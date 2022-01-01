Cheeseburgers in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburger Eggroll image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Eggroll$4.00
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger (Plain) (Add Veggies Free of Charge)$9.99
Cheeseburger (Plain) (Add Veggies Free of Charge)$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk$10.99
A 1/3 LB. patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & fried onion strings.
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.99
Burger topped with American cheese & cut in half, with your choice of side.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, cashew cheddar cheese, green cabbage slaw with pear and jalapeno, tomato, pickles and bbq sauce with a side
PIMENTO CHEESEBURGER$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, caramelized onions, tomato, house made cashew pimento cheese with a side
More about Living Kitchen
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
16" Cheeseburger$20.99
10" Cheeseburger$10.99
18" Cheeseburger$23.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger Slider$2.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
cheeseburger with american cheese served with a fruit cup and one side item
Killingtons Cheeseburger$12.00
certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Kids Burger with yellow American on a bun served with fry’s.
More about Jackie Boy's
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Quesadilla$10.00
More about What the Fries
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halcyon Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Mariposa
Item pic

 

Ace No. 3

829 Providence Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Cheeseburger$11.65
three patties with three slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
More about Ace No. 3
Double Cheeseburger image

 

Ace No. 3

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings
Triple Cheeseburger$11.65
three patties with three slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings
More about Ace No. 3
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$20.95
Beef, American cheese & bacon
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
CHEESEBURGER EGGROLL image

 

Bang Bang Burgers

235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER EGGROLL$4.00
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
21 All-American Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
1/2 lb Hand Pressed Angus Beef Patty, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. Served with Fries.
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Cheeseburger$9.00
7oz patty with American cheese on a potato roll
More about The Waterman SE
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Cheeseburger$6.00
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Flatbread$14.00
Red Roasted Pork Tenderloin
Mozzarella Provolone Blend . Pickled Carrots
Pickled Jalapenos . Pickled Red Onions . Spicy Aioli
Sriracha . Fresh Cilantro . Sesame Seeds
More about Heist Brewery
Item pic

 

American Burger

14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
More about American Burger
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Essex Cheeseburger$16.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$6.70
More about Diamond Restaurant
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
16" Cheeseburger$20.99
10" Cheeseburger$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Cheeseburger$5.99
Best Cheeseburger on the Boardwalk$10.99
A delicious blend of brisket, short rib & chuck, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & fried onion strings on a brioche bun. Cooked to order.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Cheeseburger$12.79
More about Piedmont Social House
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sliders$10.99
More about Blackfinn

