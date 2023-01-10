  • Home
OTF Food Truck 3500 Latrobe Drive #300, Charlotte, NC 28211

No reviews yet

3500 Latrobe Drive

Charlotte, NC 28211

Order Again

Appetizer

Great Balls of Fire

$6.00

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls,sriracha seasoning, green onions, otf sauce

That's Nonsensical

$8.00

Smoked pulled pork, fries, jack & cheddar cheese, onion & peppers, whiskey pickles, lettuce ,OTF sauce, fried onions

Mandalorian

$7.00

Fried Cauliflower, green onions, pickled jalapenos,tossed in a sweet garlic sauce

Seoul Rolls

$6.00

Fried Korean pork rolls, pulled pork,cilantro,kimchi,wonton,scallions,OTF sauce

Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Get in My Belly

THE HOFF

$13.00

Smoked beef tri tip,carmelized onions,smoked poblano peppers,white american cheese, whiskey pickles,OTF sauce, tomato jam,lettuce,toasted brioche

Short Round

$10.00

Buttermilk brined spiced fried chicken,hot honey,whiskey pickles, OTF sauce,lettuce,toasted brioche

The Wookiee

$13.00

Pulled pork,fried green tomatoes, pimento spread, pickled jalapenos,bbq sauce,slaw,toasted brioche

Porky's

$10.00

pulled pork,cheerwine onion marmalade,Jack,cheddar,american cheese, OTF sauce, grilled on texas toast

Grogu

$10.00

fried spiced cauliflower, cumin lime dressing, slaw, pickled jalapenos, feta,cilantro,flour tortillas

Marty

$12.00

Spice rubbed grilled chicken,OTF sauce,jack & cheddar cheese, whiskey pickles, tomato jam, chipotle honey mustard slaw, fried onions, toasted brioche

The Hulk

The Hulk

$13.00

Smokes tri tip beef, seasoned fries, jack & cheddar cheese, roasted chipotle salsa,OTF sauce, pickled jalapenos,grilled burrito

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Breakfast

The Burro

$10.00

egg,sausage,potatoes,roasted chipotle salsa,cheddar,flour tortilla,grilled

Southern Red Eye

$9.00

Pulled pork, egg, cheddar, pickled red onion, red eye mayo,toasted brioche

The Vermont

$7.00

Sausage, egg, apple butter, maple mayo,biscuit

The Standard

$6.00

fried egg, american cheese, bacon, biscuit

That's My Jam

$6.00

egg, bacon jam, cheddar, brioche

Spicy Gardner

$8.00

scrambled eggs, spinach, avocado, fried green tomato, OTF sauce, brioche

The Pimp

$6.50

Pimento cheese, fried egg, bacon,tomato, red onion, biscuit

Sunny Day

$8.00

white cheddar grits, sunny side egg, andouille sausage, OTF sauce, scallion

Steak & Eggs

$10.00

Sunny egg, shaved beef, white cheddar, chive hollandaise sauce, crispy onions, brioche roll

Pork & Grits

$11.00

White cheddar grits, pulled smoked pork,sunny side egg, breakfast potatoes, bacon, OTF sauce, scallions,

Breakfast side

Breakfast Potatoes

$1.50

White Cheddar Grits

$1.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

pure leaf sweet tea

$1.75

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

CRAVEABLY GOOD FOOD !!

Location

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211

Directions

