+

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Single Espresso

$2.00

Specialty Drinks

Hibiscus Mojito Tea

$4.00+

Lunch Menu

MTO Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

rosemont traditional chicken salad, pesto, tomato, lettuce, sourdough bread

Cold Cut

$12.00

turkey, ham, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, spinach, balsamic reduction

Cuban

Cuban

$15.00

roast pork shoulder, ham, pickles, gruyere, cuban sauce, toasted roll

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

sprouts, dill potato chips, potato bun

Roast Beef

$16.00

housemade roast beef, ciabatta, truffle horsey dijonaise, St Andre, caramelized onions, jus

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

ciabatta, mustard-lime cilantro marinated breast, shredded lettuce, pickles, sumac garlic sauce

Ham & Havarti

Ham & Havarti

$12.00

toasted sourdough, rosemary ham, havarti, fig jam, dijon mustard,

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

smash patty, steamed onions, hatch chili burger sauce, colby jack, toasted rye

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$12.75

blackened tuna salad, cherry peppers, american cheese, lettuce, tortilla wrap

Turkey & Bacon Melt

$13.75

toasted sourdough, shallot preserves, black pepper mayo, colby jack, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

multigrain bread, mushroom, roasted eggplant, radish prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, olive salad

Daily Hot Soup

Bacon Corn Chowder - Hot

$5.00

Chicken Noodle - Hot

$5.00Out of stock

Tomato - Hot

$5.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato - Hot

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli and Cheese - Hot

$5.00Out of stock

Mushroom Soup

$5.00

Pastries

Croissant

$4.00

Pistachio Croissant

$6.00

Cooler Drinks

Waters

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.75

AHA Lime Watermelon

$1.75

Aqua Panna 1L

$3.50

Aqua Panna 500ml

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

C20 Water

$3.00

Essentia 1L

$2.50

Fiji

$1.75

Fonta Flora Sparkling Water

$3.00

Icelandic 1L

$3.00

Lifewater

$2.50

Liquid Death

$1.75

Mountain Valley 1L

$3.50

Mountain Valley 333ml

$2.50

Pelligrino 1L

$3.25

Pelligrino 500ml

$1.75

Smartwater

$2.50

Spindrift Lemon

$1.50

Spindrift Lime

$1.50

Spindrift Raspberry/Lime

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Soda

Barqs Root Beer

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Crush Orange

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale 16.9 oz

$3.75

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 16.9oz

$3.75

Fresca

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sprite Zero

$1.50

Poppi Cherry Limeade

$2.50

Poppi Ginger Lime

$2.50

Poppi Raspberry Rose

$2.50

Teas

Arizona Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arizona Tea Aenold Palmer

$2.00

Arizona Tea Green Tea

$2.00

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.75

Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.75

Yerba Bluephoria

$3.50

Yerba Enlightenmint

$3.50

Yerba Lemon Elation

$3.50

Yerba Orange Exubarance

$3.50

Milk and Juice

Electrolit Fruit Punch

$3.25

Electrolit Grape

$3.25

Electrolit Orange

$3.25

Gatorade Cool Blue

$1.75

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.75

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$1.75

Gatorade Orange

$1.75

Grapefruit Juice Ruby Red

$1.75

Naked Green Machine

$4.50

Naked Strawberry Banana

$4.50

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Cranberry

$2.75

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.75

Energy

Celsius Arctic Vibe

$3.00

Celsius Kiwi

$3.00

Celsius Orange

$3.00

Celsius Peach Mango

$3.00

Celsius Peach Vibe

$3.00

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$3.00

Celsius Wild Berry

$3.00

Hibo Lemon

$1.50

Hibo Original

$1.50

Hibo Passion Fruit

$1.50

Hibo Peach Hydrate

$1.50

Hibo Pineapple

$1.50

Javesca Canned Coffee

$3.50

Javesca Seasonal Cold brew

$3.50

Oak & Bond Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Kombucha

Lenny Boy Good Ol' Ginger

$4.00

Lenny Boy Lavenderade

$4.00

Lenny Boy Lost Rose

$4.00

Lenny Boy Sesonal

$4.00

Lenny Boy Strawberry Limeade

$4.00

Lenny Boy Wake-Up Call

$4.00

Merch

Rosemont Branded Hat

$30.00

Rosemont Branded Shirt

$20.00

Rosemont To Go Mug

$20.00

Rosemont Tote

$15.00

Wine Tote

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

All Day Cafe, Market & Wine Bar - NOW OPEN!

Location

1942 East 7th Street, Unit 107, Charlotte, NC 28204

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

