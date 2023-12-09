Singas Famous Pizza - Charlotte, NC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve personal 10" pan pizzas, Sandwiches, wraps, wings, salads, and pastas made to order. Come in and enjoy!
Location
4732 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Teal Turnip - 1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, #105
No Reviews
1640 Oakhurst Commons Drive, #105 charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
Hot Plate Eatery- CLT - 3501 East Independence Blvd, Suite A
No Reviews
3501 East Independence Blvd, Suite A Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant
OTF Food Truck - Please pickup at today's location. This week's locations: Wednesday - Whitehall Eats ; Thursday - EdgeCity Brewing ; Friday - Downtown Mount Holly ; Saturday - Daniel Stowe Botanical gardens
No Reviews
Charlotte North Carolina Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurant