Brazwells Premium Pub 1627 Montford Dr

review star

No reviews yet

1627 Montford Dr

Charlotte, NC 28209

Order Again

Popular Items

California Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Wings - 8 Ea
Buffalo Wrap

Appetizers

Chicken Wings - 8 Ea

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$13.00

French Bread Pizza

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

French Onion Dip

$8.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Fried Cheese

$9.00

Seared Tuna

$14.00

Chip & Queso

$6.00

Soup & Salad

Soup of Day

$5.00

House Chili

$5.00

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.00

Brazwells Wedge Salad

$9.00

Salmon Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

BYO Salad

$9.00

Burgers

Hotdog Plate

$11.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Smokehouse Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Matheny Burger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$13.00

Black Bean Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Pita

$13.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mile High Club Sandwich

$13.00

Entrée Plates

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Spring Salmon

$18.00

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Pub Chips

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Wedge Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cobb Salad

$6.00

Daily Specials

Monday Lunch

$10.00

Tuesday Lunch

$10.00

Wednesday Lunch

$10.00

Thursday Lunch

$10.00

Friday Lunch

$10.00

TT - Chicken

$2.00

TT - Beef

$2.00

TT - Special

$3.00

Late Night

Chicken Wings - 8 Ea

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$13.00

Fried Cheese

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Hotdog Plate

$11.00

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie Ala Mode

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kid Hotdog

$5.00

Kid Burger

$5.00

Brunch

Omelette - Vegetarian

$9.00Out of stock

Omelette - Meat Lovers

$13.00Out of stock

Classic Breakfast

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$11.00Out of stock

Belgian Waffle

$7.00Out of stock

Hangover-Helper

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

French Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side White Toast

$2.00

Add-On Extra

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Sports pub with a modern look offers beer, elevated bar bites & a happening scene on its large deck. Come in and enjoy!

