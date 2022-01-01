Cheeseburgers in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bang Bang Burgers
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Cheeseburger Eggroll
|$4.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Cheeseburger (Plain) (Add Veggies Free of Charge)
|$9.99
|Cheeseburger (Plain) (Add Veggies Free of Charge)
|$5.99
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk
|$10.99
A 1/3 LB. patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & fried onion strings.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Burger topped with American cheese & cut in half, with your choice of side.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
|$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, cashew cheddar cheese, green cabbage slaw with pear and jalapeno, tomato, pickles and bbq sauce with a side
|PIMENTO CHEESEBURGER
|$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, caramelized onions, tomato, house made cashew pimento cheese with a side
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
8504 Park Rd, Charlotte
|16" Cheeseburger
|$20.99
|10" Cheeseburger
|$10.99
|18" Cheeseburger
|$23.99
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
cheeseburger with american cheese served with a fruit cup and one side item
|Killingtons Cheeseburger
|$12.00
certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
|Triple Cheeseburger
|$11.65
three patties with three slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Single Cheeseburger
|$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
|$20.95
Beef, American cheese & bacon
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|21 All-American Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
1/2 lb Hand Pressed Angus Beef Patty, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Fries.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$9.00
7oz patty with American cheese on a potato roll
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Cheeseburger Flatbread
|$14.00
Cheeseburger Flatbread description:
Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Pickled Carrots
Pickled Jalapenos . Pickled Red Onions . Spicy Aioli
Sriracha . Fresh Cilantro . Sesame Seeds
American Burger
14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Essex Cheeseburger
|$16.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.70
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$5.99
|Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk
|$10.99
A delicious blend of brisket, short rib & chuck, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Cooked to order.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Cheeseburger Cheeseburger
|$12.79
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$14.00